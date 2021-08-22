Cheeky Brat & Monster Maid in Yen Press November 2021 Solicitations

Yen Press is a major manga graphic novel publisher co-owned by Kadokawa Corporation and Hachette Book Group. As well as translating and publishing Japanese manga into English, it also publishes original series. Here's a look at everything they have lined up for their November 2021 solicits and solicitations.

AIDALRO ILLUST TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN ARK BOOK SC

YEN PRESS

SEP211967

(A) Aidalro

It's alluring, it's adorable, it's in all the colors of the rainbow-it's AidaIro Illustrations, the Toilet-bound Hanako-kun artbook! Featuring all the color pages published in Monthly GFantasy from 2015-2019, over 170 photos of merchandise and collaboration cafés, and brand-new drawings you can only see here!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 35

TOILET BOUND HANAKO KUN GN VOL 12

YEN PRESS

SEP211968

(W) Aidalro

Shijima-san is willing to help Nene and her friends escape from the painting, but they don't have much time to reach the distant exit. To make matters worse, Hanako-kun is pulling out all the stops to keep them from leaving. And when Nene pours all her feelings into trying to convince him to let them go, she's shocked by the genuine emotion that wells up from out of him…

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

CHEEKY BRAT GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP211969

(W) Miyuki Mitsubachi

Basketball club manager Yuki has a secret-she's in love with the team captain! But when Naruse, her cheeky kouhai, discovers her big secret, she's in a tight spot! Just how long is he going to keep teasing her about it!? Stupid pretty playboy…

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

HERO LAUGHS PATH OF VENGEANCE SECOND TIME GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211970

(W) Kizuka Nero (A) Yamo Yomoya

Kaito has been summoned into another world as a hero, and though all goes well for a time, one day his entire party betrays and mercilessly kills him. So when he suddenly gets a chance to redo his life, starting from the point he was first summoned to this world, he swears to exact vengeance on everyone who stabbed him in the back…

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

LET THIS GRIEVING SOUL RETIRE GN #1

YEN PRESS

SEP211971

(W) Tsukikage (A) Rai Hebino

There's only one thing I'm aiming for-to be the world's strongest hero."

Cri makes an oath with his friends to become the strongest hero in the world…but his hopes are quickly dashed when he realizes that his talents lie elsewhere. Despite the reality check, the expectations from the people around him seem to rising exponentially every day! Now Cri must deal with this huge misunderstanding as well as the outrageous consequences!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

I'VE BECOME AN OMEGA TODAY GN (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211972

(W) Maiki Sachi (A) Maiki Sachi

It all starts with your typical childhood friend love story-average Kanade pining after his dandy best friend, Munechika. There's just one big problem with their high school romance…Kanade's a Beta and Munechika's an Alpha! And everyone knows that Alpha/Beta pairing just aren't compatible…on a physical level. But when Kanade goes into heat as an Omega for the first time, will Munechika be there to give him a helping hand?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 15

SPLENDID WORK OF MONSTER MAID GN VOL 01 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211973

(W) Yugata Tanabe (A) Yugata Tanabe

Sumire, a "nekomata" phantom, has lost her beloved master. After wandering alone, she stumbles into…a foreign demon world!? Now Sumire serves under the president of a company, alongside an undead named Rose and an android named Ivy. In order to get back that "certain someone," Sumire's splendid work begins!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 15

PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA WRAITH ARC GN VOL 01

YEN PRESS

SEP211974

(W) Magica Quartet (A) Hanokage

All the witches in the universe, past and future, may have disappeared, but in their place emotion-eating "wraiths" prey on humanity. The magical girls fight to protect Mitakihara City once more…

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

BUNGO STRAY DOGS BEAST GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211975

(W) Kafka Asagiri (A) Shiwasu Hoshikawa

In exchange for their assistance in tracking down his sister, Akutagawa must fulfill a condition set by each detective agency member. For his first trial, agency member Kenji Miyazawa proposes they compete in…rice planting!?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

ID INVADED BRAKE-BROKEN GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211976

(W) Otaro Maijo (A) Yuuki Kodama

The "suicide princess" and a Wakumusubi have been taken by a mysterious group! Events continue to unfold on both sides of the id well: the outlines of a huge conspiracy writhing in the shadows begin to come to light in reality, while a new great detective is born within the well. What truths yet remain for Sakaido to unearth from the depths of the killer's id well?!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

HAZURE SKILL LEGENDARY ASSASSIN GN VOL 03

YEN PRESS

SEP211977

(W) Kennoji (A) Fuh Araki

Ex-assassin Roland devotes himself to his everyday business as a new employee of the Adventurers Guild. Through his honest work, he has earned the respect of his colleagues. Meanwhile, the remnants of the Demon Lord Ä s forces are once again attempting to seize control of the human world, and Rila is determined to stop them in their tracks!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

EMINENCE IN SHADOW GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP211978

(W) Daisuke Aizawa (A) Touzai, Anri Sakano

After reincarnating in a different world, Cid enjoys playing his role as an "eminence in shadow." In order to rescue the princess, who has a personality as twisted as his, he launches his assault on the secret base of the Cult of Diablos! "This prelude…is mine to perform."

