Carlos Gomez Teases Dazzler in a New X-Terminators Comic From Marvel

As posted by comic book artist Carlos Gomez on his Instagram feed… he is currently working on a new X-Terminators comic book for Marvel Comics. Previously working for Marvel on Amazing Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, America Chavez, Amazing Mary Jane, X-Factor, Uncanny X-Men, Secret Warps and more., Carlos Gomez has a lot to tease now.

Dazzler is Alison Blaire, a mutant superheroine who can turn sound into light, and so spends her life as a pop star. Originally spinning out of the disco craze, she sports a pair of roller skates. Originally created in a deal between Casablanca Records and Marvel Comics, there was meant to be tie-in records and actual concert performances, though thankfully that went away and the character appeared in Marvel comics in 1980. Dazzler was created Tom DeFalco, John Romita Jr and others on the creative committee. She has a four-year comic book series, the graphic novel Dazzler: The Movie, a crossover with HAnk McCoy called Beaty And The Beaat and joined the X-Men during their Australian days. A future vision saw her as President Of The Unites States but she is a Krakoan now.

The X-Terminators was originally the name used by X-Factor, Angel, Beast, Cyclops, Iceman, and Marvel Girl, in disguise as a new dangerous mutant team, for political and public purposes. Another X-Terminators team spun out of Inferno. made up of Boom-Boom, Rusty Collins, Rictor, Skids, Wiz-Kid and mutant kids Leech and Artie Maddicks. Wiz-Kid recently returned to X-prominence in the S.W.O.R.D. comic book.

X-Men comic books, in a variety of flavours, are published by Marvel Comics in print and digitally. Since 2018, they have revolved around the island of Krakoa in a new direction launched by Jonathan Hickman. But now it is everyone's to play for…

Might we get an announcement for Marvel Comics' July 2022 solicitations?