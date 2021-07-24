Boulet Brothers Curate Heavy Metal Magazine in October 2021 Solicits

If you look up drag artists The Boulet Brothers on Wikipedia, (as I just did) you get this entry. And it is almost exactly word for word the solicitation details for October's Hallowe'en issue of Heavy Metal Magazine, which Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet will be curating, tweeting out the news "Excited to announce that we are taking over the iconic @HeavyMetalInk for the Oct / Halloween issue! Featuring stories and art from ourselves @Alaska5000 @OddlyYvie @AxelleCarolyn @thesteveorlando @katya_zamo @steve_foxe and many others." Here is that Wikisolicitation, and everything else Heavy Metal is putting out in their October 2021 solicitations.

HEAVY METAL #311 CVR A QUINTANA (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

AUG211811

AUG211812 – HEAVY METAL #311 CVR B ESCORZA (MR) – 13.99

(W) Steve Orlando, Ron Marz, Paolo Armitano, Steve Foxe, Danhausen, Yvie Oddly, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000, Katya Zamolodchikova, Axelle Carolyn, Brendan Columbus, Al Barrionuevo (CA) Dan Quintana

The Boulet Brothers (known individually as Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet) are drag artists, television personalities, writers, and producers. Their projects have included horror themed television shows, live nightlife productions, books, movies, and comic books. Since 2016 the Boulet Brothers have produced and starred in the Netflix reality competition series The Boulet Brothers' Dragula. The duo is considered to be "modern day horror hosts." The Boulet Brothers are also widely celebrated as queer icons due to the inclusive nature of their creative endeavors. The famed drag duo is now curating the legendary Heavy Metal magazine for the 2021 special Halloween edition.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 13.99

ADVENTURES OF ADRIENNE JAMES #2 (OF 12)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

AUG211813

(W) Matt Medney, Bruce Edwards (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

Long rumored to be the source of ultimate power and hidden somewhere in the galaxy by the long-lost Elders, the E-Ra-Du holds the key to dominance over the cosmos. The star-scattered secrets leading to it and the spoils it promises have long been lost over eons. And now AeroJ, capital of the galaxy, is rocked by the death of the leader of the virtuous Lumans, Waldun Li, while he and his partner, the intrepid and infamous Adrienne James, were hot on the trail of the E-Ra-Du! Still reeling from his shocking death, Adrienne, who must now take on the mantle of High Luman is about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime – which begins, of course, at her own funeral.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 2.99

BLACK BEACON #4 (OF 6)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

AUG211814

(W) Ryan Lindsay (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Niko discovers some secrets of the sphere. Unfortunately, some of those secrets also find her. The interstellar smash hit from Sebastián Piriz (Disaster Inc., Canto) and Ryan K Lindsay (Eternal, Everfrost) starts to speed towards its absolutely universe shattering finale.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 2.99

SAVAGE CIRCUS #7 (OF 10) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

AUG211815

(W) Brendan Columbus (A / CA) Al Barrionuevo

The town of Basin Bay is under attack! A heist underway by a group of thieves! Strange creatures on the loose! The police are outnumbered! How is the mysterious man named Lewis Savage going to help turn the tide? Die Hard meets Jurassic Park in the adventure of a lifetime by screenwriter Brendan Columbus and artist Al Barrionuevo.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 2.99

SWAMP GOD #3 (OF 6) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

AUG211816

(W) Ron Marz (A / CA) Armitano

At the end of the American Civil War, a ragtag squad of Confederate soldiers calls upon the ultimate evil to save the South. Now, the remains of their unit must team with Union soldiers to survive the horrors of the Swamp God.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 2.99

NEVER NEVER #4 (OF 5)

HEAVY METAL – VIRUS

AUG211819

(W) Marc McCann (A) Phil Buckenham (CA) Christopher Lair

Winter is seduced by the boy-sprite, Petros – off to the Never, Never. A place where children never grow up and adults are the enemy. What would such a place look like? Where resources are scarce. Time passes, but age is obsolete. War with adults, starved and insane from constant battle, is the norm. What would age-less boys free of civility and role-models be willing to do to survive. To live Forever. A young girl will face her greatest test; an island full of immortal cannibals with a dark secret that sustains its existence, in the most unnatural and awful of ways.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CARNYVERSE SAGA SHAMANIC APE ONE SHOT

HEAVY METAL – HERO PROJECT

AUG211817

(W) Matt Medney, Morgan Rosenblum, Tony Drew, Troy Collins, Stefan McFarland (A / CA) Rubine Cubiles

Flashes of dysphoria and intense visions have been haunting Shampanic Ape's mind as he struggles to maintain balance amongst the asylum seekers who inhabit the Carnyverse. As the reluctant ringleader of Funtown Festivals, Shamanic Ape thought he'd seen it all until a series of horrifying events show the deadly truth of his recent visions.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 4.99

CARNYVERSE SAGA SUNNYHAZE ONE SHOT (MR)

HEAVY METAL – HERO PROJECT

AUG211818

(W) Stefan McFarland, Troy Collins, Matt Medney, Morgan Rosenblum, Tony Drew (A / CA) Jose Jaro

I undo the mistakes that humanity has made throughout time. I'm SunnyHaze, best Fixer the United States Time Travel Agency (USTTA) has to offer. The USSTTA has been charged with the responsibility of mastering human time/space travel. After being snatched back to home base mid operation, I was tasked with locating and confirming the existence of the Pink Anomaly. This phenomenon was indicated by the recording of a series of energy signatures emanating from a distant corner of the multiverse.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 4.99

