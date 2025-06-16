Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: doctor doom

Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom #1 Preview: Soul Forge Showdown

Doctor Doom faces his greatest challenge yet in Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom #1 as an ancient Soul Forge threatens to collect every soul on Earth!

THE BALANCE OF POWER IS FOREVER CHANGED! An ancient artifact known as the SOUL FORGE has the power to collect all the souls on Earth! DOCTOR DOOM must stop it at all costs! Who is the mysterious SISTER SORROW, and what is her connection to DR. DOOM? Part One of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

Bring on the Bad Guys: Doom #1

by Marc Guggenheim & Stefano Raffaele, cover by Lee Bermejo

THE BALANCE OF POWER IS FOREVER CHANGED! An ancient artifact known as the SOUL FORGE has the power to collect all the souls on Earth! DOCTOR DOOM must stop it at all costs! Who is the mysterious SISTER SORROW, and what is her connection to DR. DOOM? Part One of SEVEN Villainous One-Shots!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jun 18, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621183800111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621183800116 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621183800117 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 NETHO DIAZ NUFF SAID VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621183800118 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 LEIRIX VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621183800121 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 MIKE MCKONE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621183800131 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 KEVIN EASTMAN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621183800141 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 MIGUEL MERCADO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621183800151 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 LEIRIX VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621183800171 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 TODD NAUCK ICONIC VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621183800181 – BRING ON THE BAD GUYS: DOOM #1 PEACH MOMOKO MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

