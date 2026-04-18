Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: Ben 10, buffy, gaston, lion king, red sonja, Silverhawks, Stitch, Supernatural, thundercats, vampirella

Dynamite July 2026 Full Solicits With A "Striking New Vision Of Buffy"

Dynamite Entertainment's July 2026 Full Solicits promise a "Striking New Vision Of Buffy" from "Absolute Wonder Woman writer Kelly Thompson"

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer returns in July 2026 with a bold new vision from Eisner-winner Kelly Thompson

Dynamite lineup includes Fire and Ice: Dark Wolf, Red Sonja Noir, and Vampirella Summer Special

Space Ghost Annual, Thundercats X Silverhawks, and more classic franchises join the July 2026 roster

Ben 10, Altered States, Supernatural, plus Disney favorites like Aladdin, Lilo & Stitch, and Lion King

So here it is, Dynamite Entertainment's full solicits and solicitations for July 2026, with the new Buffy The Vampire Slayer, announced last summer, and promising a "Striking New Vision Of Buffy" from "Absolute Wonder Woman writer Kelly Thompson". And also artist Stephen Byrne, of course.

As well as Fire And Ice: Dark Wolf #1 from Dan Panosian and Andrey Lurevich, Red Sonja Noir: The Plunder And The Princess #1 by David Avallone and Edson Novaes, Vampirella Summer Special by Erica Schultz and Adriana Melo, Space Ghost Annual by David Pepose and Jonathan Lau and more Supernatural, Ben 10, Altered States: Warlords, ALaddin, Stitch, Gaston, Lion King, Thundercats X Silverhawks, Mumm-Ra, Vampirella and Red Sonja.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne

Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Widow) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins) present a vision of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER you've got to read to believe! Featuring the comics debut of a beloved Buffy fan-favorite character! Into every generation, a slayer is born. And Buffy Summers may have broken the mold. Though Buffy's powers were varied and great, it was the love and devotion she inspired that was perhaps her greatest power. And when she gave her life to save the world, the people who loved her couldn't live with that. This is that story. $4.99 7/22/2026

FIRE AND ICE DARKWOLF #1

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Andrey Lurevich (CA) Dan Panosian

Born from the immortal imagination of fantasy illustrator supreme Frank Frazetta, Darkwolf storms into a new era of savage fantasy—brought to life by writer Dan "Urban Barbarian" Panosian and powerhouse artist Andrey Lurevich. Dynamite's acclaimed exploration of the world of Fire and Ice continues in this new series! It all begins when a mother and her twins flee the warlock who sired them—until a masked warrior descends from the mountains and unleashes hell upon their pursuers. But saving them is only the beginning. Violent. Mythic. Unrelenting. This is Darkwolf, and the legend begins here—a fierce, visceral rebirth of one of fantasy's most iconic warriors. $4.99 7/8/2026

RED SONJA NOIR THE PLUNDER AND THE PRINCESS #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) David Avallone (A) Edson Novaes (CA) Lesley Leirix Li

The crimson-maned warrior of song and legend muscles her way into trouble once more in this all-new tale of hard-boiled Hyboria! Red Sonja sells her services and attends a wedding on the island of Zaralina – an enclave for the rich and wealthy merchant class! Events soon take a turn for the dark and nefarious as she finds herself in the middle of wedding guests, thieves, wizards and…a dragon?! Gimlet-eyed wordsmith DAVID AVALLONE joins artist Edson Novaes for this special 40-page one-shot packed with two-fisted betrayals and bloody retribution – all wrapped in treacherously alluring covers from LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI, ROBERT HACK, and cosplay by MOLLY STEWART! $5.99 7/1/2026

VAMPIRELLA SUMMER SPECIAL 2026 #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Adriana Melo (CA) Shannon Maer

Even immortal vampires need a little time off – but Vampirella isn't just any vampire. Vacation plans go awry when she finds herself 2000 years in the past and up to her eyes in drama – not to mention an active volcano! Bloodsuckingly brought to you by writer ERICA SCHULTZ (Spawn: Rat City, Daredevil: Unleash Hell – Red Band) and artist ADRIANA MELO (Power Girl, Action Comics)!

