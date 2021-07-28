Captain America Urinating On US History- What Will Dean Cain Say?

After Dean Cain went on Fox News to complain about a Captain America comic book that he hadn't read, for containing aspects that it didn't contain, sales boomed online and United States Of Captain America #1 is currently selling copies for twice the cover price. Well, today sees the second issue of United States Of Captain America published by Marvel Comics. Can we get him to do the same?

Now, this issue doesn't have Steve Rogers talking about the nuance behind what The American Dream means to different people, while he polishes his shield. Indeed, his shield is missing which is one of the sticking points. Instead, we have Steve Rogers reminiscing on his first visit to Gettysburg. And that the urges he has were less than patriotic.

The Battle of Gettysburg was fought from the 1st to the 3rd of July, 1863 during the American Civil War, involved the largest number of casualties of the entire conflict and is often described as the war's turning point due to the Union's decisive victory and concurrence with the Siege of Vicksburg. Union Maj. Gen. George Meade's Army of the Potomac defeated attacks by Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's Army of Northern Virginia, halting Lee's invasion of the North. And yes, I cut and pasted that from Wikipedia, I'm a Brit, we know none of this.

Including that on the 19th of November, President Lincoln used the dedication ceremony for the Gettysburg National Cemetery to honor the fallen Union soldiers and redefine the purpose of the war in his Gettysburg Address.

So anyway, Captain America tried to piss on American history and was thwarted. And no doubt Dean Cain would suggest that's what he's doing now.

As the comic continues to look at other people around the country who are using the name Captain America in their own local community and redefining what it means to them – and as a result what it means to Steve Rogers and now Sam Wilson.

Domestic Terrorist Steve Rogers, those were the days, even the Marvel movies mirrored that.

Obviously, that doesn't go down well. But eventually, a meeting with Nichelle Wright happens. Not that it's all plain sailing.

Which looks like Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson may have some new terms to redefine their own versions of Captain America going forward.

With Jonathan Kent's Superman doing the same thing, is this now the time for Truth and Justice to find a new American Way?

