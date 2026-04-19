Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: darkstalkers, mega man x, Shantae, street fighter, udon

Udon July 2026 Full Solicits Shantae/Street Fighter Swimsuit Specials

Udon July 2026 Solicits' Shantae and Street Fighter Swimsuit Specials as well as more Darkstalkers, Mega Man X and More Than A Married Couple

Article Summary Street Fighter Swimsuit Special #1 features World Warriors in sizzling summer pin-up art this July.

Shantae Swimsuit Special #1 debuts with Shantae and friends making a splash in all-new pin-ups.

Mega Man X #5 brings the final showdown between X and Sigma, concluding the action-packed series.

Darkstalkers HC Vol. 2 and More Than A Married Couple Vol. 3 continue fan-favorite stories this summer.

Udon Studios' July 2026 solicits and solicitations are full to bursting (literally it seems) with Swimsuit Specials for their Street Fighter and Shantae licenses for July 2026… summer is indeed coming… as well as more Darkstalkers, Mega Man X and More Than A Married Couple…

2026 STREET FIGHTER SWIMSUIT SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) UDON (A) Various (CA) Reiq

The World Warriors take you on a WORLD TOUR as the lovely ladies of Street Fighter hit every corner of the globe in sizzling swimwear that'll knock your socks off! Pin-ups featuring Chun-Li, Cammy, Juri, C. Viper, and more make this one of the most exciting Street Fighter Swimsuit Specials yet!

$4.99 7/22/2026

2026 SHANTAE SWIMSUIT SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A NAMI SAKURAJYOUSUI

(W) Matt Bozon, Erin Bozon (A) Various (CA) Nami Sakurajyousui

Shantae is back with an all new Swimsuit Special full of exciting pin-ups! Follow Risky Boots, Sky, Rottytops and more Sequin Land citizens as they join Shantae, the half-genie hero, for more fun-in-the-sun-fueled hijinks!

$4.99 7/29/2026

MEGA MAN X #5 (OF 5) CVR A HANZO STEINBACH

(W) Daniel Arseneault (A/CA) Hanzo Steinbach

It's the final issue, and the final climactic battle—X versus Sigma! X will have to use every weapon, armor piece, and secret technique in his arsenal to hold his own against the leader of the Mavericks!

$4.99 7/29/2026

MORE THAN A MARRIED COUPLE BUT NOT LOVERS TP VOL 03 (OF 6) (MR)

(W/A/CA) Yuki Kanamaru

The pseudo-married couple romantic comedy between a popular girl and a loser in romance continues! After the beach job, Akari becomes aware of her feelings for Jiro, while Jiro is troubled with his relationship with his childhood friend Shiori. The mid-term evaluation arrived and the pretend-couple got an A-rank! This means they are one step closer to their goal of swapping with their ideal partners. However, is that what their hearts desire?

$22.99 7/15/2026

DARKSTALKERS HC VOL 02 (OF 2) THE SHADOW SOUL SAGA

(W) Ken Siu-Chong, Tim Seeley (A) Tovio Rogers, Panzer, Alberto Alburquerque (CA) Edwin Huang

The monstrous Darkstalkers return for another volume of frightening fight stories! An ominous shadow creeps into the places where Darkstalkers dwell, causing chaos both in the Earth's gloomiest corners and in the demon dimension of the Makai. Morrigan, Lilith, Felicia, Hsien-ko, B.B.Hood and more stand in the way of this lurking evil… but it may already be too late to prevent nightmares from becoming reality.

$39.99 7/15/2026

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