$5.99 7/1/2026

SPACE GHOST ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) David Pepose (A/CA) Jonathan Lau

An all-new SPACE GHOST ANNUAL is here! As Space Ghost and the Twins mourn their recent losses, they find themselves trying to stop a dangerous heist pulled by the master thief known as Magnus and his mysterious, reality-warping alien! Can they discover the deadly secret behind Magnus's mind-bending crime spree before it's too late, or will the enigmatic alien bring untold destruction to the galaxy? And can Space Ghost forgive himself before the next deadly menace arrives to threaten the galaxy?This special issue also serves as a prelude to the next Space Ghost adventure, as the guardians of the galaxy prepare to meet…the Herculoids!Featuring covers by legendary artists Jerry Orway, Tom Raney, interior artist Jonathan Lau, and returning SPACE GHOST cover artist Bjorn Barends!

$5.99 7/15/2026

ALTERED STATES WARLORDS #2

(W) David Avallone (A) Mariano Benitez-Chapo (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Welcome to Altered States…Dynamite Entertainment's parallel reality in the vein of DC's Elseworlds and Marvel's What If! What if John Carter wasn't the first human from Earth to visit Mars? The eternal warrior finds a planet much changed since the arrival of Red Sonja millennia earlier…and he must unravel the secret of what happened to her if he's to have any hope of saving Barsoom from the nefarious plans of the Holy Therns and their death cult. Writer David Avallone (Elvira, Savage Tales) is joined by rising star Mariano Benitez-Chapo (Vampirella, Elvira, Savage Tales), cover artists Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth, and Chapo, and a stunning cosplay cover by Jackie Goehner! Plus: Mike Rooth and Chapo each have created a stunning series of connecting covers for this series!

$4.99 7/8/2026

BEN 10 #3 CVR A ROBERT CAREY

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

With the army hot on his trail, Ben struggles to control his different transformations – but can any of them defeat the horrific Kraab?! It's a knock down, drag out which will leave only one combatant standing! And if that weren't enough for Ben to deal with, his new secret is discovered by someone close to him! The definitive Ben 10 series continues courtesy of Man of Action's Joe Casey and artist of valor Robert Carey! This issue features the debut of fan-favorite alien DIAMONDHEAD! $4.99 7/8/2026

RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #3

(W) Rory McConville (A) Pablo De Bonis (CA) Stuart Sayger

A bold new series, continuing the Dynamite debut of writer Rory (King Spawn) McConville and artist Pablo de Bonis! Red Sonja must protect the last descendent of an ancient bloodline from a revolutionary movement determined to reshape all of Hyboria! This issue: the growing threat of Rising Sun looms larger and closer as Sonja and Aretha work to shape the mystical power they will need to gain the upper hand! Cover artists include Stuart Sayger, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth and a stunning piece of Cosplay by Megan Random! $4.99 7/1/2026

RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD COMPACT EDITION TP

(W) Mike Carey, Michael Avon Oeming (A) Mel Rubi, Noah Solonga (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Know also, O Prince, that in the selfsame days that the Cimmerian did stalk the Hyborian Kingdoms, one of the few swords worthy to cross with his was that of a warrior-woman out of majestic Hyrkania. She, the mother of vengeance, hunter of evil, all fear for your souls… fear the RED SONJA! Know also, O Prince, that in the selfsame days that the Cimmerian did stalk the Hyborian Kingdoms, one of the few swords worthy to cross with his was that of a warrior-woman out of majestic Hyrkania. She, the mother of vengeance, hunter of evil, all fear for your souls… fear the RED SONJA! The legend of Red Sonja begins here with all new tales featuring the She-Devil with a Sword! This collection features the first eight issues of Dynamite's Red Sonja, as well as the introductory #0 issue. Written by Michael Avon Oeming (Thor, Powers) & Mike Carey (Hellblazer, Elektra, Neverwhere) and illustrated by Mel Rubi (X-Men), Caesar Roderiquez (Sojourn) and Richard Isanove (1602). Inspired by the works of Sonja and Conan creator Robert E. Howard!

