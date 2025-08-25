Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: keanu reeves, power rangers

Boom Studios' Full November 2025 Solicits With Brzrkr: Bleeding Tide

Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr: The Bleeding Tide #1 by Marjorie Liu and Garry Brown launched in Boom Studios' November 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: The Bleeding Tide #1 debuts, launching Boom Studios' November 2025 comic lineup

Major series updates: Hello Darkness, Marian Heretic, Minor Arcana, Power Rangers, VR Troopers, and more

Finales and key arcs: The Killer: Affairs of the State II, Last Witch: Blood & Betrayal, and Wynd: Power of the Blood

New graphic novel collections for Dune, Mouse Guard, Smooth Criminals, and Pink Ranger spotlight classic arcs

BRZRKR: THE BLEEDING TIDE #1

Can B. quell the bleeding tide? When the Captain follows a strange heartbeat into the depths of the ocean, she finds a box chained in irons—and the deformed mass of legendary warrior B. inside. Now awakened, B. must jump into battle to defend the crew from an ambush at sea despite rising concerns. What is the Captain after with such a dangerous bounty on her head, and more importantly, what is she hiding?

On Sale: Nov. 26 | $9.99 (56 Pages) | $11.99 Foil | New One-Shot

Created by Keanu Reeves, Written by Marjorie Liu, Illustrated by Garry Brown, Character Designs by Garry Brown.

Covers by Garry Brown (Main, Foil Variant, Unlimited), Rebeca Puebla (Variant, Foil Variant, Incentive), Michael Dialynas (Anniversary Variant, Anniversary Incentive), Giuseppe Camuncoli (Incentive), Khary Randolph (Foil Incentive), TBA (Incentive, FOC Reveal Variant).

HELLO DARKNESS #16

Your favorite monthly horror showcase continues with a new wave of (spectral) nightmares! In this issue of the acclaimed anthology, horror legends R.L. Stine and Francesco Francavilla bring their haunting tale "The Life and Death of Lucas Dreamwalker" to a gripping conclusion! In "Reconquista," RAD paints a bloody picture of the curse of revenge visited upon the victorious by the conquered. Then, Gigi Murakami warns against all work and no play in "When I'm Dead," and Robert Hack returns with more of his wickedly offbeat "I Can't Take You Anywhere."

On Sale: Nov. 19 | $5.99 (48 Pages)

Written by R.L. Stine, RAD, Robert Hack, Gigi Murakami, Anwita Citriya, Illustrated by Francesco Francavilla, RAD, Robert Hack, Gigi Murakami, Anwita Citriya.

Covers by Rebeca Puebla (Main, Incentive), Jenny Frison (Variant, Anniversary Variant, Anniversary Incentive), Ryan Brown (Variant).

MARIAN HERETIC #2

Marian's faith is tested as she navigates a dangerous crossroads. Haunted by nightmares of eternal damnation, Marian clings to her faith, but the sins she's forced to commit in service to the Cardinals weigh heavily upon her. Seeking solace beyond the Church, she turns to the witches who've offered her a place in their coven—only to be sent on a hallucinogenic journey that will force Marian to confront her soul-searching questions and fears. Can she find her way back, or will the answers she seeks lead her to darker revelations?

On Sale: Nov. 19 | $4.99 (32 Pages)

Written by Tini Howard, Illustrated by Joe Jaro.

Covers by Joe Jaro (Main, Incentive), Ken Lashley (Incentive, Unlimited), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant).

WYND: THE POWER OF THE BLOOD #6

Wynd's world is on the brink—can they defeat Zedra before it's too late? In the penultimate issue of the beloved fantasy series, the battle for Pipetown reaches a critical turning point! As Zedra unleashes her full power in a final push to eradicate humans and faeries alike, Wynd and his companions must rise to meet an enemy more ruthless than ever. Can they stop their devastating foe in time, or will Zedra's dark plan come to fruition?

On Sale: Nov. 12 | $5.99 (48 Pages)

Written by James Tynion IV, Illustrated by Michael Dialynas.

