Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: chip zdarsky, ZCN

Chip Zdarsky Collects His ZCN Magazine In One Big Book And Collapses

Chip Zdarsky Collects His ZCN Magazine In One Big Book And Collapses Under The Weight Of It All Or Something Like That

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky collects all 18 issues of his ZCN self-parody magazine in one big book for comic shops only

Zdarsky Comic News was a free, award-losing promo mag known for its wit, interviews, and inside comic jokes

The collected edition is exclusive to comic shops—no bookstores or Amazon, and will be printed to order

Features comic creator interviews with names like Scott Snyder, Gail Simone, Tini Howard, and more

I loved Chip Zdarsky's self-parady/paradoxical magazine Zdarsky Comic News, a "free" magazine that comic book shops had to pay for which promoted his own work in very deprecatory fashion, as well as those of his friends, using all his skills learned as a graphic designer working on right-wing newspapers to create a look of something that looked so right… until you realised it was so, so very wrong. I voted for ZCN in the Eisner Awards, but it lost, which just seemed to fit the magazine's whole vibe. That it lasted 18 issues was a miracle in the best sense of the word. Especially given the presentation Chip Zdarsky gave to ComicsPRO last year, which was by far the best presentation ever given to ComicsPRO.

When I was dragged by Chip onstage at MCM last year to be an Emergency Moderating Hologram, I asked if he would do anything as insane as collect all those issues together into one big book (especially as UK distribution in the earlier days of Lunar had been quite spotty), and he said he very well might. Well, he very well is. Listed from Zdarsco Inc, A Very Real Company from Lunar Distribution in June, comes the complete 18-issue Zdarsky Comic News, only for comic book stores, not bookstores and definitely not Amazon. Because, as he says "They once sent me an "adult toy" even though I didn't order it and my wife didn't believe me. Yeah, that's my name on the box, and yeah that's my credit card info, my brother probably took my wallet at Christmas and did it!"

Zdarsky Comic News is described as "the award-losing promotional magazine, collected for some reason." Well, that reason, Chip, is me. Thank you. I will get Piranha Comics to put a comy aside for me…

ZDARSKY COMIC NEWS EIGHTEEN MONTHS I CANT GET BACK TP

(W/A/CA) Chip Zdarsky

Finally! All eighteen issues of the award-losing free magazine collected in a non-free format! Featuring funny stuff and interviews with comic creators like SCOTT SNYDER, GAIL SIMONE, DENIZ CAMP, JAMES TYNION IV, BRIAN K. VAUGHAN, TINI HOWARD, EVE EWING and more! I swear, this will be the only time I print this thing and it will be "to-order," so if you want any, now's the time! Also, it's a COMIC SHOP EXCLUSIVE! I love you, comic shops. -Chip (Zdarsky) $17.99 6/24/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!