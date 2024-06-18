Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Alan Moore, bob wayne, brian bolland, killing joke

Bob Wayne Talks Brian Bolland's Killing Joke Art Gallery Edition

At MCM, Bob Wayne gave a presentation for a new Graphitti Designs project. The Gallery Edition of Batman: The Killing Joke by Brian Bolland.

At MCM London Comic Con, former DC Comics Sales Vice President Bob Wayne gave a presentation to comic book retailers at the Diamond UK Retail Summit regarding a new Graphitti Designs project. The Gallery Edition of The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, in the Artists Edition style pioneered by another former DC VP when he was at IDW, Scott Dunbier. Which reproduced The Killing Joke, and other work by Bolland, as close to reproducing the original artwork boards as possible. That includes size, colour, paper stock and detail. The book is called Brian Bolland – Batman: The Killing Joke And Other Stories & Art Gallery Edition and Bleeding Cool presents video from Bob Wayne's entire presentation, curtailed for certain moments, with the notes from the presentation, as well as some of the artwork kept back from public view until now.

Bob Wayne: "I'm also here today representing Graphitti Designs. You probably noticed the double page spread in the May PREVIEWS for BRIAN BOLLAND – BATMAN: THE KILLING JOKE and Other Stories & Art Gallery Edition"

Bob Wayne: "This will be a 280 page, large-format (13" x 20") hardcover book with similar paper stock and production values to previous Graphitti Designs Gallery Editions. The SRP is $225. (And don't forget about the success of the JUDGE DREDD BY BRIAN BOLLAND APEX EDITION from Rebellion.) So what can I show you that wasn't in PREVIEWS? When work began on THE KILLING JOKE in the 1980s, it was originally planned as an oversized graphic novel. After Frank Miller's DARK KNIGHT RETURNS, it was decided to convert it into a prestige format one-shot."

Bob Wayne: "In this book, you will see side-by-side comparisons of pages created for both formats."

Bob Wayne: "One of the many looks behind the scenes in this book."

Bob Wayne: "There have been Variant Editions of previous Graphitti Designs Gallery Editions. These were originally offered for sale by Graphitti Designs direct to consumers on their website and at conventions, although some of these have recently been offered to you in Previews. (Understandably, you and your customers were unlikely to visit the Graphitti Designs booth in San Diego.) This time Graphitti Designs has decided to take a different approach. Because of the many years of support in the UK for Brian Bolland and his work, we decided to offer the variant on this book as a UK edition, offered to retail exclusively by Diamond UK. In the world of Brian Bolland fans, it seems fair that the UK has seniority. (Please note that some copies of the variant may be offered next year direct to consumers by Graphitti Designs, but the UK is getting the first opportunity.) We hope this will help draw attention to the book and serve as a focal point for Brian Bolland displays in your stores later this year."

Bob Wayne: "The fine print: The First Printing of this book is limited to 2,500 copies. Quantities are subject to allocation based on orders received by the deadline. The UK variant is limited to 500 copies." The UK Edition is currently being listed by Forbidden Planet.

Bleeding Cool also asked about how the book was put together, considering how many pages of the Killing Joke original art have been separated and sold around the world. I had just the one in my Harrods Comic Timing exhibition, but I could only get one. I was told that "Bob Chapman of Graphitti Designs has been diligently tracking down the assets to produce this book for over a decade. No one person had a large batch of pages. They were with individual collectors around the world. Pages were sourced not just from the UK and the USA, but also from multiple countries in Europe and Asia."

And there is also a new section for this book… reproducing digital work, something Artists Editions, Apex Editions and Gallery Editions have previously not done. "The digital section, including art samples and a behind-the-scenes essay by Brian Bolland, is 9 pages of the book. (That's about 3% of the 280 pages.) Though books of this type normally do not contain examples of digitally-produced artwork, it was felt that a definitive overview of Bolland's work needed to include a look at the artist's use of the computer."

On agreement, the Brian Bolland – Batman: The Killing Joke And Other Stories & Art Gallery Edition does not mention or credit the Killing Joke writer, Alan Moore. Here is the full listing of work at Diamond.

BRIAN BOLLAND BATMAN KILLING JOKE OTHER STORIES GALLERY ED

GRAPHITTI DESIGNS

MAY241642

(W) Brian Bolland (A/CA) Brian Bolland

In addition to the complete Batman: The Killing Joke story from 1988, the Brian Bolland-Batman: The Killing Joke and Other Stories & Art Gallery Edition will also include an Afterword by Brian Bolland; an Introduction by Richard Starkings; "An Innocent Guy" from Batman: Black & White #4 (8 pages); "Certified Safe" from Mystery in Space #115 (7 pages); "Freeway of Fun Fear!" from The Outsiders #18 (8 pages); "The Princess & the Frog" (5 pages) and "The Princess & the Witch" (1 page) from Heart Throbs #1; story pages from Justice League of America #200 (5 pages); story pages from Batman #400 (9 pages); more than 100 pages of black & white and color cover art from Wonder Woman, Camelot 3000, Animal Man, Robin, Batman, Invisibles, Tank Girl, and much more; miscellaneous art and pin-ups including the two-page spreads of Camelot 3000 and Green Lantern Corps from DC Comics Who's Who; a gallery of assorted UK, convention, pencil roughs and preliminary artwork; and a new Digital Gallery section showcasing Bolland's work using computers, annotated by Brian.In Shops: Sep 04, 2024 SRP: $225.00

