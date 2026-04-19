Posted in: TV | Tagged: LL Cool J, newlitg

NCIS: LL Cool J in The Daily LITG, 19th of April 2026

NCIS: LL Cool J was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories.

Article Summary LL Cool J tops Bleeding Cool with news on NCIS: New York spinoff alongside Scott Caan

Catch up on the most-read pop culture and comic stories from the past seven years

See highlights from industry news, exclusive comic solicitations, and trending topics

Special features include comic creator birthdays and the daily LitG mailing list signup

NCIS: LL Cool J was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

NCIS: LL Cool J was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Grant Morrison Returns To Batman

LITG two years ago… Real Time Ultimate Comics

LITG three years ago, Jeri Ryan After Voyager

LITG four years ago, Ace, Tegan, Vinny & Kate

LITG five years ago, The Rookie, The Way Of The Househusband and Alfred Molina

LITG six years ago, DC blindsided everyone.

Five years ago, the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered. We also got a view of new Umbrella Academy at this difficult time.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Charles Chiang , CFO of Heavy Metal Magazine

, CFO of Heavy Metal Magazine Martha Thomases , former publicity manager of DC, now VP of ComicMix

, former publicity manager of DC, now VP of ComicMix Phil Hall , former editor of Comics International, and Borderline.

, former editor of Comics International, and Borderline. Cartoonist Jessica Bradley-Bove of Phoenix Comics Weekly.

of Phoenix Comics Weekly. Patrick Gleason of Super-Sons and Spider-Man.

of Super-Sons and Spider-Man. Takeshi Miyazawa of Mary Jane, Spider-Man and Runaways,

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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