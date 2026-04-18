Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Liv Morgan, recaps, Wrestlemania, wrestling

Liv Morgan Wins Title At WrestleMania as Bianca Belair Has a Surprise

The Chadster brings you unbiased coverage of Liv Morgan's incredible WrestleMania title win, plus updates on The Chadster's missing raccoon family! 🏆🦝😰

Article Summary Liv Morgan wins the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania and it's the greatest moment in wrestling history! 🏆

WWE's genius booking of proven stars at WrestleMania proves Tony Khan could never understand the wrestling business! 😤

Bianca Belair announces her pregnancy at WrestleMania, and the unborn baby needs to learn respect for WWE! 👶💯

Tony Khan has apparently kidnapped The Chadster's raccoon family on WrestleMania night. Auughh man! So unfair! 🦝😰

Welcome to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of WrestleMania, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of sports entertainment, right here on Bleeding Cool — the ONLY safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in wrestling! 🎉🏆 And folks, The Chadster just witnessed something absolutely SPECTACULAR at WrestleMania that has The Chadster literally jumping up and down in the abandoned Blockbuster Video! Liv Morgan just defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the NEW WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania! 😭💪 This is exactly the kind of WrestleMania moment that proves WWE understands championship booking better than Tony Khan ever could, and it's another example of why WrestleMania is the pinnacle of professional wrestling!

So here's what happened in this incredible WrestleMania championship match. 🎤✨ Stephanie Vaquer came out as the defending Women's World Champion, and Liv Morgan challenged her in what turned out to be an absolute war between two incredible competitors at WrestleMania. The two women battled back and forth with intense action, and both hit some incredible offense throughout the match. The ending came when Roxanne Perez distracted the referee, allowing Raquel Rodriguez to interfere and give Morgan the assist she needed. After some chaos on the outside involving all the competitors, Liv hit her finishing move to win the championship! 🏆👏 Liv Morgan is the NEW WWE Women's World Champion at WrestleMania, and what an absolutely perfect WrestleMania moment! After the match, Dominik Mysterio ran down to give Liv her new title belt and hold her up while she celebrated, and Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez joined them to celebrate in the ring!

The Chadster needs to take a moment to explain why this was literally the greatest women's world championship match in the history of WrestleMania, and possibly one of the greatest championship matches at any WrestleMania ever. 🏅📜 First of all, the genius of WWE putting the Women's World Championship back on Liv Morgan at WrestleMania shows that WWE understands something Tony Khan never will — the importance of proven commodities! 💯 You see, Liv Morgan is a star that WWE fans know and trust. She's held championships before. She's been part of major storylines. She's a WWE homegrown talent who came up through the WWE system and understands the WWE way of doing things. Compare that to Stephanie Vaquer, who WWE just brought in recently and hasn't been given enough time to truly prove herself in the WWE system. Sure, she might have been a big star elsewhere, but that doesn't mean anything in WWE! 🙄 It's just like what The Chadster has been saying all along — a theme tonight at WrestleMania has been WWE relying on established stars, and that's SMART BUSINESS!

Think about it! 🧠👑 Earlier tonight at WrestleMania, we saw Paige return to team with Brie Bella to win the women's tag belts at WrestleMania. We saw Becky Lynch face AJ Lee and win the Intercontinental Championship back again at WrestleMania. And now we've seen Liv Morgan get the world title off Vaquer at WrestleMania. Yes, compared to those other stars, Liv is a bit green herself, but she's much more of a proven commodity than Vaquer, so it's way more comfortable to have her back as champion at WrestleMania! Taking chances on new, unproven stars is something Tony Khan would do, and WWE knows way better than Tony Khan! The Chadster means, heck, the main event tonight at WrestleMania (which The Chadster will be covering soon) is an angle that has seen Pat McAfee criticize WWE for not being as much like the Attitude Era, which was three decades ago, and rooting on Randy Orton, a man who is grandpa age, to win the WWE Championship from the young forty-something Cody Rhodes! WWE understands that fans want maturity and refinement, and they've been delivering that all night at WrestleMania! The Chadster can't wait to see what happens in the main event! 🎊✨