Covers by Michael Dialynas (Main, Anniversary Variant, Anniversary Incentive, Unlimited), Stephanie Hans (Variant, Incentive), Erica Henderson (Incentive).

THE KILLER: AFFAIRS OF THE STATE II #6 – FINAL ISSUE

There's no going back in this pulse-pounding finale! The Killer has followed the truth to its end…and now must face the consequences of what his relentless pursuit has uncovered. With Barbara's true intentions coming to light, can the Killer escape the deadly trap that's been set, or will he be caught in a web of betrayal? Writer Matz and artist Luc Jacamon deliver a tightly wound conclusion of suspense and cold-blooded action in this stunning final issue!

On Sale: Nov. 26 | $4.99 (40 Pages)

Written by Matz, Illustrated by Luc Jacamon.

Covers by Luc Jacamon (Main, Unlimited), Javier Pulido (Variant, Incentive).

MINOR ARCANA #11

The search for truth leads to new mysteries for Theresa and Kelly! Driven by a need for answers, Theresa tests the boundaries of her powers, only to be met with deeper uncertainty. Meanwhile, Kelly's search for her missing brother takes a surreal turn that leads her to a strange place full of even stranger people. Will they both find themselves inching closer to the truth—or further from it than ever before?

On Sale: Nov. 5 | $4.99 (32 Pages)

Written by Jeff Lemire, Illustrated by Jeff Lemire.

Covers by Jeff Lemire (Main, Tarot Card Variant), Tonci Zonjic (Variant, Unlimited), Emi Lenox (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant).

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES III #3

The Turtles and the Rangers must split up—but time is running out! With Shredder and Lord Zedd closing in on the Technodrome, Earth's fate hangs in the balance. To stand a chance despite their splintered unity, the Turtles and Rangers split their forces across time and space to seek help from old friends and unexpected allies. And Leo and Tommy venture to the White Light Realm in search of the one thing that might save the day!

On Sale: Nov. 19 | $4.99 (24 Pages) | $6.99 Foil | $5.99 Cardstock

Written by Ryan Parrott, Illustrated by Vincenzo Federici.

Covers by Alessio Zonno (Main, Foil Variant, Incentive), Freddie Williams II (Variant, Unlimited), Adam Gorham (Incentive, Foil Incentive), Stephen Byrne (Incentive), Vincenzo Riccardi (Cardstock Incentive), TBA (Incentive, Foil Incentive, FOC Reveal Variant).

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS: THE PINK RANGER (SOFTCOVER)

Two unforgettable adventures. One legendary Ranger. The Pink Ranger takes center stage in this exciting collection spanning past, present…and alternate timelines! In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink, after stepping away from the Ranger mantle, Kimberly is pulled back into action when a mysterious threat endangers her loved ones and an innocent village. With her parents missing and time running out, she must reconnect with the Grid once more to save the day in this riveting take from writers Brenden Fletcher and Kelly Thompson and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo. Then, in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return, decades have passed, the team has fractured, and Kimberly finds herself confronting the aftermath of the Rangers' greatest battle—and a request that may reunite old friends for one last mission that will change everything. Written by Power Rangers legend Amy Jo Johnson, along with co-writer Mat Hotson and artist Nico Leon, this bold reimagining adds new layers to Kimberly's fan-favorite legacy! Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Pink and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Return #1-4.

On Sale: Jan. 13, 2026 | $24.99 (304 Pages) | Softcover | Advanced Solicit

Written by Brenden Fletcher, Kelly Thompson, Amy Jo Johnson, Mat Hotson, Illustrated by Daniele Di Nicuolo, Nico Leon, Various.

Cover by Jenny Frison.

POWER RANGERS PRIME #12

The stakes are higher than ever in this game-changing arc finale! The Rangers and VR Troopers unite to take down Volar! But even if they survive the battle, can they live with the consequences of victory? Meanwhile, Rita has one last spell up her sleeve that has the power to rewrite everything…

On Sale: Nov. 19 | $4.99 (32 Pages)

Written by Melissa Flores, Illustrated by Michael YG.

