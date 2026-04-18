Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: alex maleev, Hank Howard, kevin maguire, robert venditti, tankers, the hab, Warbird

Bad Idea July 2026 Full Solicits – Warbird, Banana No 1 & Dingoliath

Bad Idea Comics' July 2026 Full Solicits sees Alex Maleev draw Warbird #1, Kevin Maguire draw Banana No 1 and the launch of... Dingoliath!

Article Summary Bad Idea Comics unleashes Warbird #1, Banana No 1, and Dingoliath #1 in July 2026's big new launches

Action, kaiju, horror, and wild satire collide with top creators like Alex Maleev, Kevin Maguire, and more

Returning favorites Olympus Saga, Hank Howard, Tankers Vs Aliens, and HAB continue with thrilling new issues

Spy thrills, monster mayhem, pizza mysteries, and sentient bananas—a can't-miss lineup from Bad Idea Comics

Bad Idea Comics' full July 2026 solicits and solicitations see the launch of Warbird #1 with Alex Maleev as the ongoing artist, written by Derek Kolstad and Robert Venditti, a one shot called Banana No 1 by Joshua Dysart and Kevin Maguire, and the cryptid/kaiju comic Dingoliath #1 by Robert Venditti, Brockton McKinney and Manix Abrera, as well as more Olympus Saga, Hank Howard, Tankers Vs Aliens and Hub.

WARBIRD #1 (OF 4)

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A/CA) Alex Maleev

Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78), and master illustrator Alex Maleev, the Eisner Award-winning artist behind seminal runs on Daredevil, Moon Knight and more, have combined powers to bring you a white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. Cole is a repo man of the highest caliber, repossessing heavily guarded mega yachts from billionaires, private planes from captains of industry, and everything in-between. If it's got an engine, he can drive it, ride it, or fly it straight out from under the nose of an army of guards. Now he's handed the job of a lifetime. The impossible job. One that will bring him face to face with the highest stakes. The Russians have stolen aeronautical military secrets from China, France, Germany, The UK, and the US to "Frankenstein" together the ultimate bleeding edge, next-gen fighter jet: The Warbird. There are only three of them in existence. They are a force of absolute nature—$1.4 billion apiece—dominating every global hotspot from Syria to Ukraine. And Cole's been hired to steal one… and destroy the other two. His fee? 10%. A cool $140 million. But this isn't a repossession job. This is outright theft. And failure doesn't mean jail time and fines—it means a bullet to the back of the head.

$5.99 7/22/2026

Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78), and master illustrator Alex Maleev, the Eisner Award-winning artist behind seminal runs on Daredevil, Moon Knight and more, have combined powers to bring you a white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. Cole is a repo man of the highest caliber, repossessing heavily guarded mega yachts from billionaires, private planes from captains of industry, and everything in-between. If it's got an engine, he can drive it, ride it, or fly it straight out from under the nose of an army of guards. Now he's handed the job of a lifetime. The impossible job. One that will bring him face to face with the highest stakes. The Russians have stolen aeronautical military secrets from China, France, Germany, The UK, and the US to "Frankenstein" together the ultimate bleeding edge, next-gen fighter jet: The Warbird. There are only three of them in existence. They are a force of absolute nature—$1.4 billion apiece—dominating every global hotspot from Syria to Ukraine. And Cole's been hired to steal one… and destroy the other two. His fee? 10%. A cool $140 million. But this isn't a repossession job. This is outright theft. And failure doesn't mean jail time and fines—it means a bullet to the back of the head. $5.99 7/22/2026 BANANA NUMBER ONE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Joshua Dysart (A) Kevin Maguire (CA) Michael Allred

From the team that brought you: UNKNOWN SOLDIER! MAXWELL LORD! SPIDER-GWEN! AMY RACECAR! MADMAN! Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER), legendary illustrator Kevin Maguire (JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL), superstar colorist Rico Renzi (EDGE OF SPIDERVERSE), Eisner Award-winning artist David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) and comics icon Michael Allred (MADMAN) would like to introduce you to, perhaps, their ultimate creation – BANANA NUMBER ONE! INTO THE FUNDAMENT ZONE! Brace yourself for the startling story of a genetically mysterious, seven-foot-tall sentient banana — raised in secret, turned race car driver, turned sex symbol, turned global celebrity, and ultimately turned revolutionary icon — caught between human civilization, fruit rebellion, and the coming war between the two.

