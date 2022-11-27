Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 Preview: 6 Issues for One Day?

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. It's a momentous occasion in this preview of Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 as a comic book character actually shows signs of aging. The Archie kids have been in high school for something like 80 years, so seeing anyone graduate anything is highly unusual.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #1

DC Comics

0922DC048

0922DC049 – Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 Cully Hamner Cover – $4.99

0922DC842 – Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 Cover – $3.99

0922DC843 – Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 Cover – $9.99

(W) Josh Trujillo (A/CA) Adrian Gutierrez

Jaime Reyes has a lot to juggle. Whether it's his finals for senior year or a new villain tearing up El Paso, Jaime is always torn between two worlds. But when his worlds come crashing together at his high school graduation, nothing will ever be the same. A message from the Reach bombards Jaime's scarab, Khaji Da, and it starts throwing off his connection to the device. And as if that wasn't enough, Jaime's parents and friends are pressuring him about his next steps in life. But what's hidden here on Earth that's drawing the Reach back? And where did this new Fadeaway Man come from? Can Jaime find balance in his life and rise to become a true hero, or is it curtains for Blue Beetle?

In Shops: 11/29/2022

SRP: $3.99

