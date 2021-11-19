Calvin And Hobbes Rare Teaching Book On Auction Today

Calvin and Hobbes creator Bill Waterson is notorious for not licensing out his characters, to the point where fanatics will pay obscene amounts of money for anything related to his famous creation of the man himself. Yearbooks, napkin doodles, and even something like this, a teaching book. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions is a rare piece, a language and humor book featuring Calvin and Hobbes for elementary and Jr. High students. This is a really, really rare book and contains 57 strips inside repurposed into lessons for teachers. Not many of these are around, and all you need to do to see how rare this book is: the price is currently at $4100. Check it out below.

There Really Is No Calvin And Hobbes Stuff

"Bill Waterson Extremely Rare Teaching With Calvin And Hobbes Book (Playground Publishing, 1993). AVClub.com notes, "This is pretty much the only example of [Bill] Watterson licensing his characters for anything, and die-hard fans are desperate to get a copy. But since those have been sold for up to $34,000 and are nearly impossible to find anyway, most Calvin addicts will have to go without. Those hoping to find a copy of Teaching With Calvin And Hobbes in the wild are usually advised to stop their search right now. Supposedly, only eight libraries in the world have copies, and three of those are in North Dakota, the state where the book was originally published 23 years ago. The Library Of Congress has a copy, however, which could one day be the inspiration for a heist film." But if you'd rather not resort to breaking into the Library of Congress, we have turned up one of the extremely rare copies of the book and are offering it here. Watterson was unwilling to approve merchandising of his strip, so aside from books reprinting the strips themselves, official Calvin And Hobbes merchandise is all but nonexistent. So this obscure 1993 textbook is such a rare and precious commodity. Created by a speech-language pathologist and a learning disabilities educator, the elementary-level book incorporates 57 of Watterson's strips into various lessons like 'The Bug Collector' and 'The Christmas Story.' It's in beautifully unread Near Mint condition."

