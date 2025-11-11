Posted in: Comics | Tagged: H2SH, jeph loeb, jim lee

Catwoman's Ultimate Challenge To Bruce Wayne (Batman #162 Spoilers)

Catwoman's Ultimate Challenge To Bruce Wayne (Batman #162 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb H2SH Batspoilers)

Article Summary Catwoman challenges Batman with a surprising ultimatum amid mounting Batfamily tensions in Batman #162.

Batman faces criticism over his handling of the Joker, leading to friction within his closest allies.

Speculation rises over Catwoman’s motives—pacifism or deeper strategy—when confronting the Dark Knight.

Key release dates revealed for Batman #162 and #163, setting the stage for the explosive H2SH storyline.

Batman #162 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb is out tomorrow, and nothing can stop it. And the preview shows Bruce Wayne is confronted by his Batfamily, who are really not happy with the way he has been handling this Joker thing… and Catwoman enters the fray. But Bleeding Cool likes to go beyond the official preview when we can… and sees just what happens when Catwoman goes toe to toe with the man she loves. Loves to fight at least. Or does she?

Has Catwoman turned pacifist all of a sudden? Or does she have another reason not to go up against Batman?

I mean, are you going to argue the point with her? Batman can beat anyone as long as he has enough time to prepare. But maybe, just maybe, he'd never be prepared for Catwoman…

Originally, Batman Vol 3 #162 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb was meant to come out at the beginning of the year. Then the schedule was changed, and it was eventually scheduled for the 23rd of July, San Diego Comic-Con week. It is currently scheduled for the 12th of November, with #163 for the 28th of January, by which time Batman Vol 4 #5 will be out and Batman #6 the following week. In which his Batfamily have mostly skedaddled and we are still not entirely sure why… more elucidation to come, no doubt. Batman #162 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb is published by DC Comics tomorrow,

BATMAN #162

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 11/12/2025

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 5! Batman versus the Bat-Family! Whose side are you on? $4.99 11/12/2025

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? $4.99 1/28/2026

