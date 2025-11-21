Bleeding Cool Presents: Full DC Comics February 2026 Solicits

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, vertigo

Possibly an hour earlier than you were expecting, and with images currently uploading, here are DC Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations. Absolute Universe continuations, long-awaited omnibuses, and a few surprises that tie directly into the ongoing DC K.O. event. From Mark Waid and Dan Mora's Justice League saga building to something truly apocalyptic, to long-requested reprints like Neal Adams' Absolute Batman… no, not that Absolute Batman.

DC K.O. #4

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (Interlude)

Artist: JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, XERMANICO (Interlude)

Cover Artist: JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE DEL MUNDO, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, and JEFF SPOKES

1:25 variant cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Darkseid variant by AARON BARTLING

Bracket variant by DAN MORA

AEW variant by DAN MORA

$5.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/11/26

THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST!

Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament… and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level!

DC K.O.: BOSS BATTLE #1

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: CARMINE Di GIANDOMENICO, RONAN CLIQUET, and MORE

Cover Artist: JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DARICK ROBERTSON, PATRICK HORVATH, and FRANK CHO

Blank sketch cover

Wraparound variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

Unexpected fighters from beyond the DC Universe enter the arena! Wait… What? WHO?! As the remaining champions in the K.O. tournament prepare for the final rounds, they discover that there isn't enough Omega energy left to crown the winner a King Omega. To have any hope of stopping Darkseid, they'll need to engage in combat with the champions of other worlds beyond our own including Annabelle, Homelander, Sub-Zero, and more! This shocking, star-studded crossover sets the stage for the final chapters of the epic DC K.O. event and features matchups you never imagined possible. The ultimate battle is only beginning!

DC K.O.: KNIGHTFIGHT #4

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: DAN MORA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CHRIS BURNHAM and YASMINE PUTRI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

Bruce Wayne became Batman to strike terror into the hearts of criminals, but he never imagined a world where Gotham City would be so safe it no longer needs its Caped Crusader. But when he arrives in a Gotham where Damian achieved that very peace, will Bruce destroy everything his son has built to overcome the Heart of Apokolips's test and re-enter the K.O. tournament?

SUPERMAN #35

Writer: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Artist: EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, ROD REIS, DAVIDE PARATORE, and CHRIS STEVENS

Valentine's Day variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

Superman's time in the tournament has taken its toll. And now Darkseid's Legion plans to make a massive sacrifice for their lord, and Time Trapper is too late to stop them. Only three unlikely heroes can show the corrupted Legion the light… The end of this issue sets up the end of DC K.O. but also massive status quo changes for Superman!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #16

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: DAN MORA

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, CATHY KWAN, DAN HIPP, and JOHN GIANG

Black History Month variant by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

As the Earth's mass evacuation continues, in order to save millions, Mr. Terrific and (what's left of) his Terrific Ten must march through Hell to confront its ultimate ruler, Neron—and expose the traitor in their midst!

THE FLASH #30

Writer: MARK WAID and CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Artist: VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RAMON PEREZ and DANIEL BAYLISS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

The Speedsters' race through time has led them to an encounter with a Darkseid from the past, and their escape leads them to a shocking reunion!

TITANS #32

Writer: JOHN LAYMAN

Artist: PETE WOODS

Cover Artist: PETE WOODS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BRAD WALKER and CAANAN WHITE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/18/26

Jinx is terrorizing Gemworld, Cyborg is gone, and the Titans are spread across the galaxy. With their backs against the wall, Arsenal and Donna Troy prepare for battle as the last line of defense against Darkseid's forces! Is this the Titans last stand… or is it the beginning of something new?

New #1s & Featured Series

SIRENS: LOVE HURTS #1

Writer: TINI HOWARD

Artist: BABS TARR

Cover Artist: BABS TARR

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW and SOZOMAIKA

Connecting variant cover by TULA LOTAY

Foil variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | All covers cardstock

On Sale: 2/11/26

Introducing Gotham's most eligible bachelorettes…for at least a little while longer! First, there's Catwoman, who's been playing cat and mouse with her two favorite boy toys—Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight himself, Batman. Next up? Harley Quinn, who's recently single and now committed only to her hot girl era. Of course, there's also Poison Ivy, who just wants to enjoy her solitude…as long as her best friend Harley's there to enjoy it with her. And then there's the new girl, Black Canary, who's engaged to the love of her life, Green Arrow—but the closer they get to the wedding day, the more it feels like they might not be so written in the stars after all. But these four fabulous women aren't meeting to discuss any of that. At least, not willingly. There's a killer on the loose in Gotham City—a killer of women. And when Black Canary realizes stopping the murders requires more criminal company than she's used to keeping, she finds herself reluctantly teaming up with the infamous Gotham City Sirens for the hunt. Easier said than done when the four of them can barely make it through one lousy brunch… Fan-favorite writer Tini Howard (Catwoman, Harley Quinn) teams with superstar artist Babs Tarr (Batgirl) to bring you the sexiest and most scintillating DC Black Label series yet!

SUPERMAN: CHAINS OF LOVE SPECIAL #1

Writer: LEAH WILLIAMS and DAN SLOTT

Artist: IG GUARA and ROSI KAMPE

Cover Artist: YASMINE PUTRI

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA, IG GUARA, and MIRKA ANDOLFO

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

Love is in the air—also death—in Superman: Chains of Love Special! Step aside Daily Planet—a new news force is taking the city of Metropolis by storm! When the former felon Livewire is released from prison, an unholy alliance and (frankly, wholesome) romance with the Creeper is forged in the fires of a super-villain battle! But with two of Metropolis's most notorious shock-jock media personalities getting together comes the debut of a new outlet to rival even that of the Daily Planet. Witness the rise of the Wiretap and some shocking surprises in the Superman: Chains of Love Special!

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE: THE DAKOTA INCIDENT #1

Writer: JOSEPH P. ILLIDGE, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, MORGAN HAMPTON, and NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Artist: CARLO PAGULAYAN, VALENTINE DE LANDRO, and EDWIN GALMON Cover by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DENYS COWAN & DAN JURGENS, YASMINE PUTRI, and CARLO PAGULAYAN

Foil variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

$5.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

Spinning out of the pages of New History of the DC Unviverse, uncover an untold moment in DC history, where a murder leads to an all-out war between the heroes of Dakota City and U.S. government! As their home becomes a battlefield, what must Static, Rocket, and the others sacrifice to keep their loved ones safe? But as heroes fall in the past, the stage is set for their return in the present…



ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: ERIC CANETE

Cover Artist: NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CLAYTON CRAIN, DAN PANOSIAN, and ERIC CANETE

1:25 variant cover by KARL KERSCHL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/11/26

Dr. Pamela Isley has been unleashed from the Ark-M facility with an unending hate and burning fire for revenge on Gotham City, and those who put her in the belly of the beast. When Batman hunts her down, he must survive a labyrinth of leveled horrors, one more gruesome after the next, as he tries to save the city from a monster it created.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #17

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON

Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DERRICK CHEW, RILEY ROSSMO, and MATTIA DE IULIS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

Diana faces off against a team assembled with only one mission in mind: take down Wonder Woman at any cost. But after a strangely intimate betrayal, Diana finds herself outplayed, boxed in, and running out of options…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL 2026 #1

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON

Artist: MATTIA DE IULIS

Cover Artist: MATTIA DE IULIS

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN, HAINING, and DENYS COWAN

$5.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/11/26

The experience of briefly becoming Medusa in order to save Gateway City changed Diana. It haunts her, and she has never stopped seeking an answer from the gods. Her pleas to Athena have gone unanswered…until now. If she wants justice, the mission is deadly and uncertain. Is it worth the risk just to set right one injustice? Breakout artist Mattia de Iulis returns to the series for a visually spectacular epic of mythological crimes and personal redemption!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #16

Writer: JASON AARON

Artist: JUAN FERREYRA

Cover Artist: RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GERALD PAREL, INHYUK LEE, and MAHMUD ASRAR

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

Superman finds himself at the forefront of a bold new age of heroes in the Absolute Universe, but he quickly learns that he wasn't the world's first super-powered protector. Enter Hawkman, who has a few tips for the new kid, whether he wants to hear them or not!

ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #9

Writer: DENIZ CAMP

Artist: JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover Artist: JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by WERTHER DELL'EDERA, DAN HIPP, and MATIAS BERGARA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

What Martian secrets will the Agency discover as they peel back layers of mystery, metaphor, and fascia? Meanwhile, John searches for his missing partner as his world continues to crumble around him!

ABSOLUTE FLASH #12

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: NICK ROBLES

Cover Artist: NICK ROBLES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CARLO PAGULAYAN, GUILLEM MARCH and LESLEY LI

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/18/26

Wally must face his demons in order to save Fort Fox! But when the dust settles, what is the future of the Flash?

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #11

Writer: AL EWING

Artist: JAHNOY LINDSAY

Cover Artist: JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, CHUMA HILL, and DENYS COWAN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

Jo Mullein is on the run! Can she get to the bottom of who is after her and how they keep tracking her location before it's too late?

BATMAN #6

Writer: MATT FRACTION

Artist: JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Cover Artist: JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JIM LEE, JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO, and GERALD PAREL

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Bat-gadget variant cover by JORGE JIMÉNEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

Valentine's Day variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

On Sale: 2/4/26

After he survives the date night from hell, the long night isn't over for Bruce Wayne. While he juggles multiple needs as Bruce, Hugo Strange's Monster Men attack a petrochemical facility and force Batman into action. Gotham City becomes a powder keg as superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continue their acclaimed run on the Caped Crusader.

NIGHTWING #135

Writer: DAN WATTERS

Artist: DEXTER SOY

Cover Artist: DEXTER SOY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVE JOHNSON and FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/18/26

Nightwing must lead Blüdhaven's stolen children to safety, but the Zanni won't let them go without a fight. With Nightwing-Prime at his side, the battle reaches its breaking point and sacrifices must be made! But while the city takes its first steps toward recovery, a darker plan begins to take shape in Blüdhaven's halls of power… Don't miss the issue that changes Blüdhaven forever!

BATMAN AND ROBIN #30

Writer: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist: FICO OSSIO

Cover Artist: NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH and BRIAN BOLLAND

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/11/26

Scarface has returned, the Quiet Man is still on the loose, and Two-Face and Penguin encircle it all. Batman and Robin have found themselves caught in the middle, desperate for answers and on the brink of defeat! The Dark Knight Detective and the Boy Wonder have one more trick up their sleeve, but will it be enough? Find out in the thrilling final issue of Phillip Kennedy Johnson's epic run!

BATGIRL #16

Writer: TATE BROMBAL

Artist: TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover Artist: DAVID TALASKI

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

Hell has arrived at the heavenly gates of Samsara. Will the League of Shadows save their paradise, or will the Unburied reclaim their stolen land? And within it all, who will Batgirl become in the face of so much death? The finale to the War of Shadows is here, and you don't want to miss it!

CATWOMAN #84

Writer: TORUNN GRØNBEKK

Artist: PATRICIO DELPECHE

Cover Artist: SEBA FIUMARA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, MAHMUD ASRAR, and W. SCOTT FORBES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/18/26

With Venice behind her and Gotham City in her sights, Selina has to make one quick and very important stop along the way—it's time for her to bring her oldest friend Holly Robinson back home. Unfortunately, nothing goes as planned, and nothing will ever be the same.

POISON IVY #41

Writer: G. WILLOW WILSON

Artist: DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Cover Artist: JESSICA FONG

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NOOBOVICH, KYUYONG EOM, and CHAY RUBY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

After being caught red-handed for a crime she most certainly did commit, Ivy finds herself in the cold and unloving embrace of the Gotham City correctional system. Is this the end of Ivy, or has her war only just begun?

HARLEY QUINN #59

Writer: ELLIOTT KALAN

Artist: CARLOS OLIVARES

Cover Artist: YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, INHYUK LEE, and ELIZABETH TORQUE

Valentine's Day variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

It's finally time—Harley Quinn and Althea Klang go on a date…to the death! Honestly, I didn't think I was gonna say yes to Althea, but then I got a ton of fan letters in the mail with your signatures on them demanding that I do it! You're not gonna want to miss this outrageously spicy issue of Harley Quinn. And by spicy, I mean the food we're going to eat!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1106

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: MIKEL JANÍN

Cover Artist: MIKEL JANÍN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GREG SMALLWOOD and STEVE SKROCE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

What started as a mysterious infection on a boat in Gotham Harbor has grown into one of the most formidable threats Gotham City has ever faced! Now, with mere hours to go before Batman's system is entirely overtaken by his infection, the Dark Knight must attempt to save his city—and himself—before it's too late! Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín's exhilarating exploration of the terror of a world without fear ends here!

BATMAN / SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #48

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: MARCUS TO

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ, and MEGAN HUANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/18/26

They are the finest duo in the world—but which world? Forget Batman and Superman—welcome to a chilling tale starring their evil Crime Syndicate doppelgangers, Ultraman and Owlman!

ACTION COMICS #1095

Writer: MARK WAID

Artist: PATRICIO DELPECHE

Cover Artist: RYAN SOOK

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by CHRIS SPROUSE and JUNI BA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/11/26

Pete Ross knows everything about Clark Kent…or does he? After stumbling across a distressing truth about his best friend's superhero exploits, Pete is at a crossroads. Will he be a powerful ally to the Boy of Steel or the one person capable of orchestrating his demise?

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #10

Writer: DAN SLOTT

Artist: MIKE NORTON

Cover Artist: DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by GUILLEM MARCH, DON AGUILLO, MIKE CHOI, and FERNANDO BLANCO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/18/26

It's said that the sun is always shining on the city of Metropolis…but lately a shadow has fallen. This shadow has a name, and it's on the lips of the terrified citizens of the city of tomorrow tonight…it's the horrible new form of the Prankster! The all-new, mysterious Prankster was the deadliest assassin in the DC Universe, someone with a perfect record of kills…until Superman saved one of his victims. And that makes the Man of Tomorrow his next target.

SUPERGIRL #10

Writer: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist: JOE QUINONES

Cover Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by AMY REEDER, JOE QUINONES, and ELIZABETH TORQUE

Valentine's Day variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/11/26

It's Valentine's Day in Midvale, and Kara has finally worked up the courage to ask her crush out for the holiday. Little does he know he'll be on a date with Supergirl! Meanwhile, Lena Luthor struggles with their friendship fallout. Can the daughter of Lex Luthor and cousin of Superman ever see eye-to-eye again?

