Boom To Launch 1:250 and 1:200 Foil Covers For BRZRKR #3 and #4

So people seem to like the BRZRKR limited edition foil covers. With the BRZRKR #1 third printing foil cover going for up to $400 on eBay, and the second printing foil cover going for up to $300, and the first printing foil covers for up to $50.

BRZRKR #2 got a couple of foil covers too for FOC, open order, so retailers could order as many of them as they want.

But that won't be the case for BRZRKR #3 and #4 for those wanting to make the foil cover set. BRRKR #3 already has a Rafael Grampa foil cover and a Jeff Dekal foil cover. It also has a 1:25 Grampa cover, a 1:25 Dekal cover, a 1:50 Jenny Frison cover and a 1:100 Jenny Frison cover.

But now, BRZRKR #3 will also have a 1:250 tiered foil cover by Jenny Frison. So that for every 250 copies of BRZRKR #3 ordered, retailers may order one Jenny Frison foil variant cover.

While BRZRKR #4 has a similar story but now will also have a 1:200 tiered foil cover by Mirko Andolfo. So that for every 200 copies of BRZRKR #3 ordered, retailers may order one Mirko Andolfo foil variant cover (see below).

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #3 (OF 12) CVR J 250 COPY INCV FOIL (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR219128

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Jenny Frison

* The shocking history of B is revealed as Diana digs deeper into his memories.

* Meanwhile, the mysterious Caldwell makes his next move to take advantage of this information – and put his master plan into motion. In Shops: Jun 16, 2021 Final Orders Due: May 10, 2021 SRP: $4.99 BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #4 (OF 12) CVR J 200 COPY INCV FOIL (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR219127

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Mirko Andolfo

* What secret in Berzerker's past holds the KEY to his immortality?

* The last piece of B.'s tragic origin and the fate of his parents are revealed as Diana continues unearthing his memories, prompting a new mission in the present day.

* Will this one unlock the mystery that is his existence? Or will B. be cursed to wander the Earth forever? In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jun 21, 2021 SRP: $4.99

And here's the black-and-white original of that Mirka Andolfo cover as well…