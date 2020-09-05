Candy James' 4 Graphic Novel Series, Archie And Reddie, From Penguin

Candy Robertson and James Robertson, creating comics together as Candy James are best known in comics for their Pecanpals series., But they are now working on a four graphic novel series Archie And Reddie beginning with I Really Dig Pizza. The books are part of an early reader graphic novel series that follow the comedic adventures of two young foxes. In the first book, I Really Dig Pizza, Archie stumbles upon a cheesy treat in the forest and tries to keep it a secret, until Reddie comes along ready to solve the mystery. Archie And Reddie: I Really Dig Pizza will be published in the Autumn or 2021 alongside the second book.

Candy James are a husband and wife creative duo originally from Hong Kong and New Zealand. They met in high school art class and now live on an 18-acre farm just outside Australia's premier goldrush city, Ballarat. With a background in commercial graphic and product design, their award-winning toy designs have been sold and displayed worldwide.

Chris Hernandez at Razorbill acquired the series while Gemma Cooper at the Bent Agency negotiated the four-book deal.

Razorbill is an imprint of Penguin Young Readers Group, is dedicated to publishing the very best of young adult and middle-grade fiction and non-fiction. Chris Hernandez joined Razorbill as a senior editor in April 2019, acquiring picture books, middle grade, young adult, and graphic novels. Before coming to Penguin Random House, he was an editor at HarperCollins. The Bent Agency, of Manhattan, New York, and Richmond, London, is the home of thirteen literary agents as well a dedicated rights and operations team. Gemma Cooper says that she is closed to general submissions, but open to Black writers of children's fiction (6+ to YA) and graphic novels, if that is of interest.