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #6

Writer: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Artist: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Cover Artist: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by WILL CONRAD, LUCIO PARRILLO, and MEGAN HUANG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

A roving gang of Warworld Phaelosians is towing precious cargo! To retrieve it, Superman will have to beat them at their own warp-speed game—and engage the fearless Valkyries! Ronan Kent has been an essential ally, but he's been secretly accessing information from a twisted source. Can Superman trust a man who's been listening to enemy whispers? Kryl-Ux has five of the seven god-aspects of Olgrun, and time is running out to save Osul and Otho-Ra.

WONDER WOMAN #30

Writer: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Artist: JEFF SPOKES

Cover Artist: JEFF SPOKES

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, DUSTIN NGUYEN, and CHRISTIAN WARD

Valentine's Day variant by CHRISSIE ZULLO

Black History Month variant by TAURIN CLARKE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/18/26

With Wonder Woman on the mend, the Amazons have taken charge of her child and future heir to the throne of Themyscira. But when conflict breaks out over Trinity's future, Queen Nubia struggles to keep the peace. Who or what could be sowing these seeds of discord? Find out in the thrilling finale of this two-part tale!

JSA #16

Writer: JEFF LEMIRE

Artist: GAVIN GUIDRY

Cover Artist: DAVE JOHNSON

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

As our heroes converge on Starco in Gotham City, the villain pulling all the strings is finally revealed!

AQUAMAN #14

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Cover Artist: JOHN TIMMS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by NATHAN SZERDY, OZGUR YILDIRIM, and SAOWEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/11/26

Andrina's true nature is revealed as Aquaman is confronted by Poseidon himself! Mera has one chance to help her true love, but its action could destroy the avatar of the blue forever!

GREEN LANTERN #32

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS

Artist: MONTOS

Cover Artist: XERMÁNICO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by DECLAN SHALVEY, ETHAN YOUNG, and STEPHEN BYRNE

Black History Month variant by TAURIN CLARKE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

The visions that Hal Jordan receives from the Book of Oa grow stronger, leading Green Lantern to make a decision that will change the fate of the Corps and what we know about Green Lanterns forever! And a certain question is popped that will have you asking…are wedding bells breaking up that ol' Corps of mine? Only time, and next issue's #600 spectacular will tell!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #13

Writer: MORGAN HAMPTON

Artist: JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover Artist: FERNANDO PASARÍN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by RIAN GONZALES and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

1:25 variant cover by ETHAN YOUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/11/26

War of the worlds! After reanimating his home planet, Enquar streams toward Oa on a tidal wave of destruction! Can a new Oa already struggling with Lantern rivalries unite and save the spectrum?

BATMAN / GREEN ARROW / THE QUESTION: ARCADIA #3

Writer: GABRIEL HARDMAN

Artist: GABRIEL HARDMAN

Cover Artist: GABRIEL HARDMAN

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by PHIL HESTER

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | (all covers are card stock)

On Sale: 2/18/26

A bold rescue operation reunites Batman, Green Arrow, and the Question… only to crash and burn in the storm-ravaged mountains of Greenland. But the heroes' tenuous coalition is ripped apart at the seams as they brace for the retaliatory assault of a billionaire's private army!

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #4

Writer: RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Artist: RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Cover Artist: RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO, JOCK, and JAMIE HEWLETT

1:25 variant cover by VALENTINA NAPOLITANO

1:50 variant cover by THOBIAS DANELUZ

$6.99 US | 56 pages | Variants $6.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/18/26

As bells ring out across Gotham City, blood runs in its streets. Doctorgeist's plan has come to fruition, and his legion of loyal followers unleash the evil inside their rotting hearts upon friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. But there's an evil lurking deep in Batman's heart as well, one that Doctorgeist himself discovered long ago—and the only way to save Gotham might be to set it free once and for all…

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #4 NOIR EDITION

Writer: RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Artist: RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

Cover Artist: RAFAEL GRAMPÁ

$6.99 US | 56 pages

On Sale: 2/18/26

As bells ring out across Gotham City, blood runs in its streets. Doctorgeist's plan has come to fruition, and his legion of loyal followers unleash the evil inside their rotting hearts upon friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. But there's an evil lurking deep in Batman's heart as well, one that Doctorgeist himself discovered long ago—and the only way to save Gotham might be to set it free once and for all…

THE BAT-MAN: SECOND KNIGHT #3

Writer: DAN JURGENS

Artist: MIKE PERKINS

Cover Artist: MIKE PERKINS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MARC ASPINALL and STEPHANIE HANS

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2 x 10 7/8 | (all covers are card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

A cloud of fear has settled over the city, and the Scarecrow has the people of Gotham right where he wants them. Jim Gordon will take the fight right to Scarecrow's seat of power…City Hall! But will Gordon have to challenge him on his own? Where's the Bat-Man? The Dark Knight has found himself staring down a power unlike any he's ever seen: a man of unlimited strength. A superman. And he has a lot of questions for the Caped Crusader. Will these two find common ground in time to thwart the Scarecrow and Hangman's endgame?

BATMAN / STATIC: BEYOND #3

Writer: EVAN NARCISSE

Artist: MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Cover Artist: NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by BERNARD CHANG and SANFORD GREENE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

Having been caught in the destruction of Neo-Gotham's Q-Grid Station, Hamilton Hill High student Melvin Kim is reborn with mastery over all things technological! With a disdain for humanity's overdependence on technology, Melvin becomes the villain Shutdown and sets his sights on Dakota City, where Static prepares to launch the Q-Grid worldwide—but will Batman Beyond arrive in time to stop Shutdown's scheme?

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #7

Writer: JAMES TYNION IV

Artist: ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Cover Artist: ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by MAX FIUMARA, JAVIER RODRIGUEZ and CLIFF CHIANG

Connecting variant cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 12 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/4/26

The residents of the House on the Lake and the House by the Sea were both told the same thing: that they were the only humans who survived a global apocalypse. But while Walter, the mysterious and seemingly all-powerful alien master of the Lake House, chose to save the people he'd grown fond of, the Sea House was assembled by another of his species, Max—and she chose the most brilliant and competitive humans. They've just learned their only path to survival is to kill every one of the loveable losers in the Lake House…and they know exactly how do it. And what's worse? Someone in the Lake House has agreed to help them… The Nice House saga has collected multiple Eisner Awards and the prestigious Best New Series prize at the Angoulême International Comics Festival, and now is the time to get on board as the action kicks into high gear and the horrors in its pages grow even more grotesque!

BLEEDING HEARTS #1

Writer: DENIZ CAMP

Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

Cover Artist: STIPAN MORIAN

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by JAE LEE, NICK DRAGOTTA, and CHRIS BACHALO

Connecting variant cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Foil variant cover by STIPAN MORIAN

$3.99 US | 40 pages | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/11/26

The zombies won—and ten years after the fall of humanity, they're the dominant form of life (or not-life) on Earth. They've developed their own cultural practices, their own language, their own society. Mouse-Pokes-Golf-Ball-Through-Hole-In-Head ("Poke" for short) is a beloved member of his community, and with his brother-in-arm Mush, he's happy to shamble along through the only world he can remember…until the day his heart mysteriously starts beating again. And in a blink, the first humans he sees have stopped looking like food and have started looking like…friends…? The team behind 20th Century Men, the bold mission statement that launched writer Deniz Camp and artist Stipan Morian to the next level of the comics industry, has reunited to bring you a world ruled by ruthless kill-or-be-killed logic, pitted against the demands of a single beating, bleeding, emotional heart!

