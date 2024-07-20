Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller

Changing Amanda Waller's Origin For Absolute Power (Spoilers)

DC Comics are slightly, but importantly, changing Amanda Waller's origin for the current Absolute Power event this week (Spoilers)

Originally, as established in Secret Origins back in 1988, by John Ostrander and Luke McDonnell, Amanda Waller was established as a widow who escaped Chicago's housing projects with her surviving family after her eldest son was murdered and her eldest daughter was raped and murdered.

Her husband confronted the gang member the police knew was the culprit but couldn't pin it on him.

They both died in a gun battle.

After her kids graduated college, so did Amanda Waller.

She used her political science degree to get a local black congressman candidate Marvin Collins elected…

…and followed him to Washington as an aide, looking to make a difference.

Her success caused President Ronald Reagan to take notice of her…

…and for her to pitch her plans for the Suicide Squad…

Which approved… partially hoping to have her influence on his side.

For Absolute Power, this is being rewritten… a little. From the screenwriter of Twelve Years A Slave John Ridley and artist Alitha Martinez in the new Absolute Power Origins series starting this week. No Ronald Reagan obviously, and an origin very similar, though less looking certain stereotypical movies from the period.

Just her daughter dies, in similar circumstances, slightly more justifying the moniker of Candyman…

…and her husband dies the same way, this time a case the police seemed uninterested in pursuing rather than unable to.

This also happens as the same time as Gotham Police, with the assistance of Batman, catch the murderer of Bruce Wayne's parents, Joe Chill.

Amanda Waller sees the difference between the way the police pursued both crimes and believes that police using vigilantes as an excuse not to do their jobs, and it is this that turns her from housewife to backroom political activist for that same (but significantly younger) candidate, with a policy to fight against vigilantes.

She takes to it well. Almost too well. And begins to use leverage… or create her own leverage… that will take her to the very top. Absolute Power getting rid of the powers of all superfolk? She has been planning this for a very, very long time…

ABSOLUTE POWER ORIGINS #1 (OF 3)

(W) John Ridley (A) Alitha Martinez (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

Discover the untold story of what led Amanda Waller to form the TRINITY OF EVIL and take down Earth's Super Heroes! It's the Suicide Squad's founder as you've never seen her before, in an all-new companion miniseries to the Absolute Power event. The definitive history of one of the DCU's deadliest villains is at last revealed! Amanda Waller's catastrophic attack on the metahumans of Earth has rendered both hero and villain POWERLESS, but what led THE WALL to this place? In Absolute Power: Origins, Academy Award-winning writer JOHN RIDLEY and fan-favorite artist ALITHA MARTINEZ will tell the tale about how one woman lost everything she held dear…powerless beneath the forces of senseless acts of chaos. The path of vengeance would bring her to two simple words that would change her life–and the lives of the entire DCU–forever: NEVER AGAIN. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

