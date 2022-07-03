Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back in Viz September Solicits

Viz launches a new manga by Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto in Viz Media's September 2022 solicits and solicitations. Look Back is a story about the art of creating art from humble beginnings. Founded in 1986, Viz Media is an American manga publisher, anime distributor and entertainment company based in San Francisco, California and is the second-largest manga publisher in the USA.

LOOK BACK GN (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUL222143

(W) Tatsuki Fujimoto (A) Tatsuki Fujimoto

Two young artists from a small town inspire each other to improve their art and become manga creators. But as they grow up, a terrible tragedy will change their lives forever.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

ALICE IN BORDERLAND GN VOL 03 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUL222144

(W) Haro Aso (A) Haro Aso

Aguni now has control of the Beach, and one of his first actions as king is to leave Ryohei locked in a room on one of the empty floors of the hotel to die of an expired visa. But Ryohei gets an unexpected stay of execution when the Beach becomes the arena for a brutal game of hearts! Can he survive a witch hunt and get his visa extended, or has he just traded one terrible death for another?

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 19.99

FIST OF THE NORTH STAR HC VOL 06 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUL222145

(W) Buronson (A) Tetsuo Hara

Freed from his captivity in Cassandra, Toki reveals the secret of the prison to Kenshiro. The City of Wailing Demons was established by Kenoh in order to gather and confine martial artists in order to steal their secrets. But Kenoh is not just another wasteland warlord-he is none other than Raoh, brother of Kenshiro and Toki, who once contended for the title of successor to Hokuto Shinken! It's not long before Kenshiro and Raoh cross paths again and continue a deadly struggle that started long ago…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

JUL222146

(W) Hajime Komoto (A) Hajime Komoto

Innocent Zero arrives to claim Mash! While Wahlberg faces down the villain, Mash and the others fight Innocent Zero's cronies in a race to help their headmaster. But they encounter a major setback when Lance and Dot are suddenly turned into babies and sapped of all their magic! Meanwhile, Wahlberg finds himself up against an unexpected opponent when his former teacher Adam is brought out to face him! Will Mash and the others be able to save the school from its greatest threat yet?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

CRAZY FOOD TRUCK GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

JUL222147

(W) Rokurou Ogaki (A) Rokurou Ogaki

Gordon, a middle-aged cook, and Arisa, his wild-woman companion, are still freewheeling their way through the desert on their food truck journey. Fueled by good grub, it's a sauna for the soul. Meanwhile, Gordon's former subordinate Kyle finds himself a new companion of his own-Arisa's younger sister Myna! It's time to put the pedal to the metal on this crazy food truck road trip!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BEASTARS GN VOL 20 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUL222148

(W) Paru Itagaki (A) Paru Itagaki

Gray wolf Legoshi trains and fasts in preparation for the monthly black market battles, where he plans to duel mixed-species Melon. What is red deer Louis willing to sacrifice this time to help Legoshi triumph? Regardless, it seems that Legoshi's soft heart may be his biggest obstacle. And first, Legoshi must defeat a gang boss who reminds him of someone he loves…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BLACK CLOVER GN VOL 30

VIZ LLC

JUL222149

(W) Yuki Tabata (A) Yuki Tabata

The battle against the Dark Triad intensifies as Magna and Noelle join the fray. They'll need to use their most powerful spells to stand a chance against these vicious devil-users. But is this fight just a prelude to even greater horrors…?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

THUS SPOKE ROHAN KISHIBE GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

JUL222150

(W) Hirohiko Araki

Debuting in the same deluxe hardcover format as the hit JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga is a standalone series featuring everyone's favorite manga artist, Rohan Kishibe! Rohan has freed himself of Josuke Higashikata, but that doesn't mean his life is going to be easy! No, now the supernatural has come knocking, and Rohan must contend with an all-new level of bizarre adventure…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 17.99

GHOST REAPER GIRL GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

JUL222151

(W) Akissa Saike

Chloé's powers continue to impress as she's able to absorb Noel's abilities and add catlike quickness to her bag of tricks. But how far will her new powers take her against the mysterious Nyarlathotep?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DRAGON QUEST ADV OF DAI GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

JUL222152

(W) Riku Sanjo (A / CA) Koji Inada

After losing fellow disciple Hyunckel, Dai continues his search for Princess Leona. He meets Amy, one of the three sages who personally protect the princess. They set out for Leona's hideout, but Flazzard is already putting a freeze on Dai's plans! When the little hero meets his match, a reluctant new ally offers a plan…

For all ages.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA VIGILANTES GN VOL 13

VIZ LLC

JUL222153

(W) Hideyuki Furuhashi, Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Betten Court

Number 6 has enacted his plan to bring Naruhata to its knees, releasing dozens of faceless Anon drones into the streets. With Koichi still on the run from the authorities, he'll need to come to an understanding with Eraser Head in order to stay free. When Number 6 goes after Pop in the hospital, the police and Koichi's friends may not be able to stop him, and Koichi will have to face down the deranged villain alone…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