END OF LIFE #1

Writer: KYLE STARKS

Artist: STEVE PUGH

Cover Artist: GERALD PAREL

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by SEBA FIUMARA, RAFA SANDOVAL, and DAVE JOHNSON

Connecting variant cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Foil variant cover by GERARD PAREL

$3.99 US | 40 pages | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/18/26

Professional hitman Eddie Stallion has messed up. He's accidentally robbed the Raven, a high-ranking boss of the international cabal of assassins the Menagerie, of which Eddie is a member…or he was. Now with a price on his head, Eddie chooses to hide in the one place everyone knows he'd never go…the small midwestern town of Pluto, home of his estranged father and known hard-ass George Stallion. Looking for safe harbor, Eddie instead finds his resentful father dying of cancer, old friends looking to collect that bounty, Menagerie assassins who have wandered into town, a cancelled newspaper comic-strip creator turned local crime lord, and oh yeah, his childhood first love, too. Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh, the team behind Peacemaker Tries Hard!, present the story of a man-child assassin with some very grown-up problems. As Eddie grows more attached to the people of Pluto, he'll have to step in to solve those problems the only way a hitman knows how!

THE PERIL OF THE BRUTAL DARK: AN EZRA CAIN MYSTERY #1

Writer: CHRIS CONDON

Artist: JACOB PHILLIPS

Cover Artist: JACOB PHILLIPS

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by TULA LOTAY, HAYDEN SHERMAN, and SEAN PHILLIPS

Connecting variant cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

Foil variant cover by JACOB PHILLIPS

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 6 | Variants $4.99 US (card stock)

On Sale: 2/25/26

New York City, 1941.

Ezra Cain is a private investigator with a reputation for taking it on the chin if it means solving a case. But it's his former life as an archaeology student that makes him the only man to track down an artifact that's gone missing from the Museum of Natural History…an ancient anvil said to hold the power of the Greek god Hephaestus. If someone could harness that power, they could bend nations to their will. Science fiction quickly becomes Cain's reality when a shadowy sect calling themselves the Brutal Dark appears in the city wielding resources that defy human logic. Now Ezra is the only thing that stands between them and their plot to overthrow America! Writer Chris Condon and artist Jacob Phillips, creators of the hit series That Texas Blood and The Enfield Gang Massacre, introduce us to a private eye whose business is exposing our deepest secrets…but on this job, he'll learn that some mysteries are better off buried!

ACTION COMICS #419 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: CARY BATES and LEN WEIN

Artist: CURT SWAN and CARMINE INFANTINO

Cover Artist: NEAL ADAMS

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by NEAL ADAMS ($6.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 2/25/26

A strange occurrence in space has explosive results for Superman, creating a dangerous chain reaction whenever his feet touch the earth! Now the Man of Steel must stop an audacious thief empowered by the same energy! Then, meet Christopher Chance—he's suave, sophisticated, and willing to trade places with those who find themselves in deadly danger—for the right price! It's the first appearance of the Human Target!

SECRET ORIGINS SUPER-VILLAINS: LIMITED COLLECTORS' EDITION VOL. 1 C-39 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: E. NELSON BRIDWELL, BILL FINGER, JERRY SIEGEL, JOHN BROOME, BILL PARKER, and CARY BATES

Artist: MURPHY ANDERSON, LEW SAYRE SCHWARTZ, CURT SWAN, AL PLASTINO, CARMINE INFANTINO, DICK GIORDANO, C.C. BECK, and DICK DILLIN

Cover Artist: DICK GIORDANO

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by DICK GIORDANO ($19.99 US)

$14.99 US | 64 pages

On Sale: 2/25/26

Lex Luthor! The Joker! Captain Cold! Dr. Sivana! Terra-Man! Learn the secret origins of all these diabolical villains—and more! Witness the tragic circumstances, twists of fate, and karmic comeuppances that lead to the creation of some of the DCU's very best of the worst!

DETECTIVE COMICS #575 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: MIKE W. BARR

Artist: ALAN DAVIS

Cover Artist: ALAN DAVIS

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by ALAN DAVIS ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99)

$3.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 2/18/26

"Batman: Year Two" begins! In the still-early days of the Dark Knight's career, a vicious vigilante long thought gone—the Reaper—returns to Gotham City, bringing back his own brutal brand of justice. Will Batman be forced to adopt the methods— and tools—of his enemies to defeat this deadly foe?

SUPERMAN #423 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: ALAN MOORE

Artist: CURT SWAN

Cover Artist: CURT SWAN

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($4.99)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

On Sale: 2/11/26

"Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?" begins the final, farewell story of the Silver Age Superman, as told by legendary scribe Alan Moore. Acclaimed by many to be the finest Superman story ever written, this classic tale is a bittersweet love letter to both Superman and super fans alike.

THE BATMAN ADVENTURES: MAD LOVE #1 SPECIAL FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: PAUL DINI

Artist: BRUCE TIMM

Cover Artist: BRUCE TIMM

Variant Covers:

Foil variant cover by BRUCE TIMM ($9.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($7.99)

$6.99 US | 64 pages

On Sale: 2/18/26

Written and drawn by the masterminds behind the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series, Paul Dini and Bruce Timm, this wild one-shot reveals the origins of Harley Quinn as she attempts to prove her love to the Joker by eliminating Batman on her own!

THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Writer: FRANK MILLER

Artist: FRANK MILLER

Cover Artist: FRANK MILLER

Variant Covers:

Variant covers by FRANK MILLER and JIM LEE

Foil variant cover by FRANK MILLER ($7.99 US)

Blank sketch cover ($5.99 US)

$4.99 US | 48 pages

On Sale: 2/25/26

Ten years after the last reported sighting of the Batman, a retired Bruce Wayne spends his nights fighting only to honor his vow to stay retired. Amidst the rising threat of a new breed of gang violence, old enemies from the past—and an inner demon that will not stay caged—ensure the Dark Knight's return in this masterpiece of comics storytelling.

DC W.I.P.: DARK NIGHTS METAL #1

Writer: SCOTT SNYDER

Artist: GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Cover Artist: GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

$14.99 US | 64 pages

On Sale: 2/11/26

Step into the world of comics like never before with DC W.I.P. Get up close and personal with the stunning original artwork from one of comics' greatest artists. Featuring both the original pencilled art of Dark Nights Metal #1 from Greg Capullo, and also the original inks from Jonathan Glapion! The brilliance of their work can be seen like never before in this massive oversize presentation. Includes a brand-new introduction by Glapion. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible, one-of-a kind piece of comics history.

GOTHAM ACADEMY FIRST YEAR #5

Writer: BRENDEN FLETCHER, KARL KERSCHL, and BECKY CLOONAN

Artist: MARCO FERRARI

Cover Artist: KARL KERSCHL

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by ANNIE WU

$4.99 US | 5 of 6 | 40 pages

On Sale: 2/4/26

Gotham Academy's first day of school comes with new schedules, new secrets… and a creeping sense that nothing is quite what it seems. For Olive Silverlock, the search for her missing mother takes a turn into forgotten memories, closed doors, and conversations she swears she's already had. But how do you retrace your steps when you don't remember walking?

