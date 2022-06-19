Catwoman #44 Preview: Skate or Die

Catwoman must take her fight with Red Claw to the Roller Derby rink in this preview of Catwoman #44. Check out the preview below.

CATWOMAN #44

DC Comics

0422DC101

0422DC102 – Catwoman #44 Jenny Frison Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Bengal (CA) Jeff Dekal

Harley Quinn and Catwoman get their gals' out-of-town trip at the roller derby crashed when some mysterious creep runs them off the road…and then follows them around at the derby! But this is Catwoman and Harley Quinn—you stalk them, and you'll pay for it…maybe with a limb or two. Meanwhile, there seems to be more than one lurker in the shadows, because Red Claw is on scene looking for the girls too…but you'll have to pick up the issue to find out why!

In Shops: 6/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.