$9.99 7/1/2026

THUNDERCATS X SILVERHAWKS #4

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Declan Shalvey

Part 10 of the epic crossover! The walls are closing in. Cheetara is the fiercest of the ThunderCats, but she can only do so much against the unstoppable Darkbirds. The only way to victory would require the arrival of friends, long thought dead…

$4.99 7/8/2026

MUMM RA THE EVER LIVING #3

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Danny Earls

A ThunderCats X SilverHawks tie-in! Mumm-Ra arrives on a new, vibrant planet. He makes allies. Grows in stature. Feels welcome. But the hunger…the hunger for power cannot be sated, and Mumm-Ra always wants more…

$4.99 6/17/2026

ALADDIN #3

(W) James III (A) Agnese Eterno (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

Abu runs away! Struggling to choose between his new life as palace primate and his old life as a shoplifting simian, Abu weaves in and around the streets of Agrabah, suffering a crisis of conscience as he's ceaselessly tempted to pick pockets, clean clothes lines, and jack jewelry! $4.99 7/1/2026

GARGOYLES HC VOL 02 HERE IN MANHATTAN

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Demona is back!! Launching a new and exciting storyline. Goliath is in prison and about to go on trial! Dino Dracon is on the rampage! And Demona returns to Manhattan, determined to gather the three new keys to power! Do Brooklyn and the Clan have a prayer of stopping her without Goliath? Um…probably not.

$24.99: 7/22/2026

LILO & STITCH 626 #3

(W) Chuck Brown, Moana McAdams (A) Elise Pochetta, Edwin Galmon (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Final issue featuring the full cast of Lilo & Stitch! Discover a side of Nani we haven't seen before, and a go on an adventure featuring a few dogs that could use the help of a furry blue guy that kinda, sorta looks like a dog…

$4.99 7/15/2026

STITCH #10

(W) Connor Ratliff, James III (A) Greta Xella (CA) Alessandro Ranaldi

Uh oh! Remember how Stitch actually has four arms, but he usually hides two of them? Well, the other two arms are back…and now they're EVIL! Can Stitch talk his arms into being good, when (famously) arms can't even hear!?

$4.99 7/29/2026

DISNEY VILLAINS GASTON #5

(W) Greg Pak, Fred Van Lente (A) Milena Ciccarello (CA) Alessandro Ranaldi

THE THRILLING FINALE! Gaston and LeFou must battle thieves and the King's Guards as they try to escape a French palace amid a spectacularly dangerous fireworks display!

$4.99 7/8/2026

LION KING #7

(W) Edwin Galmon (A) George Kambadais (CA) Edwin Galmon

Most of the time, Timon and Pumbaa aren't big on worries. But when rhinos are on the run…it's kinda hard not to worry…:

$4.99 7/29/2026

SUPERNATURAL #9

(W) Greg Pak (A) Eder Messias (CA) John Amor

The Winchester brothers have tried to follow in their father's footsteps, fighting evil of all kinds. They've never met a monster they couldn't handle…until now.

$4.99 7/29/2026

VAMPIRELLA (2026) #4

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Davis Goetten (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Vampirella faces the ultimate betrayal when she discovers virtually every person she trusts has been keeping a dark secret from her. It's a truth so devastating it forces Vampirella to make a life-changing choice that will give birth to a new unholy alliance that will ultimately threaten not only the Earth but also Vampirella's homeworld of Drakulon!

$4.99 7/22/2026

HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA HC

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Amanda Conner, Juan Samu (CA) Amanda Conner

THE MISTRESS OF THE DARK MEETS DADDY'S LITTLE MONSTER! What happens when the Clown Princess of Crime gets bored? Shenanigans, hijinks, grievous bodily harm… the possibilities are endless! Now add in a certain macabre-minded TV host who seems to attract trouble like crypts attract vampires, and the stage is set for the greatest team-up since Frankenstein met his Bride! With her beloved show on the chopping block following a corporate takeover, Elvira needs to come up with a plan to get things back in the black — and her new friend Harley Quinn has an idea that's just crazy enough to work! Together, they're going to throw the greatest Halloween party Brooklyn has ever seen — whether the borough likes it or not! Written by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI — the world-famous tag-team of all things Harley Quinn — this crossover event for the ages from Dynamite and DC Comics also showcases Amanda's fan-favorite artistic chops, with each issue featuring two (count 'em, two) Conner covers. And that's not all (certainly not!) — she's also joining interior artist (and Elvira favorite) JUAN SAMU to provide selected story pages for the series!

$24.99 7/15/2026

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