C.O.R.T.: CHILDREN OF THE ROUND TABLE #6

Writer: TOM TAYLOR

Artist: DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover Artist: DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant Covers:

Variant cover by TIRSO

$3.99 US | 6 of 6 | 32 pages

On Sale: 2/11/26

They have trained. They have bonded. They have overcome challenges and learned great skills. Now, to rescue a loved one, the Children of the Round Table must face a powerful enemy head-on. Can they stop the power of Mordred? Or are they too young, too unprepared? Is it their destiny to fail? Also, will Kevin's stick actually do anything?

TEEN TITANS GO! #12

Writer: SHOLLY FISCH

Artist: DARIO BRIZUELA

Cover Artist: DARIO BRIZUELA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

On Sale: 2/4/26

Everybody knows that Robin has a crush on Starfire (except for maybe Starfire), so of course, the Titans are braced for any wacky hijinks in February. But when Starfire opens a mystery package full of plushies and hearts and bouquets, she's shocked to find a note that says, "From your secret admirer…to Raven.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED VOL. 2: THE OMEGA ACT

Writer: MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, and MARC GUGGENHEIM

Artist: DAN MORA, YASMINE PUTRI, and CIAN TORMEY

Cover Artist: DAN MORA

$24.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799505723

$17.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799506102

On Sale: 4/28/26

All-stars Mark Waid and Dan Mora bring the next chapter of their Justice League saga to life in this epic prelude to DC K.O.! Time travelers from all corners of the DC Universe have been mysteriously disappearing—and the truth of the mystery surrounding them may be more dangerous and earth-shattering than anything the Justice League could imagine. Superstars Mark Waid and Dan Mora are on the front lines of a story that will reshape the DCU forever, and it all starts here! Can Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and their team of heroes solve it in time, or is it already too late?

Collecting Justice League Unlimited (2025) #9-11; Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special #1; and Justice League: The Omega Act Special #1.

WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS: ABSOLUTE EDITION

Writer: KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

Artist: PHIL JIMENEZ, GENE HA, and NICOLA SCOTT

$100.00 US | 296 pages | 9 9/16 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover

On Sale: 7/7/26

Millennia ago, the goddesses of Olympus aired their grievances about the faults of man to Zeus, king of gods. When their petitions were ignored, they gathered in secret to create the Amazons: six warrior tribes born from the souls of women who had endured violence. Under the cover of night, the Amazons successfully brought justice against those who harmed women and increased their ranks with those they rescued, leading to the creation of a seventh tribe. But with great victory also came spite from the male gods, and a war the likes of which neither heaven nor earth had seen before.

From writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and artists Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, and Nicola Scott comes an epic tale of goddesses, gods, rebellion, and retribution. This is the story of Hippolyta, a slave who became a warrior, a warrior who became a queen, and a queen who became a mother to one of Earth's greatest champions. Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons: Absolute Edition presents the multiple Eisner-winning miniseries in oversize format with a collectible slipcase, a behind-the-scenes look at how this masterpiece was created, and more.

Collecting Wonder Woman Historia #1-3.

SUPERMAN: THE KRYPTONITE SPECTRUM

Writer: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

Artist: MARTÍN MORAZZO

Cover Artist: MARTÍN MORAZZO

$29.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799506218

On Sale: 4/21/26

Superman faces his own worst weakness in a story where Kryptonite reveals more than just physical pain. From the acclaimed creative team behind Ice Cream Man, this DC Black Label event bends genre, tone, and form as Superman is exposed to not only green, red, and black Kryptonite—but new and never-before-seen forms like purple, cobalt, and speckled. Each of the five issues serves as a boundary-pushing meditation on power, identity, and trauma. With Batman at his side and Earth at stake, Superman must confront how the shards of his broken homeworld reveal fault lines in his soul.

Collects Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #1-5.

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT: A LEAGUE FOR JUSTICE

Writer: ANDY DIGGLE and ROB WILLIAMS

Artist: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Cover Artist: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

$29.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502623

On Sale: 4/21/26

The follow-up to the incredible Elseworlds saga Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age introduces a steam-powered Justice League for the Gilded Age! While Batman, Superman, and a posse of strange new heroes might be able to handle Lex Luthor and his Kryptonite-fueled Metallo robot, they're going to need even more firepower to take on his new ally: General Zod! But something far more sinister—something hiding behind the very veil of our reality—is pulling Zod's strings. Can this. newly- formed League join forces to save humanity?

Collects Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: A League for Justice #1-6.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG 2

Writer: BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Artist: CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover Artist: CHRISTIAN DUCE

$29.99 US | 240 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Hardcover | 9781799511090

On Sale: 4/7/26

In the aftermath of last year's Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong, Task Force X launches a plan to develop hybrid Titans that Amanda Waller can control to guard against future titan attacks on our Earth. To stop Task Force X, the Justice League travels to Legendary Earth and must face the dangers of the Hollow Earth, Kong, and Godzilla, King of the Monsters!

Collects Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #1-7.

BATMAN BY NEAL ADAMS: ABSOLUTE EDITION VOL. 1 (OF 2)

Writer: DENNIS O'NEIL, BOB HANEY, and LEO DORFMAN

Artist: NEAL ADAMS

Cover Artist: NEAL ADAMS

$100.00 US | 368 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799508700

On Sale: 8/4/26

Experience the complete works of Neal Adams on Batman from 1968 to 1970 in the oversize, beautiful, Absolute format, featuring his stories from a plethora of series!

This collects World's Finest Comics (1941) #175-176; The Brave and the Bold (1955) #79-86; Detective Comics (1937) #395, #397, #400, and #402; and Batman (1940) #219, along with an extensive cover gallery and more! Return to the original art and colors in this celebratory first of two volumes.

ANIMAL MAN BY TOM VEITCH AND STEVE DILLON OMNIBUS

Writer: TOM VEITCH and PETER MILLIGAN

Artist: STEVE DILLON and CHAZ TRUOG

Cover Artist: BRIAN BOLLAND

$100.00 US | 720 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507901|

On Sale: 4/14/26

In an epilogue to Morrison's run, Peter Milligan (Shade, the Changing Man) and Chaz Truog (of the Morrison run) continued the story of Animal Man. From those beginnings, a new epic was born by Tom Veitch (Star Wars: Dark Empire) and Steve Dillon (Hellblazer). As Buddy Baker attempts to balance the life of a superhero, family man, and stuntman, his powers go haywire! Killing animals, changing physically and mentally, he is losing himself and his family. Something is trying to crack Buddy wide open! Only the truth of what he really is can set him free.

Collects Animal Man (1988) #27–50 and pages from Suicide Squad (1987) #58 and War of the Gods #3.

BATMAN: SWORD OF AZRAEL: DELUXE EDITION

Writer: DENNIS O'NEIL

Artist: JOE QUESADA, KEVIN NOWLAN, and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Cover Artist: JOE QUESADA and KEVIN NOWLAN

$34.99 US | 240 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507796

On Sale: 4/14/26

Witness the rise of a new hero who will go on to play a pivotal role in "Knightfall" in Batman: Sword of Azrael: The Deluxe Edition, presenting the acclaimed miniseries by Dennis O'Neil, Joe Quesada, Kevin Nowlan, and Lovern Kindzierski in deluxe format for the very first time! Featuring a new wraparound cover and introduction by artist Quesada, this volume also includes the Azrael/Ash one-shot co-starring Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti's creator-owned character Ash and a trove of preliminary designs, original art pages, and other extras.

