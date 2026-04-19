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WrestleMania, Good Omens 3, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE WrestleMania 42, The Boys, Doctor Who, Good Omens 3, Scrubs, Step By Step, Star Trek/Paramount, and more!

Article Summary Get the latest WrestleMania 42 updates, from Cody Rhodes' big defense to Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch wins

Discover what’s new with The Boys Season 5, Good Omens 3’s 90-minute finale, and Doctor Who insights

Catch up on WWE SmackDown reviews, Paige’s triumphant return, and exclusive backstage wrestling news

Explore must-read interviews on Scrubs, Step By Step, Star Trek, L.A. Law, and The Cars That Drove Us

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE WrestleMania 42, The Boys, Svengoolie, Doctor Who, Good Omens 3, Scrubs, Step By Step, Star Trek/Paramount, L. A. Law, The Cars That Drove Us, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 19th, 2026:

Cody Rhodes Retains at WrestleMania with Help From Jelly Roll

Liv Morgan Wins Title At WrestleMania as Bianca Belair Has a Surprise

Becky Lynch Wins Back IC Title at WrestleMania in Win for Consistency

Paige Returns at WrestleMania to Win Women's Tag Team Championship

The Boys Season 5: Soldier Boy Does His Best Work From Underneath

House of Svengoolie Carves Out a "Parents" Screening Tonight on MeTV

WWE SmackDown Review, or How to Deliver on Low Expectations

WrestleMania Preview: Viewing Guide for Saturday's Complete Card

Tracker/Ackles, The Vampire Lestat, Always Sunny: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who: Capaldi on How Fans Make Him "Feel a Little Bit Magical"

Good Omens 3 Co-Writer on Going From 6 Episodes to 90-Minute Finale

Scrubs: John C. McGinley on Limited Season 1 Role, Big Season 2 Hopes

Step By Step Stars on Acting Advice They Received From Patrick Duffy

Star Trek Message Might Not Be What Ellison's Paramount Wants: Russ

L. A. Law Star Corbin Bernsen Explains Why "Shiny" Reboot Didn't Work

The Cars That Drove Us: Dunham on Bringing Innovators' Stories to Life

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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