Boom Studios February 2026 Full Solicits Holds Its Center

Article Summary Boom Studios launches The Center Holds #1 from Larry Hama and the late M.D. Bright, exploring superhero unions.

New issues of Alice Forever After, Marian Heretic, Mary Sue, and The Last Day of H.P. Lovecraft hit shelves in February.

Steve Orlando’s horror one-shot Hello Darkness and Jeff Lemire's Minor Arcana near major story turning points.

Power Rangers, Lumberjanes, Grim, and The Killer get new collected editions and trade paperbacks for Spring 2026.

Boom Studios sees the late, great M.D. "Doc" Bright teams one last time with Larry Hama for the giant-size launch of The Center Holds #1 – superhero union book with better dental plans. Elsewhere, Jeff Lemire inches closer to the end of Minor Arcana's third arc, Be Not Afraid barrels toward a reality-shattering finale, and Hello Darkness delivers another grimy anthology one-shot with Steve Orlando aiming to ruin your sleep. Add in fresh issues of Alice Forever After, Marian Heretic, Mary Sue, and The Last Day of H.P. Lovecraft, and lots of Power Rangers collections to stack up.

THE CENTER HOLDS #1

NEW LIMITED SERIES

In a world where superheroes have become commonplace, the legendary duo of writer Larry Hama and artist M.D. "Doc" Bright question the very nature of what it means to be a hero.

A new superhero universe is born!

In a world where superheroes have become commonplace, heroes are required to join a union or else face serious financial liability for the damage caused during battles.

Enter the Superheroes' Union: A team-up of genius Scyber, psychic Lakshmi, the mysterious Keeper, and child prodigy Nekkotron, among others, as they battle villains and bureaucracy alike.

And though the delicate balance of mitigating damage while saving lives is already tough enough, they've got their own worries with a constant stream of villains rising up to challenge them.

Marking the final work by M.D. "Doc" Bright along with legendary writer Larry Hama, follow along as they question the very nature of what it means to be a hero in this thrilling new giant-size issue!

FEB. 11 ON SALE

Written by LARRY HAMA

Illustrated by M.D. "DOC" BRIGHT

Covers by M.D. "DOC" BRIGHT and JOE QUINONES (Main), KHARY RANDOLPH (Variant), KHARY RANDOLPH (Incentive), CHUCK PATTON (Incentive), M.D. "DOC" BRIGHT (Signed Hama Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

$5.99 • 48 Pages

HELLO DARKNESS: GOOD BONES AND OTHER SORDID TALES #1

A spine-tingling special you won't want to miss!

From the vaults of our acclaimed horror anthology Hello Darkness comes a special one-shot issue!

Get ready for a curated collection overflowing with grimy, gritty, and gory grotesqueries by bestselling writer Steve Orlando and a rogue's gallery of incredible artists.

Featuring familiar stories, as well as a brand new terror in "Good Bones" when a house of forbidden love harbors a grudge that's every bit as strong. With art by Dillon Snook.

FEB. 11 ON SALE

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Illustrated by DILLON SNOOK, FEDERICO SORESSA, ADAM GORHAM, A.L. KAPLAN

Covers by REBECA PUEBLA (Main), ISAAC GOODHART (Variant), LIANA KANGAS (Incentive)

$5.99 • 40 Pages

ALICE FOREVER AFTER #2

The opposing forces of reality and Wonderland threaten turmoil for Alice and her daughter!

As Alice slips deeper under her father's influence, her struggle with her own mind escalates, leaving her family and Evelyn in danger.

Meanwhile, Evelyn's imagination becomes the true doorway to Wonderland, placing her in the center of its unraveling fate! The Cheshire Cat's influence grows more dangerous, pushing both worlds closer to ruin.

As the sinister schemes surrounding them fall into place, are mother and daughter closer to the end than they realize?

Time is running out as legendary creators Dan Panosian and Giorgio Spalletta dive deeper into the psychological rabbit hole in this reinterpreted fairy tale!

FEB. 25 ON SALE

Written by DAN PANOSIAN

Illustrated by GIORGIO SPALLETTA & DAN PANOSIAN

Colors by FRANCESCO SEGALA

Letters by JEFF ECKLEBERRY

Covers by DAN PANOSIAN (Main), GIORGIO SPALLETTA (Variant), GIORGIO SPALLETTA (Incentive), TBA (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

MARIAN HERETIC #4

There's no turning back now for our favorite heretic!

Facing against the tyrannical leader of the Church, the Hierophant, Marian might have finally chosen a path she can't turn back from.

Now the Church is on her heels, and it looks like martyrdom in the name of her Mother is her only future.