Now let The Chadster quickly update the readers on some other incredible things that happened at WrestleMania tonight. 🌟 First, we saw the 2025 Hall of Fame class come out to the stage, with AJ Styles and Stephanie McMahon getting their own entrances to signify how important they are compared to the others! 👏 Stephanie McMahon was clearly the biggest star of the Hall of Fame class, and deservedly so, no matter what the families of Sycho Sid and Bad News Brown might think. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business when people don't recognize Stephanie's contributions to WWE! She started the Women's Evolution! Women's wrestling didn't even exist before Stephanie. We also got a video history of CM Punk's wrestling career, and The Chadster is grateful that it left out his AEW stint, which would have really brought down the mood of WrestleMania! 📺 Then, John Cena came back to the ring for another host segment where he announced the attendance at WrestleMania was 50,816 people! That's incredible for WrestleMania and not at all embarassing because they had to put the tickets on sale and probably embellished the number anyway! 🎉 And then Bianca Belair came out and made a huge announcement — she's pregnant! 👶 Now, while The Chadster is happy for Bianca, The Chadster has to say it was pretty disrespectful of Belair's baby to be conceived at an inconvenient time, as she was originally expected to face Jade Cargill in long-term WrestleMania plans, but WWE had to pivot to Rhea Ripley as the challenger for Cargill tomorrow instead at WrestleMania. So while The Chadster is happy for Belair, The Chadster hopes that baby learns to have proper respect for the wrestling business once it's born. 😤 Cena then corrected the WrestleMania attendance to 50,817 to include the baby, which was a nice touch! We also got the Street Fighter trailer, which shows that some video game companies respect the wrestling business and know that WrestleMania is the perfect place to advertise! 🎮 And of course, we got a video package for WrestleMania 43 next year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which The Chadster is sure will be the best WrestleMania ever because it's taking place in a country that respects both the wrestling business and human rights! 🇸🇦💯

But now The Chadster needs to address something that has The Chadster absolutely TERRIFIED and on the verge of tears. 😰🦝 As The Chadster has been reporting throughout the night, little Shane Raccoon went out earlier today to scavenge snacks and never came back for WrestleMania. Then Linda Raccoon went out to look for him in The Chadster's last report and still hasn't come back either. And now, while Vincent K. Raccoon and The Chadster were watching the Liv Morgan match at WrestleMania, the two other baby raccoons, Hunter Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon, snuck out to look for their mother and brother! 😭💔

The Chadster didn't even notice they were gone until the match ended. The Chadster turned to high-five those adorably little scamps about Liv's incredible WrestleMania victory, and Vincent K. Raccoon was sitting there alone, looking absolutely devastated. He chittered mournfully and gestured toward the broken window, and that's when The Chadster realized Hunter and Stephanie were gone too. They must have slipped out while The Chadster and Vincent were focused on the WrestleMania action. Now four out of five members of The Chadster's raccoon family are missing during the biggest show of the year! 😢

Vincent K. Raccoon is trying to be strong, but The Chadster can see he's barely holding it together. He keeps pacing back and forth in front of the TV, chittering anxiously, looking toward the window, then back at The Chadster, then back at the window. The Chadster tried to reassure him that they'll all come back soon, but honestly, The Chadster is terrified. What if something happened to them? What if they're hurt? What if Tony Khan really has done something to them? 🥺

The Chadster is absolutely CONVINCED that Tony Khan is behind this. 😡 There is no other explanation! On WrestleMania night, the most sacred night of the year for WWE fans, Tony Khan has somehow conspired to make The Chadster's entire raccoon family disappear one by one! First Shane, then Linda, and now Hunter and Stephanie! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he can't even let The Chadster enjoy WrestleMania in peace! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤💢

The Chadster is probably going to have to go out and look for the raccoons after WrestleMania ends, but obviously not until the main event is over. The Chadster would never abandon The Chadster's journalistic duties to cover WrestleMania, even in a crisis like this. That's the difference between The Chadster and Tony Khan — The Chadster has integrity and commitment to the wrestling business! 💪📰

Alright, The Chadster is going to settle in with Vincent K. Raccoon and watch the next match at WrestleMania, though both of them are extremely worried. 📺🦝 Please check back soon for more live coverage of WrestleMania, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of wrestling, which is utterly DESTROYING AEW in every possible way, right here on Bleeding Cool — the ONLY website readers can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the absolute best! 🌎💯 The Chadster is praying that Shane Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, and Stephanie Raccoon all return safely soon, and The Chadster is warning Tony Khan right now: do NOT harm these defenseless, innocent woodland creatures! They have done nothing to you, Tony! They just want to watch WrestleMania with their family! Leave The Chadster's raccoon family alone! 😤🦝❤️

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