$5.99 7/15/2026

From the team that brought you: UNKNOWN SOLDIER! MAXWELL LORD! SPIDER-GWEN! AMY RACECAR! MADMAN! Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER), legendary illustrator Kevin Maguire (JUSTICE LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL), superstar colorist Rico Renzi (EDGE OF SPIDERVERSE), Eisner Award-winning artist David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) and comics icon Michael Allred (MADMAN) would like to introduce you to, perhaps, their ultimate creation – BANANA NUMBER ONE! INTO THE FUNDAMENT ZONE! Brace yourself for the startling story of a genetically mysterious, seven-foot-tall sentient banana — raised in secret, turned race car driver, turned sex symbol, turned global celebrity, and ultimately turned revolutionary icon — caught between human civilization, fruit rebellion, and the coming war between the two. $5.99 7/15/2026 DINGOLIATH #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Robert Venditti, Brockton McKinney (A/CA) Manix Abrera

From the twisted minds of rising superstar artist and creative visionary Manix Abrera (THUNDERCATS), New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78), and acclaimed indie horror director Brockton McKinney (REPTCHILD) comes the first terrifying tale in a groundbreaking, all-new HORROR UNIVERSE. Prepare to encounter the most nightmarish creatures ever dreamed up for the comic book page if you dare enter the Manix Monsterverse! They came for his master…but they didn't plan for him. An elite team of officers tasked with taking down a local drug kingpin are prepared to do whatever it takes to take down their target – dead or alive. With all available units mobilized to make the bust, it's a small army that knocks down the dealer's door, ready to get their man. But it's not man that waits for them on the other side, but man's best friend. Weapons won't save them, they can only hope to God their prayers might – the night DINGOLIATH comes to town.

$5.99 7/1/2026

OLYMPUS SAGA MEGALITH #0 (OF 4)

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Ramon Villalobos, Jonathan Marks Barravecchia (CA) Lewis LaRosa

New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) joins forces with powerhouse artists Ramon Villalobos (X-MEN: E IS FOR EXTINCTION) and Jonathan Marks Barravecchia (BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN) to unleash three earth-shattering origins to the blockbuster OLYMPUS SAGA. Brace yourself for a wild thrill-ride as Special Operative Hawk takes on his deadliest mission yet – recon in AREA 23. Deep in the Amazon jungle, zoned off from human contact, it is perhaps the strangest and most dangerous place on the planet. The US military wants control of the zone and is throwing men at the problem, despite only half of them ever coming out again… Join Smyth, the United States government's top clandestine scientist, as she engages in a desperate fight to save Baltimore before it's wiped off the map in this high-stakes thriller packed with political intrigue, deceit and deception. Finally, travel to a hostile alien world in UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE. Witness a savage fight for survival. Learn the truth behind the fearsome foe at the heart of the OLYMPUS SAGA, and uncover the secret behind his next target — EARTH.

$5.99 7/15/2026

New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR) joins forces with powerhouse artists Ramon Villalobos (X-MEN: E IS FOR EXTINCTION) and Jonathan Marks Barravecchia (BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN) to unleash three earth-shattering origins to the blockbuster OLYMPUS SAGA. Brace yourself for a wild thrill-ride as Special Operative Hawk takes on his deadliest mission yet – recon in AREA 23. Deep in the Amazon jungle, zoned off from human contact, it is perhaps the strangest and most dangerous place on the planet. The US military wants control of the zone and is throwing men at the problem, despite only half of them ever coming out again… Join Smyth, the United States government's top clandestine scientist, as she engages in a desperate fight to save Baltimore before it's wiped off the map in this high-stakes thriller packed with political intrigue, deceit and deception. Finally, travel to a hostile alien world in UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE. Witness a savage fight for survival. Learn the truth behind the fearsome foe at the heart of the OLYMPUS SAGA, and uncover the secret behind his next target — EARTH. $5.99 7/15/2026 HANK HOWARD, PIZZA DETECTIVE THE INSIDE JOB #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Robert Venditti (A/CA) David Lapham

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditt (SUPERMAN '78) and world-renowned comics legend David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) join forces to deliver a must-read new entry in their striking new vision in the fight against crime. Something's rotten at Big Caligula's Pizza, location #212 — and it's not just last week's mozzarella. Cash tips have fallen off a cliff, and the question on everyone's lips is, why? Has service really gone downhill, or is there something, or someone, more sinister to blame? Corporate smells trouble, and they've called in their best man for the job. Enter, Hank Howard. Armed with a mind as sharp as a tack, nerves of steel, and an ironclad stomach, Hank's about to dive into a mystery hotter than a fresh-baked pie and his only lead won't talk. Literally. It's the location's mascot, Biggie. The employees who don the oversized Roman Emperor garb are forbidden from talking in front of customers. Ruins the illusion for the kids. Thankfully, Hank's not flying solo. Location #212 just happens to be the stomping grounds of Hank's old buddy, the pizza crust loving dog, Cali. Together, they'll sniff out clues, chomp down leads, and uncover secrets that could rock the pizza world to its core. $5.99 7/1/2026

