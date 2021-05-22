Bruce Wayne… Murderer?! Again?! Detective Comics #1036 [Preview]
Didn't we do the Bruce Wayne, murderer story already? Back in the early aughts, right? Well, it looks like at least one of Bruce's neighbors is starting to suspect he may be connected to the death of Sarah Worth. Of course, she has good reason, since she catches him bringing her body inside his home. Of course, we can see in this preview of Detective Comics #1036 that it's actually Clayface. How will Bruce get out of this one? Find out on the next episode of Three's Company! Wait, no, we mean in Detective Comics #1036, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics.
DETECTIVE COMICS #1036
DC Comics
0321DC057
0321DC058 – DETECTIVE COMICS #1036 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99
(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Dan Mora, Clayton Henry (CA) Dan Mora
Batman versus Huntress! As the Dark Knight delves into the mystery of Sarah Worth's murder, the only witness who truly knows what happened that fateful evening is Batman's only hope to clear his name. But another hunter is stalking the mysterious killer plaguing the city—and Huntress has also set her sights on Bruce Wayne! The Violet Vengeance of Gotham unleashes holy hell on Batman as trouble brews above and below the city streets! And the backup story, "Huntress and the Hunted," zeroes in on Gotham's own Violet Vengeance! In the previous chapter, her world was rocked by the gruesome murder of a dear friend…but there's more to this sinister scene than meets the eye!
In Shops: 2021-05-25
SRP: $4.99