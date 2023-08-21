Captain Ginger #1 in Ahoy Comics November 2023 Solicits

Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ahoy comics, captain ginger, Con & On, Project: Cryptid

Captain Ginger is returning from Stuart Moore, June Brigman and Roy Richardson in a new two-shot from Ahoy Comics, The Last Feeder, in their November 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as the final issue of Con & On from Paul Cornell and Marika Cresta, and the latest Project Crpytid #3 by Bryce Ingman, Paul Constant and Peter Krause.

CAPTAIN GINGER: THE LAST FEEDER #1

WRITER | STUART MOORE

ARTIST | JUNE BRIGMAN, ROY RICHARDSON

COVER A | JUNE BRIGMAN

COVER B | WALTER SIMONSON

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/8/2023

FOC DATE | 10/8/2023

Back for a two-issue AHOY anniversary special: the "wonderfully entertaining series, combining all the tropes and trappings of serious sci-fi with the ridiculousness of cats being cats" (Comics Beat)! In this all-new epic, Captain Ginger and his crew find themselves scattered across a thousand light-years, facing the twin mysteries of the Captain's long-missing father—and the final fate of the human race. By Stuart Moore (Marvel Crisis Protocol) and June Brigman (Power Pack), with a galactic variant cover by Walter Simonson (Thor, Ragnarok)! Issue #1 also features a new installment of the AHOY fifth anniversary prose serial by Alex Segura (Secret Identity).



CON & ON #5

WRITER | PAUL CORNELL

ARTIST | MARIKA CRESTA

COVER | DANIEL SCHOENECK

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/22/2023

FOC DATE | 10/22/2023

LAST ISSUE! The "profoundly well-observed waltz through the heart, soul and timeline of a comic convention" (Si Spurrier) concludes in the pandemic year 2022. Deja Drummond accepts a prestigious cartooning award and reflects on the often-painful path that brought her success, while her ex-friend Eddie finds a new level of self-awareness in the ashes of a spent comics career.

PROJECT: CRYPTID #3

WRITER | BRYCE INGMAN, PAUL CONSTANT

ARTIST | PETER KRAUSE

COVER A | PETER KRAUSE

COVER B | MATTIE LUBCHANSKY

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 11/15/2023

FOC DATE | 10/15/2023

What lurks in the dark recesses of the Pacific Northwest? Bryce Ingman (the Ringo-nominated My Bad) brings us the Loveland Frogman, who is ready and willing to help when he can. Paul Constant (Snelson, Planet of the Nerds) brings us the Gumerboo, who is willing to help in a very different kind of way. Both stories are beautifully illustrated by Peter Krause (also My Bad). Variant cover by Mattie Lubchansky (The Nib, Boys Weekend).

