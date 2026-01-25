Boom Studios' April 2026 Full Solicits With Body Horror

Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: Hello Darkness, Neighborhood Watch, siktc

Boom Studios' full April 2026 solicits and solicitations lead with the debut of Neighbourhood Watch #1, a new limited series from Sarah Gailey and Haining, a Hello Darkness spinoff, Hello Body Horror #1, while Something is Killing the Children #46 peels back more layers of Erica Slaughter's brutal past. As well as the final issues of Wynd: The Power Of Blood, Briar: Night's Terror and Power Rangers Prime…

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH #1

NEW LIMITED SERIES

Dig into an all-new, mind-bending thriller from Hugo Award-winning writer Sarah Gailey and fan favorite artist Haining!

Jill Hewett, community leader and wife of a respected police officer, has turned up with a gunshot wound in a tunnel connecting the Will Harbor Gated Community with the neighboring Open Arms Collective.

And now, the VP of the HOA and the Kitchen Steward of the Collective have stumbled upon her body at the exact same time—instantly casting blame across the divide.

Forced into an uneasy alliance to discover the truth, they'll need to work together to uncover the secrets both communities hold to figure out who's responsible for this crime—and what they could possibly gain from it. And what was Jill doing in that tunnel in the first place?

APR. 8 ON SALE

Written by Sarah Gailey

Illustrated by Haining

Covers by

Haining (Main)

Suspiria Vilchez (Variant)

Jenny Frison (GITD Variant)

Suspiria Vilchez (Incentive)

Jenny Frison (Incentive)

Tula Lotay (Incentive)

TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

Haining (Unlimited)

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH #1

$4.99 | 32 Pages

HELLO BODY HORROR #1

New forms of fear are bursting onto the scene with this newest curation of jaw-breaking talent! Test your nerves and prove your guts with the grossest, squishiest, gruesomest comics in… Hello Body Horror, a fresh collection of spine-cracking tales and stomach-churning terrors!

In "Body Positive" by Mark Bouchard and Rye Hickman, a fitness influencer striving for greatness has her mind go where her body cannot follow…yet.

In "Minimal Scarring" by indie sensation Derick Jones, a plastic surgeon who caters to the ultra-rich uses what pieces they leave behind to transform himself.

Also featuring stories by Michael W. Conrad, Martín Morazzo, Jeremy Bastian, Ziyan Qiu, Jenna Cha, and Robert Hack for a veritable "Who's Who" in "Kill U Comics!"

APR. 29 ON SALE

Written by Mark Bouchard, Derick Jones, Robert Hack, Jenna Cha, Michael W. Conrad, Jeremy Bastian

Illustrated by Rye Hickman, Derick Jones, Robert Hack, Jenna Cha, Martín Morazzo, Ziyan Qiu

Covers by

Rebeca Puebla (Main)

Jenny Frison (Variant)

Jonathan Wayshak (Black Bag Variant)

N/A (Blank Sketch Variant)

TBA (Incentive)

Yanick Paquette (Incentive)

Rebeca Puebla (Unlimited)

HELLO BODY HORROR #1

$5.99 | 48 Pages

$8.99 Black Bag

$6.99 Cardstock Sketch

HELLO DARKNESS #20

No rest for the wicked! Hello Darkness is back for another collection of mindbending horror. If you were still thinking of getting a good night's rest this month, kiss those ZZZ's goodbye!

It's the bottom of the ninth level of hell in "Cassie, Part III," the final inning of Sam Humphries and Eleonora Carlini's all-satanic-girl baseball smash hit.

In "Away Message," Jorge Corona (Transformers) takes a man who just wanted to get away from it all to the edge of his own private apocalypse.

And "The Thread" by Lauren Knight, in which a simple act of personal grooming takes a turn so gruesome you'll skip lunch for the next week.

