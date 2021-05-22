Campisi, Rainbow Bridge, God Of Tremors – AfterShock August Solicits

AfterShock Comics launches three new projects in August 2021, Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe and Valentine Vrancati have the first graphic novel from AfterShock's YA imprint Seismic Press, James Patrick and Marco Locati have a new crime fantasy comic starting called Campisi, and Peter Milligan and Piotr Kowalski have a horror one-shot, God Of Terrors, all in AfterShock's solicits and solicitations for August 2021. Take a look

RAINBOW BRIDGE GN

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211194

(W) Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe (A / CA) Valentina Brancati

What if you got one last adventure with your best friend?

Andy and Rocket grew up together, with Rocket serving as Andy's guardian through every one of childhood's ups and downs. So, when Rocket passes away right before Andy's 14th birthday, he's rudderless. He can't imagine making the transition to high school without Rocket at his side. The day before school starts, when Andy is at his lowest, he visits Rocket's grave and unexpectedly summons the RAINBOW BRIDGE, a gateway to a fantasy world where pets discover their afterlife. But there's a dark shadow to this paradise, and without Andy's help, Rocket's eternity may be grim…

The first graphic novel from AfterShock's new YA imprint, Seismic Press, RAINBOW BRIDGE was con-ceived and written by Steve Orlando (PROJECT PATRON, KILL A MAN, Midnighter) and Steve Foxe (Adventure Time, Steven Universe, Grumpy Cat) with art by Valentina Brancati (Les Ravencroft, Ghost Writer). Published in the category standard size of 6.5" x 9.5", this 120-page OGN will resonate with anyone who has ever had to say goodbye to a beloved pet – or who has greeted growing up with nervousness and anxiety.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 16.99

CAMPISI #1 CVR A GALAN

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211195

JUN211196 – CAMPISI #1 CVR B 15 COPY INCV LOCATI – 4.99

(W) James Patrick (A) Marco Locati (CA) Fran Galan

Sonny Campisi is a small-time fixer for the mob-controlled neighborhood of Green Village. If you don't pay your gambling debt, he'll come and collect. If you get a little rough with one of "the girls," he gets a little rough with you. But when a dragon flies into town and Sonny is the one who's tasked with getting rid of it, it's a problem unlike any he's ever faced, and a chain of events begins that will affect everyone who lives in that neighborhood. Especially Sonny.

A new comic by James Patrick, the writer of KAIJU SCORE, and breakout artist Marco Locati, CAMPISI is a genre-mashing comedy-thriller that plays like one part Get Shorty, one-part Dragonslayer, and all parts absurdly wonderful!

Each issue of CAMPISI features 24 pages of story and art with a cardstock cover!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 4.99

GOD OF TREMORS ONE SHOT CVR A KOWALSKI (MR)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211197

JUN211198 – GOD OF TREMORS CVR B 10 COPY INCV GAYDOS (MR) – 6.99

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

A 19th Century gothic horror of exorcism, demonic worship and epilepsy.

When Aubrey has his first seizure, he's pulled out of school and hidden away in the family's remote country estate. His father – a high-ranking English priest – tries to chase the "devil" out of Aubrey – but maybe the devil lurks in the grotesque pagan effigy that dwells on the grounds. And maybe the devil will turn out to be Aubrey's only ally…

A singular tale of nightmarish terror and creeping enlightenment told against a backdrop of ignorance and brutality, GOD OF TREMORS springs from the fertile imagination of award-winning writer Peter Milligam (OUT OF BODY, Shade the Changing Man, X-Force) with illustrations from Piotr Kowalski (JOIN THE FUTURE, Sex).

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 6.99

BEYOND THE BREACH #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211199

(W) Ed Brisson (A / CA) Damian Couceiro

The Breach has hit California. Thousands of interdimensional creatures now trapped in our world have begun to wreak havoc, leaving a trail of bodies up and down the coast. Vanessa is fighting to save those in her care when she encounters a strange man and his traveling com-panion. A man who may hold the secret to what the Breach is and how it can be stopped. But is he a friend or foe? Is he here to help her…or kill her?

