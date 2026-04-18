Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: 2000ad, judge dredd

Rebellion/2000 AD Full July 2026 Solicits With A Sci-Fi Special 2026

Rebellion/2000 AD Full July 2026 Solicits with a Sci-Fi Special 2026 with Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog, Judge Death and Liam Sharp

Article Summary 2000 AD Sci-Fi Special 2026 debuts with Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog, Judge Death, and Stickleback stories

July 2026 solicits include new Judge Dredd Megazine issues and a major Mega-Epic event storyline

Brink, Lawless, Megatropolis, Rogue Trooper, and Judge Anderson return in weekly 2000 AD releases

New Judge Dredd and Battler Britton collections expand the legendary Rebellion/2000 AD universe

Rebellion Publishing and 2000AD's full July 2026 solicits and solicitations include the 2000AD Sci-Fi Special for 2026, from T C Eglington, Ian Edginton, Andi Ewington, Kek-W, Boo Cook, D'Israeli, Gary Welsh, Anthony Williams and a Liam Sharp cover, with Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog, Judge Death and Stickleback. As well as the weekly 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine, and Judge Dredd and Battler Britton collections.

2000 AD SCI FI SPECIAL 2026 (ONE SHOT)

(W) T C Eglington, Ian Edginton, Andi Ewington, Kek-W (A) Boo Cook, D'Israeli, Gary Welsh, Anthony Williams (CA) Liam Sharp

This Summer, kick off your shoes, put on your shades, kick back and relax by the pool… the 2000 AD Sci-Fi Special 2026 is here to fill your holidays with dread and fear! Featuring a cover from 2000 AD legend Liam Sharp, inside you'll find plenty to keep you busy this Summer Season, as we present all-new stories for Judge Dredd, Strontium Dog, and Judge Death – alongside a surprise new Thriller featuring the return of the King of Crime, Stickleback! With creators including Ian Edginton, D'Israeli, T.C. Eglington, Boo Cook, Anthony Williams, Kek-W and more, the 2000 AD Sci-Fi Special is a brilliant jump-on for anyone wanting a standalone slice of 2000 AD to brighten their August! Nothing to fear: the Summer is here! $8.99 8/19/2026

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #494

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Dan Abnett, Andi Ewington, James Peaty (A) Nick Percival, Phil Winslade, Sinu Chandresenan, Chris Weston (CA) John McCrea

Get ready to maximum thrills as the monthly Judge Dredd Megazine smashes into July! With Judge Dredd taken off the board, it's down to Judge Giant and Judge Rico to deal with the criminal elements of Mega-City One, as The Black Tower continues to rock the city. We also have the return of the frontier justice series Lawless, as Dan Abnett and Phil Winslade return to the adventures of Metta Lawson. Megatropolis continues down its dark path thanks to Ken Niemand and Chris Weston, whilst Rogue Trooper heads off on another mission on the poisonous surface of N-Earth. All this plus a one-off Tale From the Black Museum, as well as new features, interviews, and more!

$14.99 8/12/2026

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Dan Abnett, Andi Ewington, James Peaty (A) Nick Percival, Phil Winslade, Sinu Chandresenan, Chris Weston (CA) John McCrea Get ready to maximum thrills as the monthly Judge Dredd Megazine smashes into July! With Judge Dredd taken off the board, it's down to Judge Giant and Judge Rico to deal with the criminal elements of Mega-City One, as The Black Tower continues to rock the city. We also have the return of the frontier justice series Lawless, as Dan Abnett and Phil Winslade return to the adventures of Metta Lawson. Megatropolis continues down its dark path thanks to Ken Niemand and Chris Weston, whilst Rogue Trooper heads off on another mission on the poisonous surface of N-Earth. All this plus a one-off Tale From the Black Museum, as well as new features, interviews, and more! $14.99 8/12/2026 2000 AD PROG #2489

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W, Dan Abnett, Liam Johnson (A) Dan Cornwell, David Roach, INJ Culbard, Rob Richardson (CA) Dave Kendall

This issue: head to the greasy and grimy underworld of old old New York, as a spectacular new Nightmare begins courtesy of Kek-W and David Roach! $7.99 7/15/2026