Collects Batman: Sword of Azrael #1-4 and Azrael / Ash #1.

ELSEWORLDS: SUPERMAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Writer: NEAL BARRETT JR., JON BOGDANOVE, KURT BUSIEK, and others

Artist: DUSTY ABELL, EDUARDO BARRETO, FRANK GOMEZ, and others

Cover Artist: MIKE MIGNOLA

$150.00 US | 1232 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799502456

On Sale: 4/7/26

See the Man of Tomorrow in a whole new light in this omnibus series!

Collecting classic Elseworlds tales from Superman: Speeding Bullets #1; Superman: The Man of Steel Annual (1994) #3 and #5; Superman Annual (1994) #6 and #8; Steel Annual (1994) #1; Superboy Annual (1994) #1 and #3; Adventures of Superman Annual (1994) #6 and #8; Action Comics Annual (1994) #6 and #8; Superman: Kal #1; Superman: At Earth's End #1; Supergirl Annual (1996) #1; Superman / Wonder Woman: Whom Gods Destroy #1-4; Superman's: Metropolis (1997) #1; Superman: Distant Fires #1; and Superman: The Dark Side #1-3.

LEGENDS OMNIBUS

Writer: JOHN OSTRANDER, LEN WEIN, PAUL LEVITZ, J.M. DeMATTEIS, and others

Artist: JOHN BYRNE, KEITH GIFFEN, LUKE McDONNELL, and others

Cover Artist: JOHN BYRNE

$125.00 US | 856 pages | 8 1/8 x 12 1/4 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507826

On Sale: 4/21/26

The legends of the DC Universe are being targeted, discredited, and ostracized as traitors! The president has issued an order banning heroes. Riots are breaking out in the streets, and the goodness of the world is being dismantled. As Darkseid works to turn the public their protectors, his quest to harvest the Anti-Life Equation furthers. As the ticking clock of doom strikes forward, it will take the will of heroes across the globe to overcome the hate spreading and to reclaim the good incarnate in all of us.

Collecting Legends (1986) #1-6; Batman (1940) #401; Detective Comics (1937) #568; Green Lantern Corps (1986) #207; Cosmic Boy #1-4; Justice League of America (1960) #258-261; Secret Origins (1986) #10 and #14; The Fury of Firestorm (1982) #55 and #58-59; Firestorm, the Nuclear Man (1982) #56; Blue Beetle (1986) #9-10; Warlord #114-115; Superman (1987) #3; Adventures of Superman (1987) #426; Action Comics (1938) #586; and Legends: The Making Of Essays, with a brand-new foreword by Mike Gold, introduction by John Ostrander, and a never-before-seen extensive behind-the-scenes look at DC's journey to making a sequel to Crisis on Infinite Earths.

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES FIVE YEARS LATER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 (2026 EDITION)

Writer: MARY BIERBAUM and TOM BIERBAUM

Artist: TOM McCRAW, STUART IMMONEN, and CHRIS SPROUSE

Cover Artist: CHRIS SPROUSE

$150.00 US | 1328 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781779515575

On Sale: 4/7/26

Written and illustrated by some of comics' top talents, including Mary and Tom Bierbaum (Legion of Super-Heroes), Tom McCraw (Legionnaires), Stuart Immonen (The Amazing Spider-Man), Chris Sprouse (Tom Strong), and Adam Hughes (Before Watchmen: Dr. Manhattan), Legion of Super-Heroes Five Years Later Omnibus Vol. 2 concludes the dark reinvention of the Legion saga, featuring stories from L.E.G.I.O.N. #69-70; Legion of Super-Heroes (1989) #40-61 and Annual (1993) #4-5; Legionnaires #1-18 and Annual #1; Valor #20-23; and Who's Who Update 1993 #1.

ROBIN: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS (2026 EDITION)

Writer: GARDNER FOX, DENNIS O'NEIL, PAUL KUPPERBERG, and others

Artist: IRV NOVICK, GIL KANE, and KURT SCHAFFENBERGER

Cover Artist: ERNIE CHAN

$125.00 US | 912 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507857

On Sale: 4/21/26

Even though he's left Gotham, Dick's new world of higher education still has its fair share of lowlife criminals. Robin spends his time between classes chasing thieves, motorcycle gangs, fraudsters, and more in these exciting stories from such talents as Bob Rozakis, Mike Friedrich, Elliot S. Maggin, Irv Novick, Gil Kane, and Kurt Schaffenberger! Collects Batman (1940) #192, #202, #203, #227, #229-231, #234-236, #239-242, #244-245, #248, #250, #252, #254, #259, #333, #337-339 and #341-343; Detective Comics (1937) #390-391, #394-395, #398-403, #445, #447, #450, #451, and #481-485; Batman Family (1975) #1, #3, #4-9 and #11-20; World's Finest Comics (1941) #200; and DC Comics Presents (1978) #31 and #58.

THE FLASH: THE ROAD TO REBIRTH OMNIBUS

Writer: VAN JENSEN and ROBERT VENDITTI

Artist: BRETT BOOTH, NORM RAPMUND, FRANCIS MANAPUL, and others

Cover Artist: BRETT BOOTH and NORM RAPMUND

$125.00 US | 840 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507833

On Sale: 4/14/26

Writers Van Jensen and Robert Venditti are joined by a host of artists including Brett Booth and Norm Rapmund in the stunning conclusion to the New 52 Flash in The Flash: The Road to Rebirth Omnibus, collecting The Flash (2011) #26-52 and Annual (2014) #3-4; The Flash: Future's End #1; DC Universe: Rebirth #1; and a story from Secret Origins (2014) #7 (The Chase story)!

DC UNIVERSE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS BY JACK KIRBY (2026 EDITION)

Writer: JACK KIRBY

Artist: JACK KIRBY

Cover Artist: JACK KIRBY

$175.00 US | 1,472 pages | 7 1/4 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-825-0

On Sale: 6/30/2026

In the world of comic books, few writers or artists loom as large as the legendary Jack Kirby. By the early 1970s, he'd already spent 30 pioneering years innovating and exploring the comics art form. After a groundbreaking decade at Marvel, Kirby returned to DC Comics and immediately began crafting some of his best-loved works, most notably his cosmic epic, the Fourth World. For anyone but Jack Kirby, this colossal masterpiece would have been contribution enough to the DC canon, but "The King" spent that same period revitalizing all corners of the DC Universe, from superhero antics to experimental horror to wartime realism, and creating such unforgettable characters as Etrigan the Demon and O.M.A.C.

Pulling together more than 1,400 pages of the "other" Kirby comics from the 1970s and 1980s, this volume collects stories from In the Days of the Mob #1-2; Spirit World (1971) #1; Weird Mystery Tales #1-3, The Demon (1972) #1-16; The Sandman (1974) #1-6; O.M.A.C. (1974) #1-8; Our Fighting Forces (1954) #151-162; Super Powers (1984) #1-5; Super Powers (1985) #1-6; 1st Issue Special #1 and #5-6; DC Comics Presents (1978) #84; Richard Dragon, Kung Fu Fighter #3; and Forbidden Tales of Dark Mansion #6.