APR. 8 ON SALE

Written by Sam Humphries, Robert Hack, Lauren Knight, Jorge Corona, Chris Roberson

Illustrated by Eleonora Carlini, Robert Hack, Lauren Knight, Jorge Corona, Shane Oakley

Covers by

Rebeca Puebla (Main)

Jenny Frison (Variant)

Dillon Snook (Variant)

Rebeca Puebla (Incentive)

TBA (Incentive)

TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

Rebeca Puebla (Main)

HELLO DARKNESS #20

$5.99 | 48 Pages

BABY GARFIELD #2

Two new baby Garfield adventures? No, we're not kitten you!

Join baby Garfield as he gets up to more silly hijinks in this paw-sitively delightful second issue!

Mondays? More like No-Fun-Days! Learn why Garfield has an enduring animosity toward this particular day of the week and witness some kitty chaos in "Baby Garfield's First Monday" by writer Stephanie Cooke (Oh My Gods!, The Racc Pack) and artist Whitney Gardner (The Racc Pack, Free Piano).

Then follow the mouth-watering scents of roasted tomato, oregano, and cheese, and pull up a seat at the table to experience Garfield's first heavenly encounter with a delicious Italian dish in "Baby Garfield's First Lasagna" by creator Brittney Williams (Mixed-Up, Girl on Fire, Goldie Vance).

APR. 29 ON SALE

Written by Stephanie Cooke, Brittney Williams

Illustrated by Whitney Gardner, Brittney Williams

Covers by

Agnes Garbowska & Sil Brys (Main)

Chrissie Zullo-Uminga (Variant)

Chrissie Zullo-Uminga (Incentive)

Brittney Williams (Incentive)

Agnes Garbowska (Unlimited)

BABY GARFIELD #2

$4.99 | 32 Pages

LUMBERJANES BOOK FIVE

HARDCOVER & SOFTCOVER

ADVANCED SOLICIT JUNE 2026

There's always another adventure on the horizon for the Lumberjanes of Roanoke cabin!

Whether they're exploring underground labyrinths, playing magical board games, awakening ancient Greek goddesses, or throwing the most epic birthday bash ever, April, Jo, Mal, Molly, Ripley, and their friends make sure to show up for one another and have some fun even when things get a little strange (as they often tend to do)!

This volume continues the beloved story of friendship and camp mischief with the series' staple humor, heart, and rich visual storytelling. Bonus content includes behind-the-scenes extras and an expansive cover gallery.

Collects Lumberjanes #49–60.

JUN. 9 ON SALE

Written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh

Illustrated by Dozerdraws, AnneMarie Rogers

Cover by Gus Allen

LUMBERJANES BOOK FIVE

$29.99 HC | 336 Pages

$19.99 SC

WYND: THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #8

FINAL ISSUE

The Eisner Award– and GLAAD Media Award–nominated fantasy series comes to its long-awaited conclusion.

The unforgettable last stand of Pipetown is finally here! Who will emerge victorious as Wynd and his found family of Esseriel's best and brightest give it their all?

Join creators James Tynion IV (Something is Killing the Children) and Michael Dialynas (Zawa + The Belly of the Beast) for the end of an adventure six years in the making!

APR. 15 ON SALE

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Michael Dialynas

Covers by

Michael Dialynas (Main)

Pablo Tunica (Variant)

Pablo Tunica (Incentive)

Jon Lankry (Incentive)

Michael Dialynas (Incentive)

WYND: THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #8

$5.99 | 48 Pages

ALICE FOREVER AFTER #3

There's dangers all around for Alice and her family!

Thomas and Theo escalate their threats, pushing Edith to pursue a secret new plan.

Meanwhile, Alice's grip on reality slips as Wonderland presses in from all sides, and the White Rabbit brings a warning she can't ignore…

How far must she go to save her daughter from the Cheshire Cat's clutches?

APR. 8 ON SALE

Written by Dan Panosian

Illustrated by Giorgio Spalletta, Dan Panosian

Covers by

Dan Panosian (Main)

Giorgio Spalletta (Variant)

Giorgio Spalletta (Incentive)

TBA (Incentive)

TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

ALICE FOREVER AFTER #3

$4.99 | 32 Pages

BRIAR: NIGHT'S TERROR #4

FINAL ISSUE

Will the epic conclusion of Briar's journey be the stuff of fairy tales or nightmares?