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditt (SUPERMAN '78) and world-renowned comics legend David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) join forces to deliver a must-read new entry in their striking new vision in the fight against crime. Something's rotten at Big Caligula's Pizza, location #212 — and it's not just last week's mozzarella. Cash tips have fallen off a cliff, and the question on everyone's lips is, why? Has service really gone downhill, or is there something, or someone, more sinister to blame? Corporate smells trouble, and they've called in their best man for the job. Enter, Hank Howard. Armed with a mind as sharp as a tack, nerves of steel, and an ironclad stomach, Hank's about to dive into a mystery hotter than a fresh-baked pie and his only lead won't talk. Literally. It's the location's mascot, Biggie. The employees who don the oversized Roman Emperor garb are forbidden from talking in front of customers. Ruins the illusion for the kids. Thankfully, Hank's not flying solo. Location #212 just happens to be the stomping grounds of Hank's old buddy, the pizza crust loving dog, Cali. Together, they'll sniff out clues, chomp down leads, and uncover secrets that could rock the pizza world to its core. $5.99 7/1/2026 TANKERS VS ANCIENT ALIENS #2 (OF 4)

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Tomas Giorello, Juan Gedeon (CA) Gabriel Hardman

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78) suits up alongside superstar artists Tomas Giorello (PLANET DEATH) and Juan Gedeon (DC's JURASSIC FURY) to deliver a straight shot of adrenaline in the next pulse-pounding issue of the most insane comic book blockbuster to ever grace the stands. GUNS UP, WEAPONS HOT, LIGHT 'EM UP! Stranded in Earth's primordial past and armed to the teeth with the best fully-weaponized mech suits oil money can buy, it's time for the Tankers to do what they do best…kill some ****ing dinosaurs! Prepare for a prehistoric smackdown unlike any other as the Tankers unleash their fury on Earth's deadliest predators. But they'll need every weapon in their arsenal as they prepare to take on the savage Gigantopithecus, the largest ever primate to walk the Earth. It's man vs monkey in this brutal, no-holds-barred evolutionary rematch to the death!

$5.99 7/15/2026

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78) suits up alongside superstar artists Tomas Giorello (PLANET DEATH) and Juan Gedeon (DC's JURASSIC FURY) to deliver a straight shot of adrenaline in the next pulse-pounding issue of the most insane comic book blockbuster to ever grace the stands. GUNS UP, WEAPONS HOT, LIGHT 'EM UP! Stranded in Earth's primordial past and armed to the teeth with the best fully-weaponized mech suits oil money can buy, it's time for the Tankers to do what they do best…kill some ****ing dinosaurs! Prepare for a prehistoric smackdown unlike any other as the Tankers unleash their fury on Earth's deadliest predators. But they'll need every weapon in their arsenal as they prepare to take on the savage Gigantopithecus, the largest ever primate to walk the Earth. It's man vs monkey in this brutal, no-holds-barred evolutionary rematch to the death! $5.99 7/15/2026 HAB #4 (OF 5)

(W) Joshua Dysart (A) David Lapham (CA) Charlie Adlard

Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER) and Eisner Award-winning artists David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) and Bill Sienkiewicz (NEW MUTANTS) go for the jugular in the penultimate chapter of their groundbreaking horror tour-de-force. A fungal infestation has taken control of The Hab–and the minds trapped inside. It brings with it a message: Peel back your flesh, strip by strip. Unburden yourself from what's inside. Make room. It's time to become something new. But first…YOU MUST DIE! After a last-ditch hunt for a cure deep within the cavernous underbelly of The Hab goes horribly wrong, Dr. Farooqi, Mel, Mina, Tomas, and Tuttle are the last inhabitants of their damned refuge left alive. But they're not alone. The dead walk again—rotting, reanimated, and consumed by the spreading infection that's taken hold of The Hab. Mina knows their only hope is to seal off the ancient cave spewing spores into the station. But Tomas and Tuttle have a different plan…burn it all down.

$5.99 7/22/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!