BATMAN BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Writer: CHIP ZDARSKY

Artist: JORGE JIMÉNEZ, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, MIKE HAWTHORNE, and MARCUS TO

Cover Artist: CHIP ZDARSKY

$125.00 US | 960 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507819

On Sale: 4/28/26

Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil) is joined by artists Jorge Jiménez (Justice League), Carmine Di Giandomenico (The Flash), Mike Hawthorne (Deadpool), and more in Batman by Chip Zdarsky Omnibus Vol. 1.

Collecting Batman: The Knight #1-10; Batman (2016) #125-136; and stories from Batman: Urban Legends #1-6 ("Cheer" story)!

OMEGA MEN BY TOM KING: THE DELUXE EDITION (2026 EDITION)

Writer: TOM KING

Artist: BARNABY BAGENDA

Cover Artist: TREVOR HUTCHISON

$49.99 US | 304 pages | 7 1/16 x 10 7/8 | Hardcover | ISBN: 9781799507802

On Sale: 4/28/26

From one of the hottest writers in the industry, Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle), and brilliant artist Barnaby Bagenda (High Level) comes a groundbreaking science fiction epic that stabs into the heart of the DC Universe. For hard-hitting, thought-provoking action, intrigue, romance, and revenge, this book is the alpha and the omega!

Omega Men by Tom King: The Deluxe Edition collects Omega Men (2015) #1-12 as well as an extensive bonus gallery featuring behind-the-scenes material.

Trade Paperbacks

SUPERGIRL'S FAMILY VACATION

Writer: BRANDON T. SNIDER

Artist: SARAH LEUVER

Cover Artist: SARAH LEUVER

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799502845

On Sale: 5/5/26

Kara Zor-El is an excellent superhero who is just not appreciated by the people of Metropolis. Summer's coming, and she's ready to visit Argo, a floating city in space where the last survivors of Krypton live. These are her people, and since Clark grew up on Earth, she can teach him a thing or two for once. It's the perfect plan! And it gets even better when Lois invites along Kara's best friend, Natasha. But when their road trip through space is interrupted by an old friend of Clark's, the family gets diverted to a strange and beautiful planet with a dark secret that only Superman can save them from. Kara's plans get pushed aside. Again. What's a cranky preteen to do? Hang out at the pool, meet a cute boy, and save the day, of course!

GALAXY: AS THE WORLD FALLS DOWN

Writer: JADZIA AXELROD

Artist: RYE HICKMAN

Cover Artist: RYE HICKMAN

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6 x 9 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799503446

On Sale: 5/5/26

Taylor Barzelay is finally living as her authentic self, a purple alien space princess with blue hair and superpowers. With a loving girlfriend, Kat, and an adorable talking corgi that doubles as a bodyguard, Taylor should feel more at home on Earth than ever. So why doesn't she? As Kat plans for life after high school by visiting colleges in Metropolis, Taylor tags along aimlessly. Between honing her powers, getting her GED, and protecting Nia Nal from her evil aunt, Taylor's been super busy, but she still isn't sure she can claim her identity as the superhero Galaxy. When the Vane, an alien race that destroyed her home planet, finally arrive on Earth in search of Taylor, her biggest fear becomes reality. If even Superman can't handle this threat, what chance does she have to save the love of her life, her best friend, and the entire world?! Will she cast aside her doubts in time to become the hero she was always destined to be? The writer of Galaxy: The Prettiest Star and the artist of Bad Dream: A Dreamer Story team up on a sequel with more romance, more action, and more queer joy!

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS

Writer: DAN WATTERS

Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

Cover Artist: HAYDEN SHERMAN

$34.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799510512

On Sale: 3/31/26

Batman: Dark Patterns is a series of four self-contained, street-level mysteries that delve into the early days of Batman's role in Gotham City and his healing presence within its streets. This grounded, mystery-driven narrative evokes the rich tone and style of beloved classics such as Batman: Year One, Batman: The Long Halloween, and Batman: Hush. Penned by the talented Dan Watters and brought to life through the striking artistry of Hayden Sherman, each three-part story stands alone as a gripping detective case, shedding light on the trauma and resilience of Gotham's citizens and its urban landscape. The series masterfully underscores Batman's dual identity as a methodical sleuth and a shadowy beacon of hope, skillfully steering clear of cosmic or supernatural distractions. This intentional focus reassures readers of a steadfast commitment to a more authentic, detective-driven experience, highlighting relatable mysteries that brilliantly showcase the Dark Knight as a healer cloaked in darkness.

Collecting Batman: Dark Patterns #1-12.

SUPERGIRL VOL. 1: MISADVENTURES IN MIDVALE

Writer: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL, ROSI KÄMPE, and PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Cover Artist: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

$19.99 US | 224 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509448

On Sale: 3/31/26

Kara Zor-El is a key member of the Super-Family in Metropolis, but what happens when she strikes out on her own? Follow her as she returns to her roots in Midvale… only to find the town already has a Supergirl protecting it! How could this be?! Can Kara stop the impostor before they steal her fresh start and her whole life? Celebrated writer/artist Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wet Moon) makes her mark on the DC Universe with this thrilling series, featuring a new costume designed by bestselling cover artist Stanley "Artgerm" Lau.

Collects Supergirl (2025) #1-6.

BIRDS OF PREY VOL. 4: ON THE RUN

Writer: KELLY THOMPSON

Artist: SAMI BASRI and VICENTE CIFUENTES

Cover Artist: ANNIE WU

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799505693

On Sale: 4/14/26

Deliberately scattered across the globe to follow leads both real and false, the Birds of Prey are more vulnerable than ever before. And there's a new team of villains waiting in the shadows, fashioned specifically to take out the Birds: Oracle, Batgirl, Black Canary, Barda, and Sin/Megaera. As the strongest among them falls, a mission for answers becomes a fight for survival. The Birds investigate the disappearance of one of their own, hoping to find both their missing comrade and the truth about these mysterious villains. Can the Birds of Prey survive what's coming, or will the Shadow Army clip their wings for good? From Eisner Award-winning writer Kelly Thompson (Absolute Wonder Woman) and sensational artists Sami Basri (Harley Quinn) and Vicente Cifuentes (Batgirl)!

Collects Birds of Prey (2023) #20-28.

BATMAN: GOTHAM BY GASLIGHT: THE KRYPTONIAN AGE

Writer: ANDY DIGGLE

Artist: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

Cover Artist: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

$19.99 US | 216 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799509455

On Sale: 4/14/2026

The year is 1893, and Gotham City has flourished under the eye of the Batman. But despite the gaudy new light bulbs and the gaudier nouveau riche, the shadows are also growing deadlier new threats. The Batman will find himself challenged by the mysterious Catwoman and the even more enigmatic Talia al Ghul. And what cosmic treasure from beyond the stars waits for all of them outside the confines of Gotham City? The new era of Elseworlds kicks off with the return of the crown jewel, the gothic world originated by Brian Augustyn and Mike Mignola. Superstar duo Andy Diggle (Action Comics, Poison Ivy) and Leandro Fernández (Batman, Birds of Prey) breathe new life into the legend of Gotham City and its dark guardian. This isn't the Gilded Age; this is the Kryptonian Age!