JUL222154

(W) Yusei Matsui (A) Yusei Matsui

Now in hiding in Suwa under the protection of Yorishige, Tokiyuki takes on a cover identity-Chojumaru, an apprentice of Suwa Grand Shrine. When Ogasawara Sadamune, the governor of Shinano and vassal of Takauji the usurper, shows up to attend a sporting event at the shrine, he's not just looking to win-if Sadamune finds any Hojo refugees, he'll have free rein to take over Suwa completely! Thinking the best way to hide Tokiyuki is in plain sight, Yorishige sends him onto the field to take on Sadamune…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SPY X FAMILY GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

JUL222155

(W) Tatsuya Endo

Yor is assigned to be bodyguard to a mafia family on a cruise ship by the secret organization Garden. But with Lloyd and Anya also on board thanks to a giveaway they won, Yor is starting to have doubts about her secret life as an assassin…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KUBO WONT LET ME BE INVISIBLE GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

JUL222156

(W) Nene Yukimori (A) Nene Yukimori

Shiraishi and Kubo take new steps in their relationship as they near their second year of high school. From helping out when the other is sick to sharing an umbrella, they rely on each other more every day. But then an incident with Akina during the gang's cherry-blossom outing threatens to create a rift between the pair!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ART MAKING OF TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY HC

VIZ LLC

JUL222157

(W) Mike Avila

The fate of Cybertron lies in the hands of the Autobots in this gripping new animated series. The Art and Making of Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy provides an incredible behind-the-scenes look at the conception of this exhilarating new story and gives readers insight into the exacting character design that brought the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, and Predacons to life. Featuring hundreds of pieces of gorgeous concept art, this deluxe hardcover shows the painstaking detail that went into the creation of the technological world of Cybertron, the vastness of space, and the wilderness of prehistoric Earth.

With stunning imagery and exclusive interviews with the show's creators, producers, artists, voice actors, and more, this book will provide the ultimate look into the crafting of the action-packed series.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 40

ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

JUL222158

(W) Kokonasu Rumba (A) Kokonasu Rumba

Get ready for even more charming animals to show up for all the fun in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! K.K. Slider might even drop by the island!

For all ages.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

LEGEND OF ZELDA TWILIGHT PRINCESS GN VOL 10

VIZ LLC

JUL222159

(W) Akira Himekawa (A) Akira Himekawa

Sensing that total victory and the total destruction of Hyrule is within his grasp, Ganondorf unleashes his armies. Link, Midna, their friends, and many others they have met on their journey now fight side by side to save the land. Even some former enemies find themselves allied with Link as he presses on into the heart of Ganondorf's stronghold. When Link confronts Ganondorf, defeating him will take every ounce of skill and courage he has…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 9.99

POKEMON ADV X Y GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

JUL222160

(W) Hidenori Kusaka (A) Satoshi Yamamoto

Two Pokémon Trainers, Korrina and her grandfather Gurkinn, escape from the Tower of Mastery only to be confronted by Team Flare. Is the mysterious new Trainer, who suddenly appears with a Gardevoir, friend or foe?! Meanwhile, X and his friends head for Cyllage City in search of Y's mother but encounter Yvette, Y's Sky Trainer school classmate, along the way.

Can X and Y handle being dragged into a Sky Battle?!

For all ages.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST THE TIES THAT BIND SC

VIZ LLC

JUL222161

(W) Makoto Inoue, Hiromu Arakawa

During a recent visit with their former teacher Izumi Curtis, the Elric brothers discover the existence of a particular book-a book so dangerous that it remains against the law to even print it! Curious, Edward and Alphonse set out to locate this unique and rare tome. On their journey they encounter a young Ishvalan child and his foster mother. Seeing them reminds the brothers of their own mother, who died of an illness.

Meanwhile, Roy Mustang, who was recently promoted to duty in Central City, investigates a puzzling case involving synthetic beasts known as chimeras. During the investigation, Mustang bumps into someone from his past-someone he never thought he'd see again!

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 10.99

IMA KOI NOW IM IN LOVE GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

JUL222162

Satomi and Yagyu enter a couples' event at the cultural festival, but when a handsome upperclassman makes an appearance, Yagyu becomes a little jealous!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 16.99

QUEENS QUALITY GN VOL 15

VIZ LLC

JUL222163

(W) Kyousuke Motomi (A) Kyousuke Motomi

Kyutaro turns all of his allies into sacrifices in order to save Ataru from the Suzaku snake, and he consequently feeds on Fumi to revive. Although Kyutaro was determined to never feed on any of his sacrifices, it's beginning to look like everyone's survival will depend on him doing so…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

CALL OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

JUL222164

(W) Kotoyama (A) Kotoyama

Antisocial, dorky boy seeks fun-loving, sexy vampire for blood-sucking and transforming into her minion.

