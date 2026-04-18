Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: badrock, rob liefeld, Seth Damoose, youngblood

Rob Liefeld And Seth Damoose Launch Badrock #1 From Image Comics

Rob Liefeld and Seth Damoose launch Youngblood spinoff, Badrock #1 from Image Comics in July 2026

Article Summary Rob Liefeld teams up with Seth Damoose for new Badrock #1 series at Image Comics in July 2026.

Badrock, a Youngblood spinoff, focuses on the superhero's daring quest to save his mother.

Created by Rob Liefeld, Badrock debuted in Youngblood #1 in 1992 and returns with fresh stories.

Issue #1 features covers from Liefeld, Damoose, and Brett Bean; available July 15 for $4.99.

Youngblood creator Rob Liefeld and artist Seth Damoose of Tales of Mr. Rhee and Savant are launching a new Youngblood spinoff with the news series Badrock #1, as part of Image Comics' July 2026 solicits and solicitations. "After saving our county, our planet and even, our dimension, Badrock is tasked with saving his most important mission, saving his MOM!" said Rob Liefeld. "It's a tall order as he must overcome a gauntlet of villainy and manipulation that he had never encountered! It's a personal journey with an emotional core that pushes Badrock as he has never been pressed before! I've been a huge fan a Seth Damoose and started him drawing this new stage of Badrock's journey last summer. His style and storytelling are fantastic! I'm so excited for everyone to see Seth's amazing work!"

Badrock is a superhero created by Rob Liefeld for Image Comics and first appeared in Youngblood #1 in 1992 as the Image Comics launch title. Originally, the character was named Bedrock with a catchphrase "Yabba-dabba DOOM" until legal pressure from Hanna-Barbera forced the change to Badrock shortly after debut. In the comics, Thomas John McCall was a typical underachieving 16-year-old who sneaked into his scientist father's lab and swallowed a vial of top-secret genetic material that transformed his body into a massive, 8-foot-tall humanoid made of granite-like organic rock, granting him superhuman powers while leaving his teenage personality and emotional immaturity intact. The U.S. government quickly recruited him for Youngblood, their high-profile, celebrity-style superhero team. Rights issues later led to reimaginings, as Blokhedd in Blood Squad Seven, but that no longer seems to be an issue. And now he has his own series…

BADROCK #1

STORY/COVERS B & D ROB LIEFELD

ART/COVERS A & E SETH DAMOOSE

COVER C BRETT BEAN

COVER F BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

SERIES PREMIERE. THE YOUNGBLOOD FAVORITE GETS HIS OWN SOLO SPINOFF SERIES.The youngest and most dynamic member of the world's greatest super squad blasts off in his own solo spotlight! When Badrock's mom is abducted, he is forced to submit to the demands of her mysterious abductors JUL 15 32 PAGES FC T+ $4.99

Badrock #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 15th of July, with covers from Rob Liefeld, Seth Damoose, and D'Orc creator, Brett Bean. There is, of course, no further updates on Rob Liefeld's now-13 year old mostly unfulfilled Kickstarter for Brigade. But you can't have everything.

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