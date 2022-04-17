CEX Collects Stud And The Bloodblade in Metal in July 2022 Solicits

In CEX Publishing's July 2022 solicita snd solicitations, they are collecting the series Stud And The Bloodblade as big and bold as they can, including a metal edition for $125 limited to twenty-five copies, and one per store.

STUD AND THE BLOODBLADE

THE COLLECTED EDITION FOC DATE JUNE 12, 2022

WRITTEN BY PERRY CROWE, ILLUSTRATED & COVER BY JED DOUGHERTY, COLORED BY D. FORREST FOX & MARK DALE, LETTERED BY: ANTHONY RELLA

The guardian barbarian of planet Ouroboros fights for good, but his epic weapon carries a terrible curse: if Stud doesn't slay enough monsters each day, the BloodBlade will transform him into a scared little weakling named Gary. Adventure and comedy. Science fiction and fantasy. Sex and violence.

IN STORES AUGUST 31, 2022$19.99 | FULL COLOR | SOFTCOVER 144 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.187

"If Mattel comes out with a new generation of characters after all these years, I would hire Crowe and Dougherty to add to the mythos. They've got the insane synergy of the original toys and show down perfectly."— Chad Parenteau

STUD AND THE BLOODBLADE #1 METAL EDITION

FULL COLOR | METAL COVER $124.99

48 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.187

WRITTEN BY PERRY CROWE ILLUSTRATED & COVER BY JED DOUGHERTY COLORED BY D. FORREST FOX & MARK DALE LETTERED BY ANTHONY RELLAIN

LIMITED TO 25 COPIES Limit 1 copy per account and quantities may be allocated. Welcome to Ouroboros, an uncanny world teetering between the far future and the primordial past, where aliens and barbarians, bigfoots and robots, monsters and puns wrestle for control of the Next Bang!Mightiest of all is Stud, he of immense strength, insatiable appetite, and nonexistent impulse control! Follow Stud's caravan of carnage through the Badlands, carved by his cursed weapon, the BloodBlade, which keeps him on a razor's edge between hero and Gary!From co-creators Perry Crowe (Heavy Metal, The Frontiersmen) and Jed Dougherty (Savage Hearts, Harley Quinn, World's Finest)It's He-Man meets the Tick meets Judge Dredd—it's STUD!! CEX Publishing proudly debuted with Stud and the BloodBlade, and this collectors' edition is the hardest to find of all our releases! Get your hands on the very first comic book by CEX with this unique metal edition—featuring a cover sharper than the BloodBlade itself!

THE DISCIPLE (ONE-SHOT)

WRITTEN BY NARJES RUYAN ILLUSTRATED & COVER BY SERGI DOMÈNECH, COVERS BY SERGI DOMÈNECH, CSERGI DOMÈNECH, JOSH JENSEN

In the not-too-distant future, a legendary kung fu master dies under mysterious circumstances. During the funeral, his training hall is ransacked and a lifetime of teachings stolen! Now his estranged former students must band together to recover the secrets their teacher shared – and uncover the ones he kept hidden. CEX Publishing is proud to present this visionary tale from an exciting new generation of comics talent!

$3.99 | FULL COLOR | 28 PAGES | 6.625 x 10.187

FOC DATE JUNE 12, 2022

IN STORES AUGUST 31, 2022