Sweeney Boo Creates Teenage Witch Graphic Novel, Over My Dead Body

Over My Dead Body is the new YA comic book by graphic novelist Sweeney Boo, creator of Eat, And Love Yourself. The book follows Abby, a teenage witch at a magic academy who takes it upon herself to investigate the disappearance of a missing classmate only to unravel a mystery that's haunted the Academy for decades.

Over My Dead Body will be published in 2022 by HarperAlley, picked by Andrew Arnold. Sweeney Boo's agent Britt Siess, formerly at Martin Literary, now at Britt Siess Creative Management, handled the two-book deal for North American rights.

Sweeney Boo is a comic artist and illustrator living in Montreal, Canada. She grew up in the southwest of France, where she studied graphic design and started working as a comic letterer and colorist for French publishers after graduation. In 2015 she made the decision to move to Canada and started working at a mobile game company as a 2D Artist, continuing to draw comics during the nights and weekends. Her comic debut happened during the summer 2016 when she created a cover and a short story for Rat Queens, published by Image Comics. In December 2016 she launched a Kickstarter campaign for her first graphic novel called Eat, and Love Yourself, a 150-page story about eating disorders, depression, body dysmorphia, and ultimately self-love; a subject really important to her. The book was financed and picked up by Boom! Studios in 2019, for publication in 2020. In 2017, she also worked on the costume designs of America Chavez, Inferno, and Patriot for the show "Marvel Rising", and more recently drew the Marvel Action: Captain Marvel comic for IDW/Marvel.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold last year, described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The new line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers. And Sweeney Boo has given them another two.