Covers by Taurin Clarke (Main, Unlimited), Simona Di Gianfelice (Variant, Incentive), Jenny Frison (Anniversary Variant, Anniversary Incentive), Gavin Smith (Incentive), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Incentive), TBA (FOC Reveal Variant).

VR TROOPERS #4

New dangers emerge and world-altering secrets unravel as Ryan and J.B. interrogate the mysterious figure who's been menacing the Troopers! And while Ryan finally gets some long overdue answers about what happened to his father, more alarming revelations surface about Grimlord's growing power. With time running out, and rumors of a dangerous new antagonist called Dark Heart in the mix, can Ryan save Kaitlin, Earth…and maybe even his family?

On Sale: Nov. 5 | $4.99 (24 Pages) | $6.99 Foil

Written by Mairghread Scott, Illustrated by Sebastián Píriz, Colors by JP Jordan.

Covers by Taurin Clarke (Main, Foil Variant, Incentive), Goñi Montes (Variant, Unlimited), Kei Zama (Incentive), Paulina Ganucheau (Incentive), Kara Huset (Incentive), TBA (Incentive, Foil Incentive, FOC Reveal Variant).

VR TROOPERS/POWER RANGERS FLIPBOOK FACSIMILE EDITION #3

The battle for Earth—and virtual reality—continues! It's another classic flipbook showdown as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and VR Troopers battle across two explosive adventures! In Dark Thunder, Lord Zedd assembles a fearsome new Dark Ranger team to rebuild a long forgotten Zord and eliminate the Ninja Rangers once and for all. On the flip side, the VR Troopers spring into action in The Space Gods Must Be Crazy when a powerful alien crash-lands on Earth and becomes trapped behind the virtual reality barrier.

On Sale: Nov. 12 | $4.99 (32 Pages)

Written by Fabian Nicieza, Illustrated by Tod Smith, Various.

Covers by Tod Smith (Main), John Ross (Main).

MARY SUE #2

Fan fic fantasies are fun—until real life gets messy. Jessica is having the time of her life experiencing the real world, even as Cassie desperately wishes she could send her back to the world of fan fiction where she belongs. Meanwhile, Cassie is supposed to be helping Bennett prepare for an overnight youth event at the local church, but their prickly relationship has them at odds. A shared secret could be just the thing that brings them closer…or is their friendship too broken to fix?

On Sale: Nov. 12 | $4.99 (32 Pages)

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin, Illustrated by Lisa Sterle.

Covers by Lisa Sterle (Main), Sweeney Boo (Variant, Incentive).

THE LAST WITCH: BLOOD & BETRAYAL #5 – FINAL ISSUE

In this final issue, the thrilling saga reaches its epic and unforgettable conclusion! With the White Witches defeated and Nan's final betrayal revealed, nothing seems to stand in the way of the true Cailleach opening the Black Door. As the Eater of the World threatens total devastation, Saoirse is left reeling—but heartbreak will have to wait. Can she stop the unspeakable horror before it's too late, or will the world fall into chaos?

On Sale: Nov. 19 | $5.99 (40 Pages)

Written by Conor McCreery, Illustrated by V.V. Glass.

Covers by V.V. Glass (Main, Unlimited), Meghan Huang (Variant, Incentive).

MOUSE GUARD: DAWN OF THE BLACK AXE (HARDCOVER)

The origins of the legendary Black Axe and its first mouse wielder revealed for the first time! Eisner Award–winning creator David Petersen joins forces with Eisner-nominated artist Gabriel Rodríguez to bring a brand new prequel chapter in the epic Mouse Guard saga to life—just in time to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary! Set at the earliest point in the series' timeline, this epic reveals the origin of the legendary weapon and the courageous mouse to first wield it—Bardrick. As darkness encroaches and monstrous serpents threaten the fragile peace of the Territories, Bardrick must rise to a duty greater than himself and embark on a perilous journey of sacrifice, bravery, and legacy. But with such immense stakes at hand, can the first Black Axe survive the toll of his quest? Featuring stunning sequential art from Rodríguez paired with colors by Petersen himself, this hardcover volume beautifully expands the Mouse Guard mythos with the untold history of its earliest heroes. Collects Mouse Guard: Dawn of the Black Axe #1–3.

