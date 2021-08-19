Chip Zdarsky and Jacob Phillips's Newburn From Image Comics

Chip Zdarsky and That Texas Blood's Jacob Phillips are creating an all-new, ongoing crime comic titled, Newburn coming from Image Comics in November.

In Newburn, readers meet Easton Newburn, a private detective without loyalties investigating conflicts between rival crime factions while collecting enemies along the way. In this debut issue, a man is murdered after stealing from his own mafia family, but they aren't the ones who ordered the hit…

Chip Zdarsky stated; "I love the satisfaction that comes from crime procedurals, so the chance to do that in comic form, while crafting a massive story about a fictional New York underworld, was something I couldn't wait to do, And Jacob is the perfect artist for the book! His work is gritty and full of heart and he's bringing it all to this book."

Newburn is the perfect crime series for fans of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Criminal and classic Raymond Chandler books. The series is perhaps best described as Sherlock meets The Wire. Phillips added: "Newburn brings something fresh to crime comics that I've not seen before. Chip's at the top of his game crafting these tight done-in-one stories which have been great fun to draw and even more fun to read. I can't wait for people to see what we've been cooking up!" The debut issue will also include a backup story called, "Brooklyn Zirconia," by rising stars Nadia Shammas and Ziyed Yusuf Ayoub and feature a cover B by artist Tula Lotay. Newburn #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, November 3rd.