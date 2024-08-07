Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: blood coven, Blood Hunters, miles morales

Blood Hunt Recriminations in Avengers, Doctor Strange & Blood Hunters

Today's Avengers #17 and Doctor Strange #18, both by Jed MacKay look at the Blood Hunt fallout while Blood Hunters has a vampire Miles Morales

Blood Hunt came to an end last week, but is it really over? Yes, yes it is. But no, no it isn't. Today's Avengers #17 and Doctor Strange #18, both by event writer Jed MacKay looks at the fallout while the new Blood Hunters series takes it in a new direction, as well as continuing with a certain vampire Miles Morales.

And it begins with Captain Marvel giving everyone a dressing down.

While Doctor Strange gets it in the neck from the Vishanti…

Captain Marvel dumps some back issue exposition and reminds us that the Marvel vampires are now out and about in the daylight.

Something the newly vamped Miles Morales is well aware of now.

The Darkforce users aren't their old selves yet either.

Nor, for that matter, are the Blood Coven.

And while Black Panther looks on the bright side…

… Doctor Strange has his own regrets about how things went down…

…as well as his own theories as to how it did, and what of Doctor Doom was culpable. Doctor Strange doesn't even have the Eye of Agamotto anymore.

Although it seems that another one is still out there. Thanks Uncanny X-Men #1. Maybe X-Men writer Jed MacKay will follow this one up?

And while some can be cured of vampirism, not everyone…

I am sure there will be rhyme and reason as to why. Talking of rhyming, and Elsa Bloodstone in Blood Hunters…

…what is going on with that accent? That choice of words? Who are you? So we have cockney rhyming slang for "Ruck" which no one ever uses…

And then "ornery" which is far more American English, married with "numpty" which is Scottish for a silly person, and then "l'il" and "buckshot" also much more likely to be used in American English.

No one shoots fish in the Thames. Also, if this is some variation on "barrel", meaning there are lots of them and easy to hit, that wouldn't be the case in the Thames.

