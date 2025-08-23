Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cartoonistsforg4za, Gaza

Cartoonists For Gaza Unite To Confront Atrocities #cartoonistsforg4za

UK cartoonists launch “Cartoonists For Gaza” to respond to the humanitarian crisis, including Martin Rowson, Roger Langridge and Bryan Talbot

UK cartoonists Rachael Ball and Krent Able have launched Cartoonists for Gaza, a new initiative uniting artists to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza through the power of illustration. The project calls on the UK comics and cartooning community to create bold, thought-provoking images that protest violence, challenge silence, and aim to raise public awareness of the current atrocities. "Cartoons have always been a powerful tool for dissent," say the organisers. "In the age of social media, they can cut through the noise and reach audiences directly—amplifying community action and protest." Creators include the likes of Martin Rowson, Bryan Talbot, Oscar Zarate, Hannah Berry, Dana Walrath, Rachel House, Darryl Cunningham, Krent Able, Rachael Ball, Joe Decie, Kate Evans, Paul Peart Smith, Roger Landridge, Bob Fingerman, Nicola Streetan, James Sturm, Denise Dorrance, Paula Knight, Nick Abadzis, The Rickard Sisters, Holly Casio, Cole Henley, Sally Ann Hickman, Rufus Dayglo, Babak Ganjei, Lawrence Elwick, Fraser Geesin, Jess Green, Camille Aubry, Myfanwy Tristram, Ottilie Hainsworth, AJ, Sally Kindberg, Danny Noble, Mark Stafford, Oliver Harud, Dan White, Ramzee, Cath Appleton, Tony Gammidge, Simon Russell, Celia Martin, Amber Fossey, Fumio Obata, Mari Naomi, Katriona Chapman, Angela Martin, Emma Burleigh, Henny Beaumont, Teresa Robertson, Nicola Lane (aka Sensa Parolee), Amber Zeppelin (Zeppelin Moon), Charlotte Bailey, Corrine Pearlman, Mehdi Annassi, Tony Thorne, Scott Gray, Brad Brooks, Alisha Davidson, Lauren Weinstein, Rich Johnston and Simone Lia, along with many more from the UK, US, and across Europe, have already signed up. Here are the first few to be released under the #cartoonistsforg4za hashtag.

So yes, declaration of interest here, I'm one of them. You could be too. A selection of these images is being shared publicly, with more available under the hashtag #cartoonistsforg4za, and readers are encouraged to view more, follow and share the hashtag #cartoonistsforg4za, spelt just like that, on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, Substack, Threads and Bluesky as they go up to amplify their reach.

