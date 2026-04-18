Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: dan panosian, john cusack, Last Starfighter

Mad Cave July 2026 Full Solicits With Last Starfighter & John Cusack

Mad Cave Studios' July 2026 Full Solicits with Last Starfighter, John Cusack, Dan Panosian, Is Ted OK & Florida Cocaine Hippopotamus Massacre

Article Summary The Last Starfighter returns as an epic comic sequel with new and classic heroes battling the Ko-Dan Armada

John Cusack and Ignacio Noe team up for Momo, a wild graphic novel with fugitives and cosmic stakes

Cloven debuts a monster-filled Western, and Mister Nemo dives into conspiracy in Mad Cave's Underworld Universe

Pop Kill, Florida Cocaine Hippopotamus Massacre, and more top Mad Cave's packed July 2026 comics lineup

Mad Cave Studios' July 2026 full solicits, and solicitations launch The Last Starfighter #1 by Benjamin Raab, Deric A. Hughes and Willi Robert, based on the eighties sci-fi movie. We also get the launch of Mister Nemo #1 by Mark London and Alden Kaye as part of Mad Cave's Underworld Universe. And Dan Panosian and David Ferracci launch their new series Cloven, about a legacy of monsters in the Wild West. Then there's the Momo graphic novel by John Cusack and Ignacio Noe about two fugitives on a mission regarding Jackie Gleason and a new Pop Kill from Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner. As well as more Junk Punch, Babylon Cove, Gatchaman, Flash Gordon, Speed Racer, War Wolf, Dick Tracy, Terrorbytes, Dog Tag, Pretty Hate Machine, Land Of Never, and Is Ted OK?

LAST STARFIGHTER #1

(W) Benjamin Raab, Deric A. Hughes (A) Willi Roberts (CA) Taurin Clarke

The long-awaited sequel to the beloved film! Small town teenager Alex Rogan has already saved multiple worlds. But that was only the beginning of his story. Forty years after the cult-classic movie that pioneered CGI and inspired generations of fans, an all-new story picks up from the end credits and takes off for the stars! Now the leader…and sole member…of the Star League, Alex must rebuild the galaxy's only defense force against Xur and the Ko-Dan Armada. Introducing a new cast of Starfighters alongside fan-favorite faces—and new killers and cutthroats in the shadowy employ of the Ko-Dan—The Last Starfighter #1 launches a sci-fi legacy to new heights! In collaboration with filmmakers Jonathan Betuel and Paul Davidson, the dynamic writing team of Benjamin Raab and Deric A. Hughes (Syfy's WAREHOUSE 13, The CW's ARROW, NBC's QUANTUM LEAP & more) join forces with artist Willi Roberts (Witchblade; The Thing on the Doorstep) and colorist Francesco Segala (Dawnrunner; Nights) for a thrilling and heartfelt journey through a newly expanded universe!

$4.99 7/1/2026

MISTER NEMO #1

(W) Mark London (A) Alden Kaye (CA) Duncan Rouleau

A NEW CHAPTER OF THE UNDERWORLD UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE. A brilliant analyst uncovers a global conspiracy—and is immediately marked for disappearance—only to be rescued by the mysterious Nemo, a man waging a secret war from beneath the ocean . As they dive into a hidden world of covert power and impossible technology, one question remains: can they save the world before it even knows it's in danger?

$4.99 7/15/2026

CLOVEN #1 (OF 4)

(W) Dan Panosian (A) David Ferracci (CA) Dan Panosian

In the dying days of the American frontier, a young woman journeys into the unknown to claim a legacy she never asked for—and may not survive. June Buckley's father was a monster in life. In death, he may be something worse. Summoned alongside a group of treacherous heirs, June is forced to traverse the same brutal path that built her father's empire. But the trail reveals more than hardship—it exposes the rot in every soul traveling beside her. And at the center of it all is Hendido…a creature bound to her father's past, and perhaps to something far older and much more wicked. As the tension simmers and night closes in, June begins to understand: Her inheritance comes at grisly price.

$4.99 7/29/2026

MOMO HC (MR)

(W) John Cusack (A/CA) Ignacio Noe

Acclaimed actor John Cusack and celebrated international artist Ignacio Noé deliver a wild, genre-bending road trip with cosmic stakes. Two fugitives form an uneasy alliance on a mission tied to none other than Jackie Gleason—yes, that Jackie Gleason—and quickly find themselves in way over their heads. What follows is a surreal collision of pulp sci-fi, occult mystery, and dark humor, packed with bizarre encounters, buried secrets, and forces far beyond their control. As reality starts to crack and loyalties fray, one thing becomes clear: this trip could save the world…or end it in spectacular fashion.

$29.99 7/8/2026

POP KILL #1 SEASONAL FLAVORS AMANDA CONNER FOURTH OF JULY THEMED VAR (MR)

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson (A) Juan Santacruz (CA) Amanda Conner

Back in print with a brand-new Seasonal Flavors cover series! This special Fourth of July-themed variant reintroduces the best-selling first issue of POP KILL—the fan-favorite espionage thriller about two cola empires at war. Imagine a world where the dominant soda companies, each worth billions, are owned by former conjoined twins, now bitter rivals who will stop at nothing to destroy each other. Assassins, saboteurs, and spies clash in a tale of brotherly love gone bad, and the dirty work done in their name. Story by Dave Johnson & Jimmy Palmiotti with art by Juan Santa Cruz and Brian Reber.

$6.99 7/1/2026

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