But the witches still think of her as one of their own, even if she doesn't want to acknowledge them, leaving a sliver of salvation for her yet…

Legendary creator Tini Howard and master artist Joe Jaro bring blasphemers to their knees in this bold series of divine conviction.

FEB. 4 ON SALE

Written by TINI HOWARD

Illustrated by JOE JARO

Colors by WALTER BAIAMONTE

Letters by JIM CAMPBELL

Covers by JOE JARO (Main), SKYLAR PATRIDGE (Variant), SKYLAR PATRIDGE (Incentive), JOE JARO (Unlimited)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

MARY SUE #4

When words hurt more than villains, friendship takes the biggest hit!

An emotionally charged fight drives a wedge between Jessica and Cassie. Jessica disappears back to the Mary Sue world, leaving Cassie desperate enough to team up with her former best friend Bennett to make amends.

But the only way into a fanfic? Writing fanfic. About each other.

Cassie's nightmare just keeps getting worse!

Experience the Mary Sue world for the first time in Meghan Fitzmartin and Lisa Sterle's brilliant new series.

FEB. 11 ON SALE

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Illustrated by LISA STERLE

Colors by DEARBHLA KELLY, HEATHER BRECKEL

Letters by JODIE TROUTMAN

Covers by LISA STERLE (Main), MARCUS TO (Variant), MARCUS TO (Incentive)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

BE NOT AFRAID #6 – FINAL ISSUE

The end is nigh in the acclaimed divine thriller!

As the veil between Heaven and Earth is torn apart, Cora faces the ultimate reckoning.

Forces collide between divinity, creation, and herself as she reaches the threshold of the end of days.

Will prophecy dictate the impossible choices that must be made in this unforgettable conclusion to writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle and artist Lisandro Estherren's haunting cosmic horror?

FEB. 25 ON SALE

Written by JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

Illustrated by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

Colors by FRANCESCO SEGALA

Letters by SIMON BOWLAND

Covers by REIKO MURAKAMI (Main), EVANGELINE GALLAGHER (Variant), EVANGELINE GALLAGHER (Incentive), ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN (Incentive)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

THE LAST DAY OF H.P. LOVECRAFT #4

Is the mind or the man the true monster?

The depths of H.P. Lovecraft's tortured psyche grows darker as he delves further into his past sins!

Can he confront his inner demons before his final breath?

Or will his mind break before his body's laid to rest?

Explore the end of man and the beginning of myth in renowned author Romuald Giulivo and fan-favorite artist Jakub Rebelka's hit French graphic novel, adapted into English for the first time!

FEB. 11 ON SALE

Written by ROMUALD GIULIVO

Illustrated by JAKUB REBELKA

Translated by MERCEDES GILLIOM

Letters by ED DUKESHIRE

Covers by JAKUB REBELKA (Main), FRANCESCO DE STENA (Variant), FRANCESCO DE STENA (Incentive)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

MINOR ARCANA #14

The penultimate issue of the poignant third arc!

Overwhelmed with life in Limberlost and all that surrounds her, Theresa turns inward to look for answers.

Despite good intentions, her desire to help others has placed her in the center of chaos.

Can she hold all of the pieces of herself together, or will she fall apart under the pressure?

Jeff Lemire brings magic to this penultimate issue of the heartgripping supernatural third arc of this series.

FEB. 18 ON SALE

Written & Illustrated by JEFF LEMIRE

Colors by PATRICIO DELPECHE

Letters by STEVE WANDS

Covers by JEFF LEMIRE (Main), SIMON GANE (Variant), JEFF LEMIRE (Tarot Card Variant), SOM (Incentive)

$4.99 • 32 Pages

ADVANCED SOLICIT – APRIL 2026

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: RISE OF DARK SPECTER – SOFTCOVER

$29.99 • 368 Pages • APR. 21 ON SALE

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #101–110, Power Rangers Unlimited: The Coinless #1, and Power Rangers Unlimited: Hyperforce #1.

POWER RANGERS PRIME VOL. 3 – SOFTCOVER

$18.99 • 112 Pages • APR. 28 ON SALE

Collects Power Rangers Prime #9–12.

LUMBERJANES BOOK FOUR – HARDCOVER & SOFTCOVER

$29.99 HC / $19.99 SC • 336 Pages • APR. 14 ON SALE

Collects Lumberjanes #37-48.

THE KILLER: AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II – HARDCOVER

$24.99 • 192 Pages • APR. 28 ON SALE

Collects The Killer: Affairs of the State II #1–6.

GRIM VOL. 5 – SOFTCOVER – FINAL VOLUME

$17.99 • 128 Pages • APR. 7 ON SALE

Collects Grim #21–25.

