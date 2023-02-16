Boom Announces New Buffy the Vampire Slayer Comic in TV Continuity Buffy, Spike, Dawn, Giles, Willow, Xander, and Anya take a road trip to New Orleans in Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer, set in the TV continuity.

In 2019, explosive publisher BOOM! Studios, having taken over the Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic book license from Dark Horse, opted not to continue Dark Horse's comic book continuity, which was set in the same universe as the classic TV series and had reached "Season 12," and instead to reboot with a new Buffyverse, reimagined for modern times. Eventually, that comic would introduce the concept of a Buffy the Vampire Slayer multiverse, and after it ended, a new series, Vampire Slayer, set in another universe, launched. But in May, BOOM! will return to the TV universe for a new one-shot, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer. Written by Casey Gilly with art by Lauren Knight and colors by Francesco Segala, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer appears, from the imagery, to take place during Season 6 of the television series, though we could be wrong about that, of course.

Spike is determined to keep the last copy of his embarrassing poetry from being discovered, sending Buffy and the Gang on a faux-supernatural goose chase to New Orleans to cover his tracks. While at an antiques fair along the way, the group is captivated by some Casquette Girls clothes on display. Dawn utters a wish she most likely should've kept to herself, and the gang experiences a first hand account of the sisters' identities…beyond what they could have ever imagined! BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER: THE LOST SUMMER #1 features a standard cover by Mirka Andolfo (Deep Beyond, Sweet Paprika), and variant covers by Veronica Fish (Firefly: Brand New 'Verse, Blackwood), Paulina Ganucheau (Wonder Woman, The Amazing World of Gumball), and more!

What does this mean for the future of Buffy Comics? That remains to be seen. If it were up to us, we would suggest bringing in Zack Snyder to reboot the Buffyverse once more, finally getting recent on disgraced Buffy creator Joss Whedon and giving us the grim and gritty vampire slayer we all deserve. But until then, check out a sneak peek at Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Lost Summer below.