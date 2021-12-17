Black Panther #2 Preview: CSI Wakanda

Shuri delves into forensic science in this preview of Black Panther #2, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.
Black Panther #2
MARVEL COMICS
(W) John Ridley (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Alex Ross
"THE LONG SHADOW" PART 2-T'Challa must act quickly to save his sleeper agents before they are assassinated! With the help of his sister, Shuri, he might be one step closer to the culprits…but is it too late? The assassins seem to always be one step ahead. And T'Challa better watch his back, for secrets lie everywhere…
Rated T
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
