Bubble, The Comedy Sci-Fi Podcast Drama Becoming a Graphic Novel

Bubble is a sci-fi comedy podcast from podcast studio Maximum Fun, that follows a group of hipster-ish friends who hunt monsters using the app Huntr, set in the "Portland-ish town of Fairhaven," literally protected from the outside world by a Bubble, created by an evil corporation Tandem who everyone just has to accept.

Written by Jordan Morris, it stars Alison Becker (Parks and Recreation), Keith Powell (30 Rock), Cristela Alonzo (Cristela), Eliza Skinner (The Late Late Show), Mike Mitchell (Love), Tavi Gevinson and more. You can listen to the entire podcast on Maximum Fun's website, or in the usual places. But in 2021 it is becoming a graphic novel as well.

Bubble, by Jordan Morris, Sarah Morgan and Tony Cliff will be published by First Second in July. Sarah Morgan's work I especially know well from The Wilsons Save The World with Marcus Brigstock, but she is a legendary writer for modern Britsih comedy. And now she's writing comics. This is a good thing.

Based on the smash-hit audio serial, Bubble is a hilarious high-energy graphic novel with a satirical take on the "gig economy." Built and maintained by corporate benevolence, the city of Fairhaven is a literal bubble of safety and order (and amazing coffee) in the midst of the Brush, a harsh alien wilderness ruled by monstrous Imps and rogue bands of humans. Humans like Morgan, who's Brush-born and Bubble-raised and fully capable of fending off an Imp attack during her morning jog. She's got a great routine going―she has a chill day job, she recreationally kills the occasional Imp, then she takes that Imp home for her roommate and BFF, Annie, to transform into drugs as a side hustle. But cracks appear in her tidy life when one of those Imps nearly murders a delivery guy in her apartment, accidentally transforming him into a Brush-powered mutant in the process. And when Morgan's company launches Huntr, a gig economy app for Imp extermination, she finds herself press-ganged into kicking her stabby side job up to the next level as she battles a parade of monsters and monstrously Brush-turned citizens, from a living hipster beard to a book club hive mind. Jordan Morris is a writer and podcaster living in Los Angeles. He's worked on projects for Comedy Central, Cartoon Network and Disney. He's also the co-host of the well-liked but not super popular podcast Jordan, Jesse, Go! He lives with one cat and still knows all the fatalities for the original Mortal Kombat. He is beyond thrilled to be making comics. Seriously, it feels like a dream. Sarah Morgan is a writer for TV and radio. Her credits include Intelligence, the BAFTA Film Awards 2020, Not Going Out, Horrible Histories, the Tracey Ullman Show, That Mitchell And Webb Sound and Bigipedia. She is also the creator and host of a spooky podcast called The Fear. She lives in London with her family and enjoys ales served at the appropriate temperature. Tony Cliff is the New York Times Bestselling author of the critically-acclaimed Delilah Dirk series of adventure graphic novels. He has also written and illustrated Let's Get Sleepy, a seek-and-find children's story about cats, a mouse, and the value of a day well-lived. He lives in Vancouver, BC, is a veteran of that city's animation industry, and is a long-time Jordan, Jesse, Go! listener.

272 pages, July 13th, time to get into the Bubble…