Briar, Spider, and the rest of the gang reach Grendrid's Crooked Castle as the Norrish Horde invades.

It's time for daughter to confront mother in a final showdown to determine the fate of the world!

Will Briar have the strength to make the choice she needs to secure victory?

APR. 8 ON SALE

Written by Christopher Cantwell

Illustrated by Alex Lins, Bruno Büll

Covers by

Alex Lins (Main)

Noah Dao (Variant)

Rebeca Puebla (Incentive)

Alex Lins (Unlimited)

BRIAR: NIGHT'S TERROR #4

$4.99 | 32 Pages

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #46

Dive deeper into Erica Slaughter's past and learn how she earned her teeth as a Black Mask!

Jessica Slaughter continues to unravel, even as Erica zeroes in on the threat.

Erica will need to take matters into her own hands at Valmont Mountain Lodge if she wants to eliminate the monster…

But will she risk her mentor's safety to do so?

APR. 8 ON SALE

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera

Covers by

Werther Dell'Edera (Main)

Jenny Frison (Variant)

Lipwei Chang (Variant)

Lipwei Chang (Incentive)

Jeremy Bastian (Incentive)

Jenny Frison (Incentive)

SOM (Incentive)

Aaron Campbell (Incentive)

Mike Huddleston (Incentive)

TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #46

$4.99 | 32 Pages

POWER RANGERS PRIME #16

FINAL ISSUE

It's the final battle of the Prime Rangers!

As Lauren comes to grips with the fact that her father has made a deal with the devil, the other Rangers take on the Legion Ravager, a challenge that will force them to put their differences aside and be the Rangers they truly are. Orion and Rita join forces to create their biggest magical feat yet, and we might just get a peek at Prime's first full-fledged Zord!

Follow along to the bitter end as the Prime Rangers save Earth one last time.

APR. 8 ON SALE

Written by Melissa Flores

Illustrated by Federico Sorressa

Covers by

Andrew Lee Griffith (Main)

Saly Lockheart (Variant)

Saly Lockheart (Incentive)

Miguel Mercado (Incentive)

Rebeca Puebla (Incentive)

TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

POWER RANGERS PRIME #16

$4.99 | 32 Pages

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: MEGAZORDS & MONSTERS

SOFTCOVER

ADVANCED SOLICIT JUNE 2026

Suit up for larger-than-life stories from across the Grid!

This action-packed anthology features three standalone Power Rangers issues that are perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike. From haunted holidays to timeline-shattering team-ups, these fresh narratives expand the legacy series unlike ever before!

Brought to life by fan-favorite creators, including Sina Grace (Ghosted in L.A.) and Meghan Camarena (Radiant Pink), this oversized collection captures the heart, humor, and heroics of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers universe in one monstrously good volume.

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind #1, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Halloween Special #1, and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Zord Quest #1.

JUN. 23 ON SALE

$19.99 | 144 Pages

Written by Zoe Tunnell, Sina Grace, Meghan Camarena, Danny Lore, Nick Marino, Joey Esposito

Illustrated by Tango, Sina Grace, Zachary Sterling, Jodi Nishijima, Juan Romera, Gavin Smith

Cover by Gavin Smith

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT

SOFTCOVER

ADVANCED SOLICIT JUNE 2026

In the strange town of Perennial Harbor, time doesn't just heal wounds—it reopens them.

Decades after their love faded, Melody and Jesse find themselves caught in a spiraling mystery where the past is more alive than the present. As Melody slips further back in time, she finds herself reliving memories and rewriting fate for a time and place she thought she'd left behind. Can she discover the unsettling truth causing reality to unravel around her? Or will it ultimately destroy her and the only person she's ever truly cared for?

From the breakout writing team of Ethan S. Parker (Hello Darkness) and Griffin Sheridan (Kill Your Darlings) and featuring stunning debut art by Keith Browning, this genre-blurring emotional thriller blends sci-fi, romance, and psychological horror into one unforgettable story.

Collects Blink and You'll Miss It #1–5.

JUN. 16 ON SALE

$17.99 | 128 Pages

Written by Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan

Illustrated by Keith Browning

Cover by Keith Browning

