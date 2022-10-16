Catwoman #48 Preview: Italian Vacation

Selina and Valmont head to Tuscany to ask the don of the Tomasso family for a favor in this preview of Catwoman #48.

CATWOMAN #48

DC Comics

0822DC139

0822DC140 – Catwoman #48 Sozomaika Cover – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal

Don't you just hate it when your current and former lovers meet accidentally? That's definitely the case here for Catwoman, as Valmont and Batman cross paths! Is Batman jealous or just concerned that Selina is dating an international criminal who is also a murderer? There are some lines you just don't cross, Cat, and not all attention is good attention.

In Shops: 10/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

