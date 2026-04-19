Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Sky One, TV | Tagged: snl, SNL UK

SNL UK "Had to Be Its Own Thing," "Cooler" Than SNL: Lorne Michaels

EP Lorne Michaels on SNL UK being designed to be "cooler" than SNL, and why it needed to "be its own thing" and not just an imitation.

Article Summary Lorne Michaels reveals SNL UK was designed to be "cooler" and more original than the U.S. version

SNL UK aims to reflect British comedy, not simply imitate the iconic American SNL format

Producer James Longman and head writer Daran Jonno Johnson were encouraged to make it their own

Lorne Michaels wants SNL UK to stand out as smarter, funnier, and authentically British

We've gone on the record with our concerns about Saturday Night Live UK when it was first announced. Not that we didn't think that UK producer James Longman, head writer Daran Jonno Johnson, and the cast (Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi, and Paddy Young) couldn't pull it off – far from it. Our concern was that SNL UK wouldn't be given a chance to succeed; that it would be quickly written off by the British press as an attempt by the US to tell the UK how to do sketch comedy. Thankfully, the SNL UK team put that concern to rest with a run of shows that was hard for folks to resist, showing a ton of long-running promise by being true to the spirit of original SNL EP Lorne Michaels's visions while being its own show, one that speaks with a UK voice.

"My design for it was that it would be the cooler of the two shows, and it would be the thing they beat us up with. That it's smarter, funnier, more original, and it had to be that," Michaels shared during a post-screening Q&A at the Los Angeles premiere of his documentary, Lorne. "It had to be its own thing. It couldn't be an imitation of what we do." Though he speaks with Longman and Johnson "all the time," Michaels stressed that "it has to be their show because I can tell you how I would do it – I've been doing it for 50 years, and it's pretty well known how I would do it – [but] you have to do it your ways."

Saturday Night Live UK returns to Sky and NOW on April 25th, with Nicola Coughlan as host and the Foo Fighters as the musical guest. Following that, on May 2nd, we have host Aimee Lou Wood and musical guest Meek on tap.

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