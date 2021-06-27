Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13? What is Mystique's Plan?

We knew that Inferno was returning in some form for quite some time. And Marvel Comics launches a new Inferno series in September from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti. But has it already begun in this week's Wolverine?  Back in Powers Of X #6 by Jonathan Hickman, RB Silva, and Marte Gracia, as the Quiet Council of Krakoa sat with Moira Mactaggert to make some decisions. As Mystique was persuaded to join the Quiet Council with one proviso.

Destiny, Irene Adler, was a precognitive mutant, former member of the Brotherhood Of Mutants and the longstanding partner of Mystique for a century. She died, as she predicted, killed by Legion under the influence of the Shadow King. And Mystique wants her back.

Something Moira Mactaggert can not allow if Krakoa is to be a success, if the secrets of her own life are to be hidden, as the frailty of their constructed reality is to be revealed. Destiny, in a former version of reality, in House Of X, with Pepe Larraz, could see all.

When Moira dies, she begins her life again for a final thirteenth time, and resets all reality around her. We had a teaser from Mister Sinister's Red Diamond gossip sheet.

Then, in X-Men #6 by Jonathan Hickman, Matteo Buffagni and Sunny Gho, we saw Mystique take a trip to Orchis, on behalf of the Krakoan X-Men. Only for Mystique to step up her demands of the rest of the Quiet Council and of Krakoa.

And Professor Charles Xavier doing quite a considerable amount of gaslighting of Mystique. Given that he and the rest are doing the deceiving, and lying straight to her face.

But we also saw a final prediction from Destiny from when she was still alive.

And Mystique given a final instruction from her wife of a hundred years.

"Burn that place to the ground". Krakoa, a relatively flammable place given all that flora. And in X-Men #20 by Jonathan Hickman and Francesco Mobili, Mystique is thinking back…

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

…asking for something rather destructive of the island's mutant inventor, Forge.

 

Mystique has annihilation on her mind, and is talking of salting the earth. Taking another trip to the Orchis satellite in return for Krakoa bringing back Destiny, something they have no intention of doing.

It doesn't work out. And Destiny's words come back to the fray.

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

 

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

 

 

 

The word got a big headline in X-Men #20,

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

With images referencing Moira MacTaggert, Mystique and a baby. The cover of Inferno #1…

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

Also seems to mirror Power Of X #6, where this all began.

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

There was another Sinister Secret of late in X-Men #21, which read "SINISTER SECRET #51 This Quiet Council member isn't actually fooling anyone, they're fooling everyone. Wear a mask long enough and eventually, it starts wearing you. Such a shame, not being able to let things go." We note that Mystique is holding Destiny's mask on the Mark Brooks promo art for Inferno. Someone she can clearly not let go.

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

Both Powers Of X and House Of X also foreshadowed Krakoa setting up an Arakko colony on Mars. But while the terraforming was going on, Krakoa had a traitor amongst their ranks revealing Krakoan espionage secrets. In Wolverine #13.

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

The Marauder ship, parked outside Krakoa, planning something.

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

Taken by a mysterious figure.

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

Carrying Shi'Ar logic crystals to the cradles on Krakoa.

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

The cradles are what are used to back up mutantity, so that when a mutant died, they can be brought back to life by The Five. And it gets taken to Madripoor. And what happens there?

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

It burns. Was the person who took control of it Mystique? Is this where the burning begins? With the very future of Krakoan resurrection of mutants? If Destiny is not resurrected, does that mean Mystique won't allow any mutant to be resurrected? Or is she taking the crystals to someone else who will do the job for her, like Orchis? As another Si9nister Secret read "SINISTER SECRET #52 She doesn't have it yet, but one way or another, this mutant always, always, always gets what she wants. Will it be given to her, or will it have to be taken? Doesn't matter — the real question is: What's in the box? Could it be diamonds or something far more valuable?"

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

More to come…

Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13?