On Sale: Jan. 20, 2026 | $24.99 (96 Pages) | Hardcover | 8" x 8" | Advanced Solicit

Written by David Petersen, Illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez, Colors by David Petersen.

Cover by Gabriel Rodríguez.

WHEN I LAY MY VENGEANCE UPON THEE (SOFTCOVER)

Father Barrera is a disgraced priest, haunted by his part in the tragic death of a child. As penance, he is exiled to the remote South American island town of Puerto Cristina to apprentice under the enigmatic Father Stygian, controversial exorcist. Exorcists are normally trained in the Vatican, but Stygian has his own way of handling demons… methods that predate even the Church. As Barrera seeks to unlock the mysteries of Stygian's strange practices, he uncovers an island rife with evil and supernatural phenomena. What do these possessions mean, and how are they connected to a mysterious hospital patient, one who's been in a coma for nearly half a century without aging a single day? Rising star author Gus Moreno, whose debut novel This Thing Between Us was awarded a "Best Book of 2021" recognition by NPR, joins forces with visionary artist Jakub Rebelka (Cyberpunk) for a mesmerizing and thrilling descent into Hell itself. Collects When I Lay My Vengeance Upon Thee #1-5.

On Sale: Jan. 6, 2026 | $19.99 (144 Pages) | Softcover | Advanced Solicit

Written by Gus Moreno, Illustrated by Jakub Rebelka.

Cover by Jakub Rebelka.

DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN VOL. 2 (SOFTCOVER)

The pulse-pounding prequel to the groundbreaking Dune saga continues—secrets revealed, loyalties tested, and destinies forged! New York Times–bestselling authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, alongside acclaimed artist Fran Galán, return with the next chapter in the official graphic novel adaptation of Dune: House Harkonnen, the pivotal prequel to Frank Herbert's legendary science fiction epic. Across the Imperium, chaos spreads. On Arrakis, the brutal grip of House Harkonnen tightens as Baron Harkonnen's ruthless strategies ignite unrest and violence. As the Bene Gesserit's hidden agenda nears its moment of truth, secrets ripple outward—from the deserts of Dune to the corridors of power on Wallach IX. Caught in the crossfire, Liet and Warrick must decide where love and loyalty truly lie. Leto Atreides steps into a fateful encounter that could shape the future of House Atreides. And young Duncan Idaho, facing challenges beyond his years, begins a path toward becoming the warrior history will remember. With explosive turns on Ix and critical pieces falling into place, Dune: House Harkonnen Vol. 2 delivers suspense, betrayal, and intrigue at the heart of the Dune universe.

On Sale: Jan. 20, 2026 | $19.99 (112 Pages) | Softcover | Advanced Solicit

Written by Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Illustrated by Fran Galán.

Cover by Raymond Swanland.

SMOOTH CRIMINALS COMPLETE COLLECTION (SOFTCOVER)

One master thief. One modern hacker. Two timelines collide in a stylish, high-stakes caper full of charm, brains, and retro flair! From the minds of Legally Blonde screenwriter Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, co-writer Kurt Lustgarten, co-writer Amy Roy, and artist Leisha Riddel, comes the complete collection of the acclaimed crime-comedy series where espionage, fashion, and friendship never go out of style. When Brenda, a brilliant but awkward hacker from the late 90s, accidentally thaws out Mia Corsair—an international cat burglar from the swinging 60s—they find themselves the unlikeliest of partners. With fifty years of world-changing tech (and fashion) to catch up on, Mia's got unfinished business: the biggest heist of her career. Brenda's got the skills to make it happen, and maybe a few secrets of her own. As they navigate Y2K anxieties, high-tech security systems, and their budding team-up, these two smooth criminals plan the heist of the new millennium—that is, if they can stay one step ahead of the law…and time itself. Collects Smooth Criminals #1–8.

On Sale: Jan. 6, 2026 | $19.99 (224 Pages) | Softcover | Advanced Solicit

Written by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith, Kurt Lustgarten, Amy Roy, Illustrated by Leisha Riddel.

Cover by Audrey Mok.

