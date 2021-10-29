Bob Layton Spends Three Weeks Recreating All Of Iron Man's Armour

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Bob Layton posted to Facebook a couple of days ago, after posting a number of related Iron Man piece over recent weeks. He writes "Now it can be revealed! I've been absent from daily commissions because I've been working on this special project: four, double-page spreads of the Iron Man Hall of Iron, measuring 88" x 44 ". The reason I've been posting old prototypes for the last few weeks is because I was also using them for reference. After three long weeks, it's finally done!! Marvel Iron Man #Warmachine" The piece was for someone who Bob Layton dubbed "A now-broke Private Collector".

Auto Draft
Iron Man commission by Bob Layton

 

Bob Layton began his comic book career as an apprentice to Wally Wood, before working for Marvel Comics and DC Comics in the seventies. His best-known role at that time was with David Michelinie as co-writer and artist on Iron Man, with Demon In A Bottle, the introduction of War Machine, and moving into a series of specialised armours for Tony Stark to use in different situations, eventually reuniting on the title again a decade later for the Armor Wars storyline. And it's these periods before he left to become co-founder of Valiant Comics, which is reflected in the commissioned art piece above.

Armor Wars – or rather, Stark Wars – was a seven-issue Iron Man story arc by David Michelinie, Bob Layton, Mark D. Bright and Barry Windsor-Smith that ran in Iron Man #225-#232 back in 1987 and 1988. This time last year, an Armor Wars television series was announced as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the streaming service Disney+, with Don Cheadle reprising his role as James Rhodes/War Machine from the Iron Man, Captain America and Avengers movies. And as a result, a lot more attention has been focused towards that time in Iron Man's comic book publishing history.

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.