What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)

Today sees the publication of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #1 the new DC Comics series about Jonathan Kent taking over the role of Superman of Earth, while his father, Clark Kent is otherwise engaged. Going against the wishes of the US Army when dealing with a threat, and setting up potential future confrontation.

With Batman's son Damian Wayne, a recent Robin, underlining that potential conflict.

With the two of them discussing their respective roles, with Jonathan Kent more of an interventionist Superman than his father.

With climate crisis, wealth inequality, corporate control, and populism now on his slate of issues, courtesy of Damian Wayne, egging on his Superfriend. And a certain twist on a familiar phrase.

Truth, Justice, and what now? Writer Tom Taylor emphasised the line over the weekend. Given former Superman actorDean Cain's recent outbursts on Fox News and social media over a Captain America comic book he hadn't read, what will he say when he doesn't read Superman: Son of Kal-El #1 as well? Mind, you, in Action Comics #1033, also out today, Clark Kent's Superman seems to be taking a more interventionist role there as well.

As a major international incident between the USA and Atlantis is kicked off by Amanda Waller of Task Force X and Suicide Squad, ahead of her own movie release this Friday (for me anyway). With Superman wanting major intervention…

…about something else entirely.

So the US international intervention, with Clark, Jonathan, and Kara, is more of an afterthought.

His real business is WarWorld. Given that Future State: Superman saw a future Clark Kent trapped on WarWorld as a slave to the system, while Jonathan Kent stepped up to be Superman Of Metropolis, with mixed results, is this where the world of Future State will be realised or rejected? And what will that mean to the time loop that Midnighter is experiencing in the back-up strip?

Atlantis is under attack! Taking in the Warworld refugees also means taking possession of the deadly Warworld tech they brought with them, and holding that much power makes the undersea kingdom a threat to the rest of the world. Can Superman move fast enough to prevent all-out war? Doing so may mean taking the power into his own hands… Meanwhile, some of the escaped Warworld prisoners have found the Fortress of Solitude…and along with it, Lois Lane! In our second feature, Midnighter has gone deep into the Trojan compound and found a very unexpected guest whose path he crossed in Future State—none other than Mister Miracle!

Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He's traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion's history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It's time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is.