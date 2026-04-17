Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: robin, thor

DC Comics To Publish Batman Vs Thor In July 2026

DC Comics is to publish Batman Vs Thor in July 2026... but possibly not the one you are thinking about.

Article Summary Batman faces the Norse God Thor in a 1959 classic reprinted as Batman #127 Facsimile Edition in July 2026

This Thor predates Marvel’s version, bringing mythic battles to the Dynamic Duo’s Golden Age adventures

Other July 2026 facsimile releases include Showcase #4, Batman #156, Justice League #200, and Green Lantern #49

Collectors can look forward to foil variants, sketch covers, and legendary stories from DC’s blockbuster archives

It's true, it's true! DC Comics is to publish Batman Vs Thor in July 2026. Just maybe not the Thor you are thinking of. Possibly not even the Batman you are thinking of. Instead, it's a Facsimile Edition of Batman #127 by Jerry Coleman. Bill Finger, Dick Sprang, Sheldon Moldoff, with a cover by Curt Swan, as originally published in 1959, with Batman and Robin fighting the Norse God Thor of legend, three years before Marvel Comics introduced their own version of Thor…

BATMAN #127 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by JERRY COLEMAN and BILL FINGER

Art by DICK SPRANG and SHELDON MOLDOFF

Cover by CURT SWAN

Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

ON SALE 7/1/26

Have Batman and Robin found themselves battling the mythical Thor? It sure looks that way, and when this God of Thunder tries to put the hammer down on the Dynamic Duo, he may prove more than a match for the mighty masked marvels! Not enough excitement for you? How about a look at how Bruce Wayne's life might have been in a world where crime didn't claim the lives of his parents—and the astounding adventure of Batman and Robin's newest super-powered ally, Alfred Pennyworth, the Eagle!

And it is joined in DC Comics' July 2026 solicitations by facsimile editions of Showcase #4, Batman #156, Justice League Of America #200, and Green Lantern #49…

SHOWCASE #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by ROBERT KANIGHER and JOHN BROOME

Art and cover by CARMINE INFANTINO

Foil variant cover by CARMINE INFANTINO ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

ON SALE 7/15/26

Witness the birth of the Silver Age of comics! When a sudden crack of lightning bursts through his lab window, police scientist Barry Allen's life—and that of the entire DC Universe—is changed forever! Be there as Barry dons the crimson cowl of the Flash for the very first time! Thrill as he creates his signature costume ring! Marvel as he uses his incredible speed to save lives, thwart evil—even break the bonds of time itself—all in this first fast-paced appearance!

Written by ROBERT KANIGHER and JOHN BROOME Art and cover by CARMINE INFANTINO Foil variant cover by CARMINE INFANTINO ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US) $3.99 US | 36 pages ON SALE 7/15/26 Witness the birth of the Silver Age of comics! When a sudden crack of lightning bursts through his lab window, police scientist Barry Allen's life—and that of the entire DC Universe—is changed forever! Be there as Barry dons the crimson cowl of the Flash for the very first time! Thrill as he creates his signature costume ring! Marvel as he uses his incredible speed to save lives, thwart evil—even break the bonds of time itself—all in this first fast-paced appearance! BATMAN #156 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL FINGER

Art and cover by SHELDON MOLDOFF

Foil variant cover by SHELDON MOLDOFF ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

ON SALE 7/8/26

With Batman away on a mysterious mission, Robin must defend Gotham alone— until he meets up with an all-new costumed figure, the doll-sized dynamo who calls himself the Ant-Man! Is this tiny titan friend…or foe? Then, learn the astounding true nature of Batman's secret mission—how it has unlocked his greatest fear and how he may be powerless to stop that fear from becoming reality when "Robin Dies at Dawn!"

Written by BILL FINGER Art and cover by SHELDON MOLDOFF Foil variant cover by SHELDON MOLDOFF ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US) $3.99 US | 36 pages ON SALE 7/8/26 With Batman away on a mysterious mission, Robin must defend Gotham alone— until he meets up with an all-new costumed figure, the doll-sized dynamo who calls himself the Ant-Man! Is this tiny titan friend…or foe? Then, learn the astounding true nature of Batman's secret mission—how it has unlocked his greatest fear and how he may be powerless to stop that fear from becoming reality when "Robin Dies at Dawn!" JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #200 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Art by GEORGE PEREZ, BRETT BREEDING, PAT BRODERICK, JIM APARO,

DICK GIORDANO, GIL KANE, CARMINE INFANTINO, BRIAN BOLLAND, and JOE KUBERT

Cover by GEORGE PEREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PEREZ ($19.99 US)

Black Canary Super Powers cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($14.99 US)

$14.99 US | 76 pages

ON SALE 7/22/26

In this special anniversary adventure, the seven founding members of the League are pitted against the team's later additions when a sinister plan put into motion by the Justice League's very first case at last comes to fruition. An all-star cast of talent brings old and new Leaguers together in this astounding oversize epic!

Written by GERRY CONWAY Art by GEORGE PEREZ, BRETT BREEDING, PAT BRODERICK, JIM APARO, DICK GIORDANO, GIL KANE, CARMINE INFANTINO, BRIAN BOLLAND, and JOE KUBERT Cover by GEORGE PEREZ Foil variant cover by GEORGE PEREZ ($19.99 US) Black Canary Super Powers cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($14.99 US) $14.99 US | 76 pages ON SALE 7/22/26 In this special anniversary adventure, the seven founding members of the League are pitted against the team's later additions when a sinister plan put into motion by the Justice League's very first case at last comes to fruition. An all-star cast of talent brings old and new Leaguers together in this astounding oversize epic! GREEN LANTERN #49 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by RON MARZ

Art by FRED HAYNES

Cover by DARRYL BANKS

Foil variant cover by DARRYL BANKS ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)

$3.99 US | 36 pages

ON SALE 7/8/26

It's the beginning of the end for Green Lantern Hal Jordan, as the smoldering crater that was once Coast City leaves him with nothing but ashes, grief…and not nearly enough power to undo such tragedy. But such power does exist, held within the Central Power Battery on Oa by the Guardians themselves and protected by a Corps made up of the finest heroes in the known universe. If they will not part with it willingly, then Hal Jordan will take it in "Emerald Twilight," part 2!

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