Cable, Krakoan Clones And Setting Up An Early Inferno? (Spoilers)

A little while ago in the Krakoan X-Men comic book Hellions, when Madelyne Pryor died, we discovered a new policy on the island of Krakoa. As part of the new X-Men status, mutants who die can be resurrected courtesy of Cerebro and The Five. But one of their rules is that they will not resurrect duplicates – whether genetic, parallel dimensional versions of time travelling alternates.

Time for Scott, her ex-husband to give the news her ex-boyfriend, his brother Alex…

Got to lobe those Krakoan family trees. It didn't go down well.

In Cable, starring the son of Madelyne Pryor (told you), he has own issues, tracking down Stryfe, the clone of his future self who he killed, who is stealing mutant babies.

Which brought back memories of Inferno, when Madelyne Pryor and mutant babies were used by Mister Sinister, and some senior demons to bring Hell to Manhattan.

All the time that Sinister has been disobeying the No More Clones rule with himself – and we know he has other secret cloning-related plans with chimera as well.

And as a result of these rules, neither Madelyne Pryor or her child, the adult Cable, were allowed to be brought back from the dead with the rest, even as Teen Cable tries to make the latter happen.

X-Factor were tasked with establishing Proof of Death before reviving someone, so to avoid having multiple versions of the same person – and soul -running around. Though we still reckon that happened with Laura Kinney and Old Woman Wolverine in X-Men. Did Laura Kinnery really die in the Vault? Was the younger version of herself resurrected without her Vault memories and now a member of the new X-Men team, at some point have to face a version of herself that has lasted centuries?

But there still seems to be some wiggle room. In Wolverine #12, The Five resurrect Logan even though he hasn't died. Just a version of him without a soul – or a brain. And naturally Gabby, herself a clone of Laura Kinney, has some concerns in New Mutants as well.

With a little more pushback than Havok was able to give.

There's also concerns in Cable regarding Stryfe's plans being similar to those that started Inferno, and Majik checks there too.

While in the most recent New Mutants, we discovered that Gabby had, herself, mysteriously died on the island of Krakoa, at the end of the Hellfire Gala.

With the question as to would she be revived under Krakoan laws against reviving clones? And could the revival of Laura Kinney as Wolverine, when Old Woman Wolverine inevitably turns up, underline the issues here? In today's Cable #12 however, Teen Cable makes the case…

…finally gets his way. And Old Man Cable is revived.

With a couple of mentions for everyone watching Loki at the moment and wondering about the TVA.

Also… The Summers War againsgt Stryfe? And that it all may be heading to an early Inferno. As Stryfe has been doing his own cloning, far away from Krakoa.

We presumed that the new Inferno from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti would be a very different ebast to the original Inferno, more about Mystique burning down Krakoa. Could there also be a more.. traditional bent to it as well?