One sleepless night, Ko slips out to walk the streets. Life after dark is a revelation! Especially when he meets flirtatious Nazuna. Except that she's a vampire. That's okay. He wants to become a creature of the night too. But transformation doesn't come that easily…

The tragedy of vampire hunter Anko's past and her former relationship with Nazuna is finally revealed. But old ties don't always lead to new ones… Then, on Halloween, while Ko suffers through a date with Rila, Anko goes on a rampage-and our gang of vampire frenemies isn't her only target!

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

PRINCE FREYA GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

JUL222165

(W) Keiko Ishihara, Keiko Ishihara

The fate of Nacht hangs in the balance as Freya and Edda confront a cornered Queen Sophie. With the life of the infant crown prince at stake, the only weapon they have left is the truth. But will that be enough to wrest control from Sophie before the Sigurdian reinforcements reach the fort?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 9.99

ROSEN BLOOD GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

JUL222166

(W) Kachiru Ishizue (A) Kachiru Ishizue

Desperate for Stella's affection, Yoel stabs Levi, who reconsiders his desire to protect the other nonhumans. Stella searches through Rosémary's notes to find a way to awaken Yoel after the incident and uncovers clues about why Levi's been shedding tears of blood. Are any of Rosémary's "children" really capable of love?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 13

VIZ LLC

JUL222167

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

Nasa's teaching gig at a girls' school has introduced the gang to new friends and new opportunities for fan service, but none of the students is as puzzling as Kaguya, the brilliant, mercurial "princess" with an unknown connection to Tsukasa. It'll take the full force of Nasa's brainpower to get to the bottom of this mystery, but unfortunately he's too busy digging a pit in the yard so his wife can watch him get all sweaty. Oh well. He can cool off with a chilling visit to a haunted mansion!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

WORLD PIECE GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

JUL222168

(W) Josh Tierney (A) Agroshka

Meet Lucas Densen, a 16-year-old high schooler who suddenly finds himself protecting the Earth in a strange new realm-the world is literally in his hands!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 10.99

MAO GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

JUL222169

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

The ancient relationships and rivalries of the Goko Clan continue to wreak havoc in the Taisho era, while Mao and Nanoka pursue a mysterious doctor who violates the directive to "first do no harm." Mysterious human hairs reveal the secret location of Shiranui's lair as well as a long-lost love. And then Kamon is captured. Who-and what-can save him?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

GOLDEN KAMUY GN VOL 27 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUL222170

(W) Satoru Noda (A) Satoru Noda

At long last, all of the tattooed skins are accounted for. Asirpa, the key to solving the code and the location of the Ainu gold, is in the hands of Lieutenant Tsurumi and the 7th Division. Sugimoto isn't about to lose Asirpa again and takes off after her, but will have to deal with Botaro the Pirate first. Meanwhile, Sophia and her partisans have also returned to make their play for the gold, and Hijikata and his men are still in the game. All are driven together toward one goal, gripped by their desire to possess the Golden Kamuy!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 12.99

MAISON IKKOKU COLLECTORS EDITION GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

JUL222171

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

A hostess at Godai's work runs off and leaves her two young children in his care. Not sure what to do, he brings them back to Maison Ikkoku, where Kyoko volunteers to help look after them while Godai tracks down the mother.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 24.99

YAKUZA LOVER GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

JUL222172

(W) Nozomi Mino (A) Nozomi Mino

Yuri takes care of Oya after he is drugged with aphrodisiacs. Unable to control himself, Oya leaves love marks all over Yuri's skin. Later, the Oya syndicate packs the banquet hall to celebrate their underboss's birthday. When Oya sees how beautiful and nervous Yuri is, he decides he wants her all to himself and proposes a competition! Meanwhile, Jin, a man from Yuri's past, suddenly appears-and he's Oya's archrival!

For mature audiences.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 9.99

HAYATE COMBAT BUTLER GN VOL 40 (MR)

VIZ LLC

JUL222173

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

The manga-drawing duel between Nagi and Ruka, with Hayate's very body on the line, reaches its shocking conclusion! (Or maybe not so shocking for loyal readers, since Nagi spoiled it back in volume 37.) Expect broken hearts, touching farewells, surprise reunions, and the rest of the cast throwing a sweet party while the plot focus is away from them. Then it's time to rewind to the source of Hayate's misadventures. Remember, way back in volume 1, when Santa Claus verbally abused him? Get ready to find out what was up with that!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SERAPH OF END VAMPIRE REIGN GN VOL 25

VIZ LLC

JUL222174

(W) Takaya Kagami (A) Yamato Yamamoto

The battle in Shinjuku rages on as millennia-old schemes continue to influence events now unfolding. Despite her best efforts, Shinoa struggles to suppress Shikama Doji, who soon overpowers her and makes his escape! Meanwhile, Yuichiro is resolved to save Mika's soul. Mika possesses Yuichiro, and memories from a lost time flood the demon's mind. And as Mika digs further into the human's soul, he begins to question if Yuichiro is even human himself…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 9.99