Charlamagne Tha God's Illuminati Comic in AWA's July 2025 Solicits

Charlamagne Tha God is an American radio host and television presenter, co-host of radio show The Breakfast Club along with DJ Envy, and hosted the late-night talk show Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God on Comedy Central. And he is now putting his name to a new conspiracy thriller comic book series, Illuminati #1 written by Bryan Edward Hill, drawn by Denys Cowan and inked by Bill Sienkiewicz. Illuminati #1 will be published in AWA and is listed in their July 2025 solicits and solicitations.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD PRESENTS: ILLUMINATI #1 (of 5)

Writer: Bryan Edward Hill

Penciler: Denys Cowan

Inker: Bill Sienkiewicz

Colorist: Marco Lesko

Main Cover: Keron Grant (Hip-Hop Homage)

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 On Sale: July 2, 2025

Charlamagne tha God presents a dark conspiracy tale that shines a light on the most enduring conspiracy of our day. Lilly, an aspiring musician, comes to Los Angeles to bury her sister, Jackie, a rising pop star who died from a drug overdose. But Lilly knows that there is more to Jackie's death than meets the eye. Embarking on an investigation that takes her on a tour of the dark underbelly of the music industry, Lily uncovers a centuries-old conspiracy that grants fame and fortune at a terrible price. The Illuminati are real and Lilly is about to learn that the world above is the same as the world below, and the power she needs to offset their gravitational pull just might come from the darkness she fears. Presented by nationally syndicated radio host Charlamagne tha God!

THEY CHOOSE VIOLENCE #2 (of 5)

Crime / Thriller | Mature

Writer: Sheldon Allen

Illustrator: Mauricio Campetella

Colorist: Daniele Caramanico

Covers:

Main Cover: Rahzzah

Cover B (Blaxploitation Homage): Chris Ferguson with Mauricio Campetella

Full Color | 36 Pages | $3.99

On Sale: July 16, 2025

The controversial revenge thriller continues in this extra-sized issue! Laneka, Deidre and Karen, three HBCU besties turned professional career women, enraged by the systemic injustice plaguing their community, have taken their first steps to even the score — executing White Supremacists who got away with murder in ingenious ways — and now they're diving into the deep end. As their list of targets expands and their methods become more creative, the vigilante trio soon finds that its actions have an unexpected consequence: A copycat, whose signature is a direct message to them.