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 3.99

CLANS OF BELARI #2

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211200

(W) Rob Blackie, Peter Blackie (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Andy Clarke

The Clan Chieftains rebuke Cluthian's bid for Chieftain status, so he turns to amassing alien-tech weapons with which he may take what he wants by force. Te'a has gotten a taste for flying, and despite the class rules against her – she wants nothing more than to become a pilot. She convinces Gummy to pressure a mysterious underground operator to circumvent the rules, but in doing so, Gummy has made a deal with the devil (yes, Cluthian) that is certain to come back to haunt him and Te'a.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BUNNY MASK #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211201

(W) Paul Tobin (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

With armed intruders in his apartment and an eerie supernatural creature in his bed, Tyler Severin feels like his life couldn't get much worse. Yet the mysterious Snitch has more revelations for Tyler, secrets about Bee Foster that lead back to caves where Bunny Mask was found, and a revelation that Tyler isn't the only one who hears the Snitch's voice.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 4.99

OUT OF BODY #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211202

(W) Peter Miligan (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

With only one week to go before the hospital turns off his life support, psychologist Dan Collins' astral projection turns detective to find out who tried to kill him – only to make a shocking discovery that changes everything.

Why does ex-colleague Milton Maine want to kill Dan? Why has sorcerer August Fryne captured the lost soul of one of Dan's ex-patients? Difficult questions, impossible answers and psychedelic madness – all this and more in Out of Body Three!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SEVEN SWORDS #3

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211203

(W) Evan Daugherty (A) Riccardo Latina (CA) Andy Clarke

The swashbucklers take to the high seas and D'Artagnan is grudgingly forced to play captain to his motley crew of sword-masters.

They must all hold fast if they have any hope of braving pirate-infested waters, storming the literal Bastille and rescuing the Man in the Iron Mask, a mysterious prisoner who apparently plays a key role in Cardinal Richelieu's grand plan.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SILVER CITY #4

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211204

(W) Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A) Luca Merli (CA) Roberta Ingranata

Ru harnesses her power as an ancient to timedrop back to LAX, just moments before the explosion, to get Junie out of harm's way. In doing so, however, she sees something she didn't before. Something that will change the course of her existence and challenge everything she knows as truth.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GIRLS OF DIMENSION 13 #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211205

(W) Graham Nolan (A / CA) Bret Blevins

The dimensional war comes to a head as Abby and the girls face off against Abraxis and his army of demons, with 13 universes in the balance! Can the girls prevail against these odds? Perhaps with a little help from their friends…

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

PROJECT PATRON #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211206

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) David Talaski

The rebirth of the Patron might've been fake…but the return of his worst enemy is all too real!

Now, the Patron's two greatest enemies have returned to ransom the Patron's secret against extinction. Can the Project Patron team do what the Patron couldn't? Can they defeat the monster called Woe and stop Matthew Mammon, a man who crossed time, space and death in the name of profit?

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

PHANTOM ON SCAN #5

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211207

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Mark Torres

In the heart of the Trellux Institute, an unearthly power is awakening.

As their numbers dwindle, as their psychic abilities threaten to kill them, as a vicious murderer stalks them from the shadows, a group of gifted individuals discovers the terrifying truth about their powers.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: 3.99

MILES TO GO TP (MR)

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211208

(W) B. Clay Moore (A / CA) Stephen Molnar

Amara Bishop is a newly single mother with a long-buried past. Raised by an

alcoholic father in a rundown trailer, Amara was a child when she learned to kill. And she hasn't killed anyone since she was thirteen. When her aging mentor is murdered, and her daughter is threatened, that will soon change…

An unlikely assassin in a deadly game of cat and mouse, brought to you by B. Clay Moore (Hawaiian Dick, Battle Hymn) and Stephan Molnar (Imaginary Fiends, Star Trek). This volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: 16.99

KNOCK EM DEAD TP

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

JUN211209

(W) Eliot Rahal (A) Mattia Monaco (CA) Andy Clarke

Sometimes you kill. Sometimes you get killed. But no matter what, everyone dies the first time they go on stage.

Pryor Brice has always wanted to be funny. And now, he's taken the plunge and started doing stand-up comedy. Unfortunately, his older sister – Ronan – wants her brother to stop daydreaming and focus on his future.

Pryor is determined to succeed…the only problem is: He totally sucks at stand-up. That is…until an accident changes everything, leading both Pryor and Ronan to discover comedy isn't all it's cracked up to be.

KNOCK 'EM DEAD is a supernatural horror about comedy, brought to you by writer Eliot Rahal (MIDNIGHT VISTA, HOT LUNCH SPECIAL) and artist Mattia Monaco. This volume contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: 16.99

