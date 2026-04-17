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DC Comics To Publish Batman Vs Thor In July 2026

DC Comics is to publish Batman Vs Thor in July 2026... but possibly not the one you are thinking about.

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Article Summary

  • Batman faces the Norse God Thor in a 1959 classic reprinted as Batman #127 Facsimile Edition in July 2026
  • This Thor predates Marvel’s version, bringing mythic battles to the Dynamic Duo’s Golden Age adventures
  • Other July 2026 facsimile releases include Showcase #4, Batman #156, Justice League #200, and Green Lantern #49
  • Collectors can look forward to foil variants, sketch covers, and legendary stories from DC’s blockbuster archives

It's true, it's true! DC Comics is to publish Batman Vs Thor in July 2026. Just maybe not the Thor you are thinking of. Possibly not even the Batman you are thinking of. Instead, it's a Facsimile Edition of Batman #127 by Jerry Coleman. Bill Finger, Dick Sprang, Sheldon Moldoff, with a cover by Curt Swan, as originally published in 1959, with Batman and Robin fighting the Norse God Thor of legend, three years before Marvel Comics introduced their own version of Thor…

DC Comics' July 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations Have Dropped
BATMAN #127 FACSIMILE EDITION
  • BATMAN #127 FACSIMILE EDITION
    Written by JERRY COLEMAN and BILL FINGER
    Art by DICK SPRANG and SHELDON MOLDOFF
    Cover by CURT SWAN
    Foil variant cover by CURT SWAN ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)
    $3.99 US | 36 pages
    ON SALE 7/1/26
    Have Batman and Robin found themselves battling the mythical Thor? It sure looks that way, and when this God of Thunder tries to put the hammer down on the Dynamic Duo, he may prove more than a match for the mighty masked marvels! Not enough excitement for you? How about a look at how Bruce Wayne's life might have been in a world where crime didn't claim the lives of his parents—and the astounding adventure of Batman and Robin's newest super-powered ally, Alfred Pennyworth, the Eagle!

And it is joined in DC Comics' July 2026 solicitations by facsimile editions of Showcase #4, Batman #156, Justice League Of America #200, and Green Lantern #49…

DC Comics' July 2026 Full Solicits And Solicitations Have Dropped

  • SHOWCASE #4 FACSIMILE EDITION
    Written by ROBERT KANIGHER and JOHN BROOME
    Art and cover by CARMINE INFANTINO
    Foil variant cover by CARMINE INFANTINO ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)
    $3.99 US | 36 pages
    ON SALE 7/15/26
    Witness the birth of the Silver Age of comics! When a sudden crack of lightning bursts through his lab window, police scientist Barry Allen's life—and that of the entire DC Universe—is changed forever! Be there as Barry dons the crimson cowl of the Flash for the very first time! Thrill as he creates his signature costume ring! Marvel as he uses his incredible speed to save lives, thwart evil—even break the bonds of time itself—all in this first fast-paced appearance!
  • BATMAN #156 FACSIMILE EDITION
    Written by BILL FINGER
    Art and cover by SHELDON MOLDOFF
    Foil variant cover by SHELDON MOLDOFF ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)
    $3.99 US | 36 pages
    ON SALE 7/8/26
    With Batman away on a mysterious mission, Robin must defend Gotham alone— until he meets up with an all-new costumed figure, the doll-sized dynamo who calls himself the Ant-Man! Is this tiny titan friend…or foe? Then, learn the astounding true nature of Batman's secret mission—how it has unlocked his greatest fear and how he may be powerless to stop that fear from becoming reality when "Robin Dies at Dawn!"
  • JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #200 FACSIMILE EDITION
    Written by GERRY CONWAY
    Art by GEORGE PEREZ, BRETT BREEDING, PAT BRODERICK, JIM APARO,
    DICK GIORDANO, GIL KANE, CARMINE INFANTINO, BRIAN BOLLAND, and JOE KUBERT
    Cover by GEORGE PEREZ
    Foil variant cover by GEORGE PEREZ ($19.99 US)
    Black Canary Super Powers cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($14.99 US)
    $14.99 US | 76 pages
    ON SALE 7/22/26
    In this special anniversary adventure, the seven founding members of the League are pitted against the team's later additions when a sinister plan put into motion by the Justice League's very first case at last comes to fruition. An all-star cast of talent brings old and new Leaguers together in this astounding oversize epic!
  • GREEN LANTERN #49 FACSIMILE EDITION
    Written by RON MARZ
    Art by FRED HAYNES
    Cover by DARRYL BANKS
    Foil variant cover by DARRYL BANKS ($6.99 US) Blank sketch cover ($4.99 US)
    $3.99 US | 36 pages
    ON SALE 7/8/26
    It's the beginning of the end for Green Lantern Hal Jordan, as the smoldering crater that was once Coast City leaves him with nothing but ashes, grief…and not nearly enough power to undo such tragedy. But such power does exist, held within the Central Power Battery on Oa by the Guardians themselves and protected by a Corps made up of the finest heroes in the known universe. If they will not part with it willingly, then Hal Jordan will take it in "Emerald Twilight," part 2!

Thirteen Pieces Of Gossip About Upcoming DC Comics

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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