Collects Batman: Gotham by Gaslight – The Kryptonian Age #1-6.

GREEN LANTERN / GREEN LANTERN CORPS: THE STARBREAKER SUPREMACY

Writer: JEREMY ADAMS and MORGAN HAMPTON

Artist: XERMÁNICO, FERNANDO PASARIN, and OCLAIR ALBERT

Cover Artist: XERMÁNICO

$19.99 US | 188 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799508434

On Sale: 4/14/26

If the destruction is left unchecked, the entire universe could be ripped apart. And the wicked Starbreaker Corps, a collective of cosmic vampires known as Sun-Eaters, seeks to feed on the chaos. Now Hal Jordan must lead his people and defend his home against this onslaught. But how will they fight back when Starbreaker and his siblings have stolen the one thing that might be able to stop them…the power to feel?

Collects Green Lantern (2023) #25-27 and Green Lantern Corps (2025) #7-9.

GREEN ARROW VOL. 5: CRIMSON SANDS

Writer: CHRIS CONDON

Artist: MONTOS

Cover Artist: TAURIN CLARKE

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507772

On Sale: 3/31/26

Can Green Arrow escape the pull of the Crimson Sands? When a mysterious villain emerges on the streets of Star City shrouded in red mist and armed with a bow and a deadly quiver of modified arrows, Green Arrow must confront his past to save his city from the Crimson Archer's treacherous plans for conquest and risk losing the ones he loves in the struggle. The fan-favorite creative team of writer Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine, That Texas Blood) and artist Montos (Green Lantern: War Journal) leads the Emerald Archer and his allies into a desperate mission to uncover the truth behind the Crimson Archer's motives. With each revelation, the stakes rise, forcing Green Arrow and his former sidekick Arsenal to confront hard truths and dark secrets.

Collects Green Arrow (2023) #25-31.

100 BULLETS BOOK FOUR (2026 EDITION)

Writer: BRIAN AZZARELLO

Artist: EDUARDO RISSO

Cover Artist: DAVE JOHNSON

$39.99 US | 512 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507475

On Sale: 3/24/26

This fourth of five volumes reprinting all 100 issues of writer Brian Azzarello and artist Eduardo Risso's 100 Bullets, this title collects 100 Bullets #59-80 of their acclaimed Vertigo series and includes the pivotal story arcs "A Wake" and "Punch" Line.

BATMAN BEYOND: UNLIMITED COMPENDIUM

Writer: ADAM BEECHEN, DUSTIN NGUYEN, DEREK FRIDOLFS, and others!

Artist: RYAN BENJAMIN, NORM BREYFOGLE, DUSTIN NGUYEN, and others!

Cover Artist: DUSTIN NGUYEN

$59.99 US | 1240 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507741

On Sale: 3/31/26

Terry McGinnis has earned the mantle as Batman, and now he must find his place among the Justice League and the greater DC Universe. Escape into the future of Gotham and beyond as new villains emerge, old threats return, and the heroes of old and new converge.

The story of Batman Beyond continues here! Collects Batman Beyond: Unlimited #1-18; Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker #1; Superman / Batman Annual #4; Batman Beyond (2010) #1-6; Batman Beyond (2011) #1-8; stories from Justice League Beyond #21 and #25; and Superman Beyond #0.

BOOSTER GOLD: THE COMPLETE 2007 SERIES BOOK THREE

Writer: DAN JURGENS, KEITH GIFFEN, and J.M. DeMATTEIS

Artist: DAN JURGENS and CHRIS BATISTA

Cover Artist: KEVIN MAGUIRE

$39.99 US | 520 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507956

On Sale: 4/14/26

Booster is back in the past! Mistaken for his (past) self, he is roped into an adventure with the Justice League International! Enjoying the good old days with his bestie Blue Beetle, he must contend with the needs of his past self and the horrors of the present. And when the entire world is undone, will Booster be the only one to remember what the DCU used to be like before the Flash messed it all up?!

Collects Booster Gold (2007) #32-47 and Time Masters: Vanishing Point #1-6.

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Writer: FRANK MILLER

Artist: FRANK MILLER

Cover Artist: FRANK MILLER and KLAUS JANSON

$9.99 US | 200 pages | 5 1/2 x 8 1/2 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507864

On Sale: 4/7/26

Together with inker Klaus Janson and colorist Lynn Varley, writer/artist Frank Miller completely reinvents the legend of Batman in his saga of a near-future Gotham City gone to rot, 10 years after the Dark Knight's retirement. This masterpiece of modern comics storytelling brings to vivid life a dark world and an even darker man. Collecting Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #1-4.

DC FINEST: DEADMAN: HOW MANY TIMES CAN A GUY DIE?

Writer: ARNOLD DRAKE and JACK MILLER

Artist: NEAL ADAMS, CARMINE INFANTINO, JACK KIRBY, and others

Cover Artist: NEAL ADAMS

$39.99 US | 576 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507710

On Sale: 3/24/26

Boston Brand was the world's greatest acrobat until an assassin's bullet cut his act—and his life—short. However, instead of passing over to the afterlife, Boston was given the chance by the goddess Rama Kushna to remain on Earth and catch his killer. He now exists as a literal dead man, destined to roam the world until his killer is caught!

Collects Strange Adventures (1950) #205-216; The Brave and the Bold (1955) #79, #86, #104, and #133; Challengers of the Unknown (1969) #74; Justice League of America (1960) #94; The Forever People (1971) #9-10; World's Finest Comics (1941) #223 and #227; The Phantom Stranger (1969) #33 and #39-41; Superman Family (1974) #183; and Aquaman (1962) #50-52.

DC FINEST: JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA: STARRO THE CONQUEROR

Writer: GARDNER FOX

Artist: MIKE SEKOWSKY, MURPHY ANDERSON, and BERNARD SACHS

Cover Artist: MIKE SEKOWSKY and MURPHY ANDERSON

$39.99 US | 624 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507734

On Sale: 3/31/26

Relive the nostalgia of the '60s, when the original iteration of the Justice League of America first teamed up to battle the menace of Starro the Conqueror! This successful debut earned the League their own self-titled series, which has been a mainstay of DC Comics publishing for over six decades.

Collects The Brave and the Bold (1955) #28-30; Justice League of America (1960) #1-19; and Mystery in Space (1951) #75; published between 1960 and 1963.

DC FINEST: WESTERN: THE HANGMAN NEVER LOSES

Writer: ROBERT KANIGHER, JOHN ALBANO, and others

Artist: GIL KANE, JOE KUBERT, and others

Cover Artist: NEAL ADAMS

$39.99 US | 600 pages | 6 5/8 x 10 3/16 | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799507727

On Sale: 4/14/26

Journey back to the Old West—where fast wits and a fast draw were the only way to survive—and follow heroes like Hawk, Firehair, El Diablo, and more as they try to bring some semblance of justice to the lawless frontier. DC Finest: Western: The Hangman Never Loses is chock-full of classic frontier adventure by some of comics' greatest creators, including Robert Kanigher, John Albano, Gil Kane, Joe Kubert, Tony DeZuniga, and others.

Collects Weird Western Tales (1972) #12-17; All-Star Western (1970) #2-8 and #10-11; Super DC Giant (1970) #S-14, #S-15, and #S-22; and Tomahawk #130-140, published between August 1970 and April 1973.

