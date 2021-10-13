Capitalism, Communism & Cosmic Rays In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

Is there something Ben Percy is going through, in his creative life, that he needs the outlet of a comic book like X-Force #24 to bring to the surface? I'm just saying because this little scene between Mikhail Rasputin and The Chronicler smacked of an unhealthy creative relationship somewhere along the line…

Maybe I'm just reading too much into it. X-Force is all about Marvel's anti-Russian vibe right now, while X-Men: Green from Gerry Duggan and Emilio Laiso has an anti-capitalist, even, anti-American focus.

And a little stereotypical rhetoric to boot.

As Nature Girl and Curse take on the oil polluters and forest destroyers. In a very terminal fashion.

Breaking the Krakoan law, Murder No Man.

Though Nature Girl has greater sympathies for other creatures.

And making themselves a mission statement. How will they sleep at night?

Because over in X-Men #4, Nightmare is making a new throuple for the Marvel Universe. Seriously what will Wolverine say?

The other Wolverine, I mean. As all the X-Men's demons are explored, and Nightmare's speech balloons look more and more like Sandman's with every iteration.

Yes, at Bleeding Cool, we are of the firm belief that this Wolverine did not die in the Children's Vault, is still in The City, impossibly old and still in love with Synch. Could that be what actually fuels her nightmares? And X-Men recognises that The Death Of Doctor Strange is a thing going on in the Marvel Universe as well. Pulling those threads tighter.

Talking of tight continuity, is this lament from Colossus in X-Force, wishing to heal as well as destroy, in relation to a young woman of his affection, a reference to Lyja?

I'm going to go with yes. While in X-Men #4, their new foe Stasis seems to be doing plenty of mutant appropriation, powers, and planet, with a reminder that Marvel has cosmic rays for such transformations as well…

It worked for the Fantastic Four, genetically transferred cosmic rays even giving Franklin Richards the power to pretend to be a mutant. And Immortal Hulk gives us a new take on the Hulk courtesy of Joe Fixit and the self-same cosmic rays…

It all ties together, right?

X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211153

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Javier Pina (CA) Pepe Larraz

HEADS UP!

It's Halloween and the X-Men have to face a horror born of a neighboring town in Westchester… the Headless HORSEMAN?! And that's not the only terror targeting them… RATED T+In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-FORCE #24

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211157

(W) Ben Percy (A) Martin Coccolo (CA) Joshua Cassara

BIG BROTHER!

MIKHAIL RASPUTIN's nesting doll agents have infiltrated Krakoa before, but never like this. If BLACK TOM can't root out their invasion of BEAST, the consequences go beyond mere death. Time for PIOTR RASPUTIN, A.K.A. COLOSSUS, to step in! PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: $3.99 IMMORTAL HULK #50

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211045

(W) Al Ewing (A) Joe Bennett (CA) Alex Ross

THE GIANT-SIZED FINALE! Down in the Below-Place, the Hulk searches among the ghosts of the past for the answers to all his questions. The One Below All, the Green Door, Samuel Sterns, Jackie McGee and Bruce Banner. It's all been leading here. This is the last issue of THE IMMORTAL HULK.

RATED T+In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: $9.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #7

Published: October 11, 2021

Wolverine is on the trail in part 3 of Nature Girl's "X-Men: Green."