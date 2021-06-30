Cable, Krakoan Clones And Setting Up An Early Inferno? (Spoilers)

A little while ago in the Krakoan X-Men comic book Hellions, when Madelyne Pryor died, we discovered a new policy on the island of Krakoa. As part of the new X-Men status, mutants who die can be resurrected courtesy of Cerebro and The Five. But one of their rules is that they will not resurrect duplicates – whether genetic, parallel dimensional versions of time travelling alternates.

What Does X-Men Prejudice Against Clones Mean? (Hellions #4 Spoilers)
Art from Hellions #4.
We were first made aware of the policy from Krakoan's Quiet Council, after the death of Madelyne Pryor.

What Does X-Men Prejudice Against Clones Mean? (Hellions #4 Spoilers)

Time for Scott, her ex-husband to give the news her ex-boyfriend, his brother Alex…

What Does X-Men Prejudice Against Clones Mean? (Hellions #4 Spoilers)

Got to lobe those Krakoan family trees. It didn't go down well.

What Does X-Men Prejudice Against Clones Mean? (Hellions #4 Spoilers)

In Cable, starring the son of Madelyne Pryor (told you), he has own issues, tracking down Stryfe, the clone of his future self who he killed, who is stealing mutant babies.

Clones And Genetic In Cable and X-Force

Which brought back memories of Inferno, when Madelyne Pryor and mutant babies were used by Mister Sinister, and some senior demons to bring Hell to Manhattan.

Clones, Cable And Krakoan Strife - Cable #7 and X-Force #16 Spoilers

All the time that Sinister has been disobeying the No More Clones rule with himself – and we know he has other secret cloning-related plans with chimera as well.

Callings, Clones and Otherworld In Today's X Of Swords (Spoilers)

And as a result of these rules, neither Madelyne Pryor or her child, the adult Cable, were allowed to be brought back from the dead with the rest, even as Teen Cable tries to make the latter happen.

Krakoan X-Men

Krakoan X-Men

X-Factor were tasked with establishing Proof of Death before reviving someone, so to avoid having multiple versions of the same person – and soul -running around. Though we still reckon that happened with Laura Kinney and Old Woman Wolverine in X-Men. Did Laura Kinnery really die in the Vault? Was the younger version of herself resurrected without her Vault memories and now a member of the new X-Men team, at some point have to face a version of herself that has lasted centuries?

The Politics of Krakoan Resurrection - Wolverine #12 & Way Of X #2

But there still seems to be some wiggle room. In Wolverine #12, The Five resurrect Logan even though he hasn't died. Just a version of him without a soul – or a brain. And naturally Gabby, herself a clone of Laura Kinney, has some concerns in New Mutants as well.

X-Force and New Mutants
Credit: Marvel

With a little more pushback than Havok was able to give.

X-Force and New Mutants
Credit: Marvel

There's also concerns in Cable regarding Stryfe's plans being similar to those that started Inferno, and Majik checks there too.

Krakoan X-Men

While in the most recent New Mutants, we discovered that Gabby had, herself, mysteriously died on the island of Krakoa, at the end of the Hellfire Gala.

Hellfire Gala Timeline All Comes To An End With X-Factor (Spoilers)

With the question as to would she be revived under Krakoan laws against reviving clones? And could the revival of Laura Kinney as Wolverine, when Old Woman Wolverine inevitably turns up, underline the issues here? In today's Cable #12 however, Teen Cable makes the case…

Cable, Krakoan Clones And Setting Up An Early Inferno? (Spoilers)

…finally gets his way. And Old Man Cable is revived.

Cable Setting Up An Early Inferno?

With a couple of mentions for everyone watching Loki at the moment and wondering about the TVA.

Cable Setting Up An Early Inferno?

Also… The Summers War againsgt Stryfe? And that it all may be heading to an early Inferno. As Stryfe has been doing his own cloning, far away from Krakoa.

 

Cable Setting Up An Early Inferno?

We presumed that the new Inferno from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti would be a very different ebast to the original Inferno, more about Mystique burning down Krakoa. Could there also be a more.. traditional bent to it as well?

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

CABLE #11
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210592
(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Phil Noto
SUMMERS END!
Some summers seem like they will never end. And some end too soon.
Rated T+In Shops: Jun 30, 2021 SRP: $3.99