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

IM THE CATLORDS MANSERVANT GN VOL 02

YEN PRESS

SEP211979

(W) Rat Kitaguni (A) Rat Kitaguni

As the catlords' manservant, Yukiharu's got his work cut out for him-he's got a food-stealing ghost to bust! Can he figure out the secret of the white phantom before Miyako docks his pay? To add to that, Kyou's lashing out again…but Yukiharu's determined to win him over!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

GOBLIN SLAYER SIDE STORY II DAI KATANA GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211980

(W) Kumo Kagyu (A) lack

Six adventurers, brought together by chance, now take on the Dungeon of the Dead as a party for the very first time…!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

OVERLORD GN VOL 14 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211981

(W) Kugane Maruyama (A) Hugin Miyama

The Great Tomb of Nazarick and Carne Village are both suddenly thrust into the hands of acting leaders, and days of chaos and hardship await those now burdened with these responsibilities. And it seems the destiny that Ainz planned out for Enri and Nfirea is approaching much faster than expected!!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

AFTER SCHOOL BITCHCRAFT GN VOL 03 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211982

(W) Yuu Shimizu (A) Kazuma Ichihara

There's a new student in Ririka's class: Kurogiri Erina. Although they've only just met, for some reason, Ririka feels a sense of d?©j? vu, but she's happy to make another friend. However, at the same time, strange things start to happen around her Ä Don't miss the final volume of After-School Bitchcraft!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

MIERUKO-CHAN GN VOL 04

YEN PRESS

SEP211983

(W) Tomoki Izumi (A) Tomoki Izumi

Well, Miko doesn't have a cat in hell's chance of avoiding the consequences now. But three lives instead of nine?! And who exactly were those freaky shrine maidens anyways…wait, more importantly, what happens now? Time for a field trip back to the shrine to find out! At least it was for a good cause…

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 13

LOVE OF KILL GN VOL 05

YEN PRESS

SEP211984

(W) Fe (A) Fe

After boarding a luxury liner for work, Chateau is threatened by a mysterious group aiming to capture Ryang-Ha alive. In order to protect Chateau, Ryang-Ha heads off on his own to the enemy's hideout, where one who knows his secret awaits his arrival…

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

LUST GEASS GN VOL 04 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211985

(W) Osamu Takahashi (A) Osamu Takahashi

Souta is summoned by Shino for "supplementary lessons" over summer break, and their relationship of domination continues. However, when Makoto discovers their relationship, she starts to seek greater thrills and makes plans for the three to go on a trip…

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

MURCIELAGO GN VOL 18 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211986

(W) Yoshimurakana (A) Yoshimurakana

Former fencer Hazuki Sendou, who's obsessed with the Yanaoka Group's Zenpachi Kurogane, finally faces off against Kurono Miyamoto inside Hikaru in the conclusion of the Marksman arc! Later, the scene shifts to a brutal family murder in which the father is only left alive until the rest of his family is dead. While the killer's identity remains a mystery, it's clear they'll stop at nothing to settle the score…

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

DEVIL IS PART TIMER GN VOL 17

YEN PRESS

SEP211987

(W) Satoshi Wagahara (A) Akio Hiiragi

With the decisive battle on the horizon, Maou and Suzuno journey across Ente Isla on scooters, Olba forces Emi to become a figurehead for the militia, and Ashiya, kidnapped by Gabriel, takes the Azure Emperor's throne as a commander of the Demon King's Army. As the various schemes jumble together, Maou encounters unexpected trouble!?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

REBORN AS POLAR BEAR LEGEND HOW FOREST GUARDIAN GN VOL 06 (M

YEN PRESS

SEP211988

(W) Chihiro Mishima (A) Houki Kusano, Kururi

After spending the night at the home of the little elf witch and her mother, Kumakichi returns home only to find himself under renewed scrutiny from the animal-eared sisters for his suspicious behavior. Even so, he can Ä t stop thinking about the plight of that poor mother and daughter. What will Lulutina and the rest do when they realize how distracted their favorite polar bear is?!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 15

FOR THE KID I SAW IN MY DREAMS HC VOL 07 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211989

(W) Kei Sanbe (A) Kei Sanbe

Thanks to information from the imposter, Senri now knows the intentions behind the despicable scheme laid by the "fire" man. Anxious about Kazuto, Senri decides to seek out cooperation with "that Ä person. And what exactly happened to Kazuto after leaving Senri? The secrets of his past are finally revealed!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 17

TEASING MASTER TAKAGI SAN GN VOL 13

YEN PRESS

SEP211990

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto

School's almost out for summer break, but there are still plenty of shenanigans for Nishikata and Takagi-san to get up to before then!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

VAL X LOVE GN VOL 11 (MR)

YEN PRESS

SEP211991

(W) Ryosuke Asakura (A) Ryosuke Asakura

Enemies can love too.

The wicked god Loki descends to the human realm, Midgard, and interrupts Takuma's date with Ichika! How does Takuma respond to this tinderbox of an emergency!? Meanwhile, Mutsumi and Niina's thoughts and feelings for their respective lovers spur them into action…and Takuma also gets involved in an extreme Valentine's Day with the nine sisters!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13

TRINITY SEVEN 7 MAGICIANS GN VOL 24

YEN PRESS

SEP211992

(W) Akinari Nao (A) Kenji Saito

The Adjudicator Faunalia takes on Liber and Lugh! In the face of Faunalia's overwhelming might, the two are reduced to wrecks of their former selves. Meanwhile, in order to find Hijiri's memories, Arata joins Celes in entering the world of Laevateinn. When the Headmaster hears this, he heads to Heaven. There he finds a gathering of the Adjudicators. Who are they really…?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 13