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W, Dan Abnett, Liam Johnson (A) Dan Cornwell, David Roach, INJ Culbard, Rob Richardson (CA) Dave Kendall This issue: head to the greasy and grimy underworld of old old New York, as a spectacular new Nightmare begins courtesy of Kek-W and David Roach! $7.99 7/15/2026 2000 AD PROG #2490

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W, Liam Johnson (A) INJ Culbard, Dan Cornwell, David Roach, Dave Kendall (CA) David Roach

This issue: Judge Dredd is faced with the crushing impossibility of The Oubliette as our Mega-Epic event storyline continues for The Lawman of the Future! $7.99 7/22/2026

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W, Liam Johnson (A) INJ Culbard, Dan Cornwell, David Roach, Dave Kendall (CA) David Roach This issue: Judge Dredd is faced with the crushing impossibility of The Oubliette as our Mega-Epic event storyline continues for The Lawman of the Future! $7.99 7/22/2026 2000 AD PROG #2491

(W) Kek-W, Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Liam Johnson (A) Dave Kendall, INJ Culbard, David Roach, Dan Cornwel (CA) Dave Kendall

This week: as The Fall of Deadworld continues, how can humanity possibly expect to survive the grotesque onslaught of the superfiend Judge Death and his cadre of Dark Judges? $7.99: 7/29/2026

(W) Kek-W, Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Liam Johnson (A) Dave Kendall, INJ Culbard, David Roach, Dan Cornwel (CA) Dave Kendall This week: as The Fall of Deadworld continues, how can humanity possibly expect to survive the grotesque onslaught of the superfiend Judge Death and his cadre of Dark Judges? $7.99: 7/29/2026 2000 AD PROG #2492

(W) Kek-W, Kenneth Niemand, Dan Abnett, Liam Johnson (A) Dave Kendall, Dan Cornwall, David Roch, INJ Culbard (CA) Clint Langley

This issue: the critically-acclaimed Brink continues, as Agent Bridget Kurtis' top-secret Lunar investigation brings up ghosts of the past… $7.99 8/5/2026

(W) Kek-W, Kenneth Niemand, Dan Abnett, Liam Johnson (A) Dave Kendall, Dan Cornwall, David Roch, INJ Culbard (CA) Clint Langley This issue: the critically-acclaimed Brink continues, as Agent Bridget Kurtis' top-secret Lunar investigation brings up ghosts of the past… $7.99 8/5/2026 2000 AD PROG #2493

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand, Kek-W, Liam Johnson (A) INJ Culbard, Dan Cornwell, Dave Kendall, David Roach (CA) TBA

This issue: the intrepid Judge Anderson of Psi-Div heads into greater danger than ever before as "The Void" threatens everything that Cass holds dear! $7.99 8/12/2026

JUDGE DREDD AND TO THE SEA RETURN TP

(W) Rob Williams (A) Henry Flint (CA) Christian Ward

When The Barge, an aquatic prison containing 10,000 violent inmates, crashes into a Mega-City One port, it brings with it a plague of black worms that infect the citizens Judge Dredd has sworn to protect. At the head of this horrific incursion is the prophet Carver, who claims immortality and heralds the arrival of a god from the depths determined to bring destruction to Dredd's city. Judge Dredd and Judge Anderson must stop an insane enemy that does not care one iota for his Law!

$24.99 7/15/2026

BATTLER BRITTON BLOODY GOOD SHOW HC

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Colin Wilson

Robert Britton, known to friend and foe alike as "Battler", is a RAF Wing Commander assigned to work alongside an American fight squadron, but the US pilots are not at all keen on submitting to British command, and when orders arrive to begin operations from a new base deep behind enemy lines – directly under the Germans' noses – Battler is not at all sure the two units can cooperate successfully. When allies fail to fight as one, only their opponents win – and the Nazi fighters, forever hovering in the blazing desert sun, are quick to scent an opportunity. Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys) and Colin Wilson (Judge Dredd, Blueberry) present one of British Comics' most fondly remembered characters in a brand new adventure, as deadly dogfights erupt mere feet above the earth, bullets rip through fuel tanks and airframes, and men's destinies are decided in the blink of an eye: Battler Britton flies again.

$29.99 7/29/2026

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