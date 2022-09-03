Boris the Bear Taking on the 1980s Comics Industry, Up for Auction

Dark Horse Comics publisher and founder Mike Richardson explained the thinking behind Boris the Bear, in an editorial in the first issue. "Just a few years ago, a comic book with the title Teenage Radioactive, Blackbelt, Mutant, Ninja Critters would have raised an eyebrow or two. More than a few chuckles would probably have followed. Today the same title would more than likely elicit a sickly groan. After the original radioactive animal spoof group appeared, the concept was copied, recopied, used and reused. Each month it appeared that the well was finally dry, that there could not possibly be another publisher willing to put out another poorly done book about assorted turtles, mice, hamsters, kangaroos, gerbils, rabbits, penguins, etc. Each month, another half dozen copycat titles were announced. ENOUGH is ENOUGH!"

Richardson, along with Randy Stradley and James Dean Smith would channel that feeling into a rather vicious satire into a serious that would become the company's second comic book title. There's a high-grade copy of the debut of a series that both captured and savaged the mid-1980s indie comics zeitgeist with Boris the Bear #1 (Dark Horse, 1986) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages up for auction in the 2022 September 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122236 at Heritage Auctions.

"Now be forewarned, some may feel this book is too violent, but we wanted there to be no mistake," Richardson would go note. "When Boris kills 'em, they stay dead. If you like your heroes to get punched through buildings, shot and stomped only to get up unharmed and hurry off for tea with Aunt Matilda, this is NOT the book for you! Isn't it ironic that a satirical funny animal approach to violence comes closer to the real thing than the standard, mind-less punch 'em outs so prevalent in today's comics?"

If anything, Richardson was understating what was about to happen in Boris the Bear. In the debut issue alone, Boris does indeed brutally slaughter parodies of Usagi Yojimbo, Cerebus, the Tick, Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles among others. The original run would go on to last 1986-1991. A signature 1980s comic book moment, there's a Boris the Bear #1 (Dark Horse, 1986) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages up for auction in the 2022 September 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122236 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Boris the Bear #1 (Dark Horse, 1986) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. James Smith cover and art. Elektra: Assassin #1 cover homage. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 8/22: 9 in 9.6, 10 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 2707780004.

