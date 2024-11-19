Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: frank cho, Sara H Cho

Camgirl And Fight Girls in AWA's February 2025 Solicits

Sarah H Cho's Camgirl oneshot and Frank Cho's Fight Girls Directors Cut in AWA February 2025 Solicits and Solicitations...

AWA have decided it might be a good idea to publish a new comic book again, even if it is just the one. A CamGirl one-shot by Sarah J Cho and CP Smith, followed by a director's cut collection of Frank Cho's Fight Girls in AWA's February 2025 solicits and solicitations.

CAMGIRL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A ALISON SAMPSON (MR)

(W) Sarah Cho (A) C.P Smith (CA) Alison Sampson

Meet Dani – she's independent, she loves to party, and she makes a whole lot of money. Now meet Kyoko, Dani's online alter-ego – she's obedient, she's exotic, she's a walking stereotype that caters to her customer's basest fantasies. When one of Kyoko's most ardent followers starts to send her increasingly threatening messages, Dani's two lives become dangerously intertwined. To turn the tables on a relentless stalker who seems to know everything about her, and exactly which buttons to push, Dani must confront her personal demons and rediscover who she really is and what she is capable of doing. In this self-contained, double-sized one-shot, Sarah H. Cho (Red Light) and C.P. Smith (Sins of the Salton Sea) present a relentless, kinky and occasionally bloody erotic thriller. Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

FIGHT GIRLS DIRECTORS CUT TP (MR)

(W/A/CA) Frank Cho

FIGHT GIRLS — Director's Cut Edition joins the original creators — the legendary writer and artist Frank Cho and long-time collaborator Sabine Rich— to bring fans more of the Fight Girls universe. The 160-page director's cut edition features new original art and an extended final chapter – how Frank originally intended the series to end. Retail: $17.99 In-Store Date: 2/26/2025

Artists, Writers & Artisans or AWA Studios is a New York comic book publisher founded in November 2018 by Axel Alonso, Bill Jemas and Jonathan F Miller. Initial funders included Lightspeed Venture Partners and James Murdoch's Lupa Systems. A Creative Council was joined by J. Michael Straczynski, Reginald Hudlin, Garth Ennis, Gregg Hurwitz, Margaret Stohl and Frank Cho. In recent years, the production wing of AWA